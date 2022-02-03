Home » Investing » Why Spin Master (TSX:TOY) Stock Could Be a Top Pick for Your TFSA

Why Spin Master (TSX:TOY) Stock Could Be a Top Pick for Your TFSA

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) stock has seen a solid surge of late. This could just be the start.

Posted by Vineet Kulkarni Published
| More on:
gaming, tech

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of the children’s entertainment company Spin Master (TSX:TOY) saw a fresh breakout this week. The stock jumped 16% so far this week, taking its 12-month gain to 80%. While its recently reported quarterly performance is largely behind its gain, the stock could see more surge in the future based on valuation.

This could be an attractive pick for Tax-Free Saving Account (TFSA) investors. Spin Master could see enormous wealth creation in the long term, given its foray into high-growth areas. Investing in the stock via a TFSA will allow tax-free accumulation of capital gains. So, let’s see why Spin Master could see superior growth going forward.

Spin Master stock for the long term

Spin Master is a $5 billion company that makes digital games, entertainment franchises, and innovative toys. It has a diversified product portfolio catering to a huge addressable market.

Spin Master reported total revenues of $2.04 billion in 2021, representing a decent 30% hike year-over-year. Its digital games segment saw a steep 128% jump in topline last year relative to 2020.

Spin Master announced its preliminary quarterly and 2021 full-year earnings on February 1. It will report audited results and conduct an earnings call later this month.

Notably, the toymaker has seen substantial traction in the digital games segment since last year. In addition, Spin Master announced last year that its Bakugan franchise will extend its adventure into the metaverse. This could be the key growth driver for the company in the future.

Spin Master debuted with its first feature movie Paw Patrol in Q3 2021, which was well received by the target audience. It is doubling down on this increasingly popular entertainment franchise with a spin-off series and a theatrical sequel.

Its Toca Life World platform has been another growth driver for digital games. It had around 47 million monthly active users at the end of Q3 2021. How it brings financial growth will be interesting to watch.

TOY stock: Valuation

Spin Master stock has almost trebled since the pandemic crash in March 2020. Of course, many high-growth stocks have seen such a steep growth since then. However, what’s important to note here is that TOY stock’s current valuation.

It is currently trading 23 times its 2023 earnings, which looks relatively cheap. Growth stocks in a similar industry trade at a far higher valuation. So, if you are thinking of avoiding this name, as it has already moved up significantly, I think there is still steam left.

Spin Master looks well placed to capitalize on the growth opportunities with the diverse product offering and expanding geographical presence. Its net income has soared by approximately 12% CAGR since 2016, effectively rewarding its shareholders.

TOY stock returned 130% in this period, beating broader Canadian markets. Also, the stock could see more interest from momentum investors after its recent breakout and also from value investors on the back of solid quarterly numbers.

The contribution room for the TFSA this year is $6,000, while the cumulative limit stands at $81,500. It would not be prudent to invest the entire amount in one stock, so consider diversifying. Here are some of the top TSX stocks for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends Spin Master Corp. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

stocks rising
Tech Stocks

CGI Stock Up After Earnings: Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CGI (TSX:GIB.A)(NYSE:GIB) shares climbed a touch on Wednesday after solid earnings. On the one hand, it seems like it’s the …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Tech Stocks

Ripple vs. Bitcoin: Which Should You Choose in 2022?

| Adam Othman

A market crash is the best time to buy good business. That’s something most investors understand, but relatively few actually …

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Why Did Dye & Durham Stock Drop 14% on Wednesday?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) shares fell 14% on Wednesday and continued to drop into Thursday after DND stock posted earnings. …

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Tech Stocks

RRSP Investors: Here’s a Top TSX Growth Stock That Also Pays You a Dividend

| Aditya Raghunath

An RRSP, or Registered Retirement Savings Plan, is an account that allows you to grow savings while providing you with …

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

| Sneha Nahata

Thanks to the ongoing selling in growth stocks, shares of several top-quality companies are looking dirt cheap, making them attractive …

Read more »

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Falls 18% as CEO Steps Down, Posts US$65 Million Loss

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) saw shares drop after the e-commerce company posted a growth in losses. Furthermore, long-time founder and Chief …

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Has Been Struggling: Why Investors Should Buy it Anyway

| Jed Lloren

It’s no secret that Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has struggled lately. Year to date, the stock has fallen about 28%. However, …

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian stocks remained positive for the fourth session in a row, as the TSX Composite Index rose by 42 points, …

Read more »