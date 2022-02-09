Home » Personal Finance » New Investors: 2 Things to Never Do During a Bear Market

New Investors: 2 Things to Never Do During a Bear Market

Avoiding these bad habits during a market correction will help keep your investment portfolio intact.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
crashing stocks

Image source: Getty Images

If you started investing post-2008, odds are that you’ve had a smooth time sailing. Aside from a minor bear market in 2018 and a short-lived crash in March 2020 during the COVID-19 panic, stocks and bonds have both been trending upwards due to low interest rates and explosive tech growth.

Recent events have changed this, though. High inflation, a hawkish Federal Reserve board, and the threat of four interest rate increases in the near future have rattled markets, sending bond yields soaring (bond prices down), and tanking some growth stocks by as much as 50%.

If you’re down on your investments and worrying — don’t. In the short term, the market noise might be scary, but maintaining a long-term perspective will help you ride it out. In the meantime, try and avoid these two mistakes.

Don’t panic sell

You see it on the news: the major indexes are down over 25% from their peaks. Stocks are in free fall. Everyone you know is selling their stocks and moving to bonds or cash “until the worst is over.” Every day you look at your portfolio, you’re seeing it lose money.

You might be tempted to sell now before you lose any more and wait until the market has bottomed out to buy back in for the reversal. Don’t. This literally never works. Timing the market and trying to “call the bottom” is a folly. You’re more likely to sell and realize a loss, and then miss the rebound with cash sitting on the sideline.

The lesson here is to stay invested. Refer back to your investment policy statement and remind yourself to stay the course and stick to your asset allocation. If all else fails, turn off your brokerage app and take a breather. Your portfolio will recover. If you have extra money though, consider dollar-cost averaging to buy the dip.

Don’t catch a falling knife

Yes, speculative tech stocks, penny stocks, and cryptocurrencies are fun. They can offer the potential for a massive gain … or a complete loss. For this reason, they tend to do horribly in a bear market, tanking much more than blue-chip stocks or a balanced portfolio of stocks and bonds.

I know everyone says, “buy the dip.” I counter with, “buy the dip IF the investment is solid.” Doubling down on a poor pick amounts to burning money. It’s a classic example of a sunken cost fallacy. On risky assets like the ones described above, there is a good chance the dip turns into a decade-long slump — or worse, delisting.

For this reason, I prioritize value and quality over sheer growth potential for long-term investments. Picking stocks that appear to be cheap relative to their fundamentals and with profitability and good business practices is the way to go. If you want excitement, go to the casino.

The Foolish takeaway

Your first bear market will be scary. Our bias towards loss aversion causes us to feel the effects of losses (even unrealized ones) more than gains. Keeping these tips in mind can help you keep calm, maintain a long-term perspective, and weather even the most volatile market movements.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Personal Finance

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Personal Finance

Warren Buffett Makes $2 Billion in January as World’s Wealthiest Lose Billions: How Does He Do it?

| Steven Porrello

He might be in his early 90s, but, as we’ve seen so far in 2022, Warren Buffett hasn’t lost his …

Read more »

think thought consider
Personal Finance

What if Inflation Never Drops in 2022? Learn These 10 Ways to Make Life Less Expensive

| Steven Porrello

Remember when we used to call our heavy inflationary period “transitory?” Well, it’s been almost a year since high inflation …

Read more »

You Should Know This
Personal Finance

3 Ways You’re Using Your Canadian Tire Mastercard All Wrong

| Steven Porrello

The Canadian Tire Triangle Mastercard packs a heavy punch. For a card that doesn’t charge an annual fee, you’ll still …

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Personal Finance

Sick of Getting Outbid on a Home? Here’s How 1st-Time Homebuyers Can Stay Competitive

| Steven Porrello

For many first-time homebuyers, the viscous cycle of 2021 has continued into 2022: they see a home listed, they bid, …

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Personal Finance

Bank of Canada to Homebuyers: Expect Interest Rates To Be “On a Rising Path”

| Steven Porrello

To rise, or not to rise. That’s the Bank of Canada’s key question for 2022. Last Wednesday, January 26, the …

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Personal Finance

Feeling Burned-Out From Budgeting? Here’s How to Reset and Refocus

| Steven Porrello

By now, everyone knows the drill: you can pretty much guarantee that January is the month of crowded gyms, overbooked …

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Personal Finance

Want to Retire Before 40? Here’s How to Use a TFSA and RRSP Strategically

| Steven Porrello

Retiring before you turn 40 is no easy feat. And, for those who don’t take advantage of registered retirement accounts, …

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Personal Finance

Fixing the Wealth Gap in Canada: Here’s How Minorities Can Start Building Generational Wealth

| Steven Porrello

Canada is one of the world’s wealthiest nations. We have a robust economy (yes—despite inflation), we rank number eight in …

Read more »