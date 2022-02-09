Home » Investing » Got $500? 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in February 2022

Got $500? 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in February 2022

How do you play the recent market turbulence? Here are three top TSX stocks.

Posted by Vineet Kulkarni Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Although markets have been turbulent of late, quality blue-chip TSX stocks will likely continue to outperform. Here are some of them for long-term investors.

Canadian Natural Resources

If you want to play the crude oil rally, Canadian energy giant Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) could be an apt pick.

The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months and still trades 13 times its earnings. That does not seem overly stretched compared to peers. It could see more upside in the future if energy commodities continue to trade strongly.

Since last year, higher oil and gas prices have substantially improved energy companies’ earnings. So, companies have utilized this excess cash to improve their balance sheets and to return to shareholders.

CNQ has been no exception. It brought down total debt from around $25 billion in 2020 to $18 billion at the end of Q3 2021. The company will release its Q4 earnings early next month. The quarterly performance and management’s commentary will be the key factors that could weigh on the stock.

CNQ’s long-life, low-decline assets make it stand tall among top energy producers. Consistent dividends, a strong balance sheet, and a discounted valuation could continue to create meaningful value for its shareholders in the long term.

Spin Master

Children’s entertainment company Spin Master (TSX:TOY) is my second pick for long-term investors. Its recently released quarterly earnings and its foray into high-growth areas are some of the prime factors for being bullish on the stock.

Spin Master stock has soared 65% in the last 12 months and is trading 23 times its earnings. Its current valuation is way lower than the average historical valuation, which indicates a steep runway for growth ahead.

In 2021, Spin Master reported total revenues of $2.04 billion, demonstrating a decent 30% increase year over year. Its digital games segment displayed an eye-popping 128% jump in top line last year relative to 2020.

Spin Master is a $5 billion company that makes innovative toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games. Its products are distributed in more than 100 countries.

Spin Master’s feature movie Paw Patrol and games like Toca Life could be the key growth drivers for the company. Also, last year’s announcement of Bakugan’s extension into the metaverse will likely bode well for its growth in the long term.

Air Canada

Canada’s biggest passenger airline Air Canada (TSX:AC) has long been lagging broader markets. In the last 12 months, TSX stocks at large have gained around 20%, while AC stock has soared approximately 13%.

I have been positive on Air Canada stock for a while, mainly because of its solid balance sheet and leading market share. However, the recovery kept delaying, driven by mutating variants of the coronavirus and lower demand.

Air Canada plans to report its Q4 2021 earnings on February 18. The stock has shown quite an encouraging revival of late. How its net cash burn and top-line growth played out in Q4 remains to be seen.

The flag carrier has manageable leverage and a strong balance sheet that could fund its growth operations when travel normalizes. For value-cautious investors, it’s worth noting that many TSX stocks have breached their pre-pandemic levels, but AC stock is still trading about 50% lower.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends Spin Master Corp. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Portfolio Anchors: 3 ETFs With Strong Equity Market Returns

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The asset growth of the global exchange-traded fund (ETF) industry, to US$10 trillion in 2021, is proof that many investors …

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

Top 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks for Passive Income in 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Passive-income investors focus on yield and capital accumulation. What they forget is that the timing of cash flows is just …

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Stocks for Beginners

Why BlackBerry Stock Is a Steal Below $10

| Jitendra Parashar

BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) has been one of the worst-performing stocks on the TSX amid the ongoing tech sector-wide selloff. Despite witnessing …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

How to Create a “Lazy” Canadian Investment Portfolio With Just 2 ETFs

| Tony Dong

I’m not a fan of stock picking. Unless you genuinely enjoy it as a hobby, it can be time consuming, …

Read more »

Photo of a floating bubble
Cryptocurrency

Ethereum Is up 7%: Will a Bubble Soon Burst?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) prices continued to rise, as investor interest returned to cryptocurrency stocks this week. As its competitors also climbed, …

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Investing

TFSA Passive Income: Here’s How to Make Over $90/Week in 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Earlier this week, I’d discussed how investors could look to construct a passive-income-oriented portfolio. The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is …

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks With a Yield of Over 3%

| Aditya Raghunath

It’s not easy to shortlist a quality dividend stock just by looking at the forward yields. There are several stocks …

Read more »

green energy
Energy Stocks

Is Now the Time for Growth Investors to Buy Renewables Stocks?

| Chris MacDonald

The planet is undertaking a major shift in how it generates and utilizes energy. The move towards renewables and away …

Read more »