Home » Investing » Aurora Cannabis Stock Trims Losses, Tops Estimates

Aurora Cannabis Stock Trims Losses, Tops Estimates

Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB)(NYSE:ACB) stock trimmed losses to $75.5 million, but problems still remain for this international cannabis producer.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
edit Marijuana leaves, cannabis on a dark background, beautiful background, indoor cultivation

Image source: Getty Images

Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB)(NYSE:ACB) reported a loss of $75.1 million for the second quarter, with the cannabis company’s growth outlook shaky, as it attempts to expand in international markets.

  • Aurora Cannabis stock reported a loss of $75.1 million, with net revenue falling 48% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved by 22% year over year to a loss of $9 million.
  • Consumer cannabis fell to $14.8 million, while global medical cannabis net revenue increased 18% year over year.

What happened in Q2 for Aurora Cannabis stock?

Aurora Cannabis stock had some positive and negative news for the quarter for investors. On the one hand, net revenue for consumer cannabis fell by 48% year over year. However, global medical cannabis net revenue increased by 18% year over year. And while the company’s loss amounted to $0.38 per share, it was a huge improvement from a loss of $1.77 the year before.

Net revenue for the quarter came in at $60.6 million for the quarter, down 10% from $67.6 million the year before. However, even the loss of $75.5 million was good news, and Aurora Cannabis stock improved its position of a loss of $279.9 million the year before.

What did Aurora Cannabis management say?

Management noted Aurora Cannabis stock improved its adjusted EBITDA by $2.5 million quarter over quarter. This brings it one step closer to its goal of becoming profitable. It’s similar to many other large cannabis producers with a focus on cost cuts, and it has $445 million in cash on the books.

“Q2 total cannabis net revenue held steady sequentially, driven by our industry leading, high margin global medical cannabis business. New international markets are rapidly opening, and with the unique ability to navigate complex regulatory environments, we see a significant revenue opportunity of which we are at the forefront. While the Canadian adult-use market continues to face challenges, we are focused on introducing a new range of products set to launch this spring.”

Miguel Martin, chief executive officer of Aurora Cannabis

What’s next for Aurora Cannabis stock?

There are a lot of “ifs” surrounding Aurora Cannabis stock. The biggest is the expansion in the international market. While there is a lot of potential in countries like Israel, Australia, and Europe, the wave of cannabis legalization will have to continue for Aurora Cannabis to continue growing.

Meanwhile, the company expects to reach the high end of its $60-$80 million range. Further, with so much cash on the books, it’s seeking our merger and acquisition opportunities. Yet analysts weren’t so convinced on Friday morning, stating international opportunities aren’t a sure thing.

While analysts continue to like Aurora Cannabis stock’s margins, the growth outlook isn’t as solid. For now, Aurora may be expecting too much growth far too soon.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock are down 67% in the last year and up 24% in the last month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns Aurora Cannabis. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Cannabis Stocks

edit Jars of marijuana
Cannabis Stocks

Why Cannabis Stocks Jumped on Wednesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Quite a few cannabis stocks jumped by over 10% on Wednesday after news Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED)(NASDAQ:CGC) delivered better-than-expected earnings. Canopy …

Read more »

TSX Today
Cannabis Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 10

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks continued to rally for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The main Canadian market index settled at 21,604 …

Read more »

edit Powder of Cannabis (Drugs), Analysis of Cannabis in laboratory.
Cannabis Stocks

Down Over 10% for This Year: Should You Buy These 2 Cannabis Stocks?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite the concerns over rising inflation and the expectation of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates, the S&P/TSX Composite …

Read more »

edit Marijuana leaves, cannabis on a dark background, beautiful background, indoor cultivation
Cannabis Stocks

Canopy Growth Stock Jumps 10% on Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED)(NYSE:CGC) had a major share boost on Feb. 9 after the company reported a smaller third-quarter loss. Canopy …

Read more »

Choose a path
Cannabis Stocks

These 2 Discounted Stocks Rose Over 15% Last Week: Should You Buy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid easing concerns over COVID-19 and rising commodity prices, the S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 2.6% last week. However, the …

Read more »

edit Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis Sector Paid $15 Billion in Taxes, But Still No Growth in Weed Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The cannabis sector in Canada has a positive impact on the country’s economy, despite the underperformance of weed stocks on …

Read more »

think thought consider
Cannabis Stocks

4 Small-Cap Stocks With High-Growth Potential

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Small-cap stocks have high-growth potential and can deliver superior returns in the long run. However, these companies are highly vulnerable …

Read more »

stocks rising
Cannabis Stocks

2 Undervalued Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Wealth in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

The last two weeks have reminded equity investors that stock market corrections and pullbacks are an integral part of the …

Read more »