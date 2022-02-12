Home » Investing » 2 Passive-Income Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

2 Passive-Income Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These two passive-income stocks could be excellent long-term investments due to their reliable and growing shareholder dividends.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend investing in the right stocks trading on the TSX can become a gift that keeps on giving. You can use your shareholder returns through the dividend payouts to supplement your active income, which can help you manage your monthly expenses better.

Suppose that you are doing well enough with your active income that you don’t need another revenue stream to support your expenses. In that case, you can choose to reinvest your shareholder dividends to unlock the power of compounding and accelerate your wealth growth.

Investing early and staying invested in these dividend stocks for decades could help you reach a point by your retirement where you could use the higher dividend income to supplement your pension income in your golden years.

Today, I will discuss two Canadian dividend stocks that you could consider if you have a long investment horizon to meet your financial goals.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) is a $74.86 billion market capitalization multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto. CIBC is one of the Big Six Canadian banks, and it could be a viable investment for you to consider if you are looking for income-generating assets to buy and hold for a long time.

CIBC expects to see its profit margins for its operations in the domestic market and the U.S. increase considerably with impending interest rate hikes in both countries later this year. A sharp spike in interest rates could cause issues by placing the bank’s residential mortgage portfolio at risk of loan defaults. However, that’s unlikely to happen, because the housing demand will likely remain strong, even as rates rise due to low supply.

The bank has more than enough capital set aside to ride the wave if a downturn does take place. At writing, CIBC stock trades for $164.89 per share, and it boasts a juicy 3.91% dividend yield that you could lock into your portfolio today.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a $112.18 billion giant in the Canadian energy industry headquartered in Calgary. The company boasts an extensive energy infrastructure portfolio that’s responsible for transporting a substantial portion of all the natural gas and crude oil used in North America, making its services essential to the economy.

Enbridge is a strong business that generates considerable cash flows. The company’s management can use its revenues to fund its rising shareholder dividends comfortably. Enbridge also boasts substantial long-term growth potential as it expands into the renewable energy industry. At writing, Enbridge stock trades for $54.99 per share, and it boasts a juicy 6.26% dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

CIBC stock and Enbridge stock pay attractive shareholder dividends that are likely to continue growing over the years based on the respective track records for both companies. If you have some contribution room available in your Tax-Free Savings Account, you could allocate some of it to buying and holding these two stocks to enjoy tax-free returns on your investment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks for the 30:30:30:10 Rule of Comfortable Retirement

| Puja Tayal

Retirement planning starts when you are young and continues for your entire lifetime. When you have active income, you build …

Read more »

hand using ATM
Bank Stocks

Rate-Hike Fallout? A Big 6 Bank Stock to Own Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s financial stocks, led by Canada’s Big Six banks, continue to perform below par in 2022. Although the sector …

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jed Lloren

Growth stocks usually get all the attention, especially from younger investors. However, holding shares of dividend stocks could be very …

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 3 Top Canadian ETFs to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Owning Canadian dividend stocks is great for passive income, which is why sometimes some of the top investments to buy …

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

| Chris MacDonald

The stock market has not fared very strongly so far this year. But all stocks have not been affected equally. …

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Top 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $50

| Puja Tayal

You must have heard a lot about dividends and how they generate passive income. But do you know how companies decide …

Read more »

Clean energy
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy This Renewables Stock With a 3.6% Yield

| Chris MacDonald

Those looking for growth have flocked to the renewable energy sector last year. However, following a rapid increase in valuation …

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

The RRSP Deadline Looms: Get Started With These Top Dividend Stocks

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is a great tool to help Canadians save for retirement. It has many advantages. …

Read more »