Member Login
Home » Investing » Maximizing Returns: How Canadian Investors Can Profit From AI’s Growing Energy Needs

Maximizing Returns: How Canadian Investors Can Profit From AI’s Growing Energy Needs

Renewable energy stocks like Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:RNW) profit from AI’s extreme energy usage.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.

Source: Getty Images

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is the hottest thing in markets these days. Driving huge profits for chip companies and sparking a massive wave of investment in generative AI startups, it is driving considerable economic growth.

With all that being said, investing directly in AI stocks may not be the right play right now. The companies directly involved in AI, such as computer chip makers and software developers, have gotten incredibly expensive. Palantir, for example, trades at an unbelievable 64 times sales. I’m not saying it’s impossible for a stock to be worth that much, but it will take a lot of growing.

In the meantime, energy companies and data centre companies play a vital role in the AI revolution, which is still underappreciated by the markets. In this article, I will explore how Canadian investors can profit from AI’s growing energy needs.

Renewable energy companies

AI is nothing if not energy-intensive. According to estimates put forward by Economist Alex De Vries, AI will consume between 85 and 134 terawatt hours of power in 2027. That’s about as much as The Netherlands consumes today. All of that energy has to be generated somewhere, and forward-looking technology companies are likely to look to renewable energy to fuel their AI data centres.

Indeed, we’re already seeing evidence of this happening. Major technology companies are looking to renewable energy for data centres, and Canadian energy companies are already striking deals with them. Consider Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN), for example. Brookfield Renewable Partners is a company that provides considerable amounts of energy to tech companies. A great example of this is Brookfield’s recently inked deal that will have it supply 10.5 Gigawatts of clean power to Microsoft. The deal will see Brookfield supply potentially billions of dollars’ worth of power to the AI giant over a period of four years. The deal even includes options to extend the timeline further.

AI data centre companies

Another category of company that could potentially profit from AI developers’ need for energy is AI data centre companies. These are the firms that physically house the servers on which AI applications run. There are many data centres in the world, but not all of them have the massive hallways full of NVIDIA-powered systems that modern AI workloads require.

Another Brookfield company is a great example here: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has been investing in data centres for years. Some of its properties include the following:

  • Brazil’s Ascenty data centre
  • The TDF group of cellular towers
  • Texas’s Cyxtera data centres
  • And more

Brookfield has put out many press releases indicating its eagerness to pursue the AI data centre opportunity further. It’s a good time for the company to do so, as it raised billions of dollars in the last 12 months. So, deals may get done.

Foolish takeaway

It’s an exciting time for the AI industry – -not just tech companies but those who gain exposure indirectly as well. Everybody knows about the chip and software giants developing snazzy generative AI applications, but not everybody knows about the energy companies and data centres powering the technology. The latter, therefore, could be “hidden gem” opportunities today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Brookfield. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

3 No-Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

The current geopolitical situation may not be conducive to oil price gains, but there are also positive catalysts.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Now: Suncor vs Cenovus?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Comparing Canada's energy giants: While Suncor stock dominated 2024, Cenovus could be a more compelling choice for 2025 with stronger…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

The Ultimate Energy Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A prolific energy stock is a strong buy right now if you want a substantial windfall from an investment of…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Top Energy Sector Stocks to Invest in for 2025

| Andrew Walker

These energy giants deserve to be on your radar.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of reasons to consider buying Enbridge stock.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Energy Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Trading at valuations not seen in years, this Canadian stock's combination of strong financial performance and operational stability makes it…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Outlook for TC Energy Stock in 2025

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy is up more than 30% in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

3 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable energy stocks have been bouncing around a lot lately, but these three provide long-term stability right away.

Read more »