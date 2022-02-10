Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 3 Energy Stocks With 26% YTD Gains Are Still Soaring

3 Energy Stocks With 26% YTD Gains Are Still Soaring

Three constituents from the energy sector continue to surge year-to-date and could potentially be among the top growth stocks in 2022.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

The energy sector is scorching hot again in 2022 as the comeback of oil isn’t over. Industry experts and analysts agree that reaching US$100 per barrel is going to be very easy. Investors can pinpoint the top growth stocks to buy this month from the year-to-date gains.

As of February 7, 2022, MEG Energy (TSX:MEG), ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX:ARX), and Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) are up by at least 26% year-to-date (YTD). Also, at their current share prices, the trailing one-year price returns are between 125% and 175%. Based on market analysts’ forecasts, the upside potential could be more massive than last year’s returns.

Go forward

MEG is not a dividend payer but prospective investors should delight in its go-forward capital allocation strategy. Because of the favourable price environment, management plans to prioritize debt repayment in 2022 and start allocating a portion of free cash flow generated to shareholder returns.

The $4.67 billion energy company announced in late November its 2022 capital investment plan worth $375 million. According to management, the total amount of capital represents approximately 35% of MEG’s estimated full-year 2022 adjusted funds flow.

About 83% of the total budget or $310 million is sustaining and maintenance capital. MEG will direct 15% ($46.5 million) of the said capital toward turnaround activities in Q2 2022. The rest will go to drilling, completing, and tying in of new system-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) and infill wells.

MEG sunk to as low as $1.22 on March 27, 2020, but trades 1,150% higher today ($15.25). Market analysts expect to see the price appreciate by as much as 63.9% to $25 in one year.

High-flyer

ARC Resources was a high-flyer in 2021 owing to its total return of 96.9%. Had you invested $10,000 on year-end 2020 and sold the stock on December 31, 2021, your capital would have grown to $19,691.78 in 12 months. The energy stock currently trades at $15.10 per share and is still surging (+31.3% year-to-date).

If you invest today, the dividend yield is a decent 2.65% dividend, following the 52% dividend hike effective January 17, 2022. The $10.63 billion crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) company is the largest pure-play Montney producer.

Apart from low-cost operations and leading ESG performance, ARC boasts an investment-grade credit profile and geographic diversity.  

Successful synergy

Cenovus Energy carries a buy rating from analysts who predict a 43.1% upside potential within one year. At $19.56 per share, current investors enjoy a 26.1% year-to-date gain. The future gain could be so much more after the $39.46 billion integrated energy company reported impressive Q4 2021 and full-year financial results.

In 2021, total revenue increased 243.7% to $46.4 billion. Management credits the exceptional operational performance of the business combination with Husky Energy. Notably, cash from operating activities soared 2,097.8% to $6 billion versus 2020.

Cenovus announced the resumption of dividend payments (0.71% yield) this year effective March 31, 2022. Expect the co-founder of the Oil Sands Pathways to Net-Zero Initiative to continue working on its foundational carbon capture, utilization, and storage project.

Top draws   

MEG, Arc Resources, and Cenovus are the top draws in TSX’s energy sector today. All three are well-positioned to deliver considerable gains once more in 2022.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

stock research, analyze data
Energy Stocks

These 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks Could Deliver Superior Returns in 2022

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With the easing of concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant and rising commodity prices, the S&P/TSX Composite Index …

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Energy Stocks

3 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy in This Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It can be hard to build a strong long-term portfolio. Motley Fool investors certainly want to create substantial long-term income. …

Read more »

green energy
Energy Stocks

Is Now the Time for Growth Investors to Buy Renewables Stocks?

| Chris MacDonald

The planet is undertaking a major shift in how it generates and utilizes energy. The move towards renewables and away …

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Top Energy Stocks That Sure Have Incredible Valuations Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Energy was a top-performing sector in 2021. For 2022, there’s reason to believe this commodities bull market can propel energy …

Read more »

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Energy Stocks

Cameco Stock Rises 13% After Profitable Earnings and Dividend Increase

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO)(NYSE:CCJ) shares rose 13% on Feb. 9, as the uranium producer reported profit and increased the company dividend by …

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 9

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian stocks resumed their upward journey on Tuesday after witnessing a minor correction in the previous session. The TSX Composite …

Read more »

stock data
Energy Stocks

Rising Gas Prices: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy That Can Help Offset Inflation

| Daniel Da Costa

In recent months inflation has been surging. Without even seeing the numbers reported, Canadians are undoubtedly noticing prices rising rapidly …

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) Misses Expectations: Should You Buy CVE Stock on Weakness?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) shares are weak today after the company reported a big earnings miss this morning. What happened? CVE reported …

Read more »