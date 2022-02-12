Home » Personal Finance » This Is the Worst Place to Hold Your Money Right Now (Hint: It’s Not a Savings Account)

This Is the Worst Place to Hold Your Money Right Now (Hint: It’s Not a Savings Account)

Warning: long-term GICs might be the worst place to store your money right now.

Posted by Steven Porrello Published
Economic Turbulence

Image source: Getty Images

One of the most pleasant surprises of the pandemic (perhaps the only one) was the fact that many of us emerged with more savings than we had before.

It was simple economics. Lockdowns and travel restrictions meant Canadians were spending less money on discretionary expenses. And job losses and market downturns put most of us on the defence, inspiring us to tighten our budgets and cut out the excess.

Now that we have more cash, a question naturally emerges: where is the best place to store your money? And, conversely, where is the worst place?

The best place to store your money is a subject for another day. For now, let’s look at where you absolutely shouldn’t put your extra cash: a long-term, non-redeemable GIC.

A long-term, non-redeemable GIC

A GIC is a form of fixed income that offers more security than traditional investments. GICs usually offer savers higher interest rates than our savings vehicles. But, of course, they come at a cost. In exchange for the higher rate, you have to lock your money away for a fixed period of time.

And the longer you lock your money away, the higher the interest rate.

Of course, like any investment, every GIC comes with different rules and loopholes that make access to your money more or less difficult. A cashable GIC, for instance, typically has a one-year term but will allow you to access your money after only a few months. Redeemable GICs, however, allow you to withdraw your cash at any time.

The worst GIC you can have right now, however, is a long-term non-redeemable GIC. As the name suggest, these GICs do not permit early withdrawals — at least not without a penalty. In exchange for more restrictions, your GIC provider will typically give you a higher interest rate.

What’s wrong with a higher interest? Nothing. Except, in this climate of low rates, a high interest rate on a GIC isn’t saying much. A quick look at Scotiabank’s GICs will show just how scant these rates are: effective February 3, the interest rate on a five-year, non-redeemable GIC is just 1.35%.

No one knows when interest rates will raise to pre-pandemic levels. But if you lock into a long-term GIC, there might come a point when your interest rate is severely lower than the base rate.

Should you avoid all GICs?

I’m hesitant to recommend GICs right now, given the rates. But if you’re confident a GIC is right for your extra money, I would recommend a short-term redeemable or cashable GIC.

To be fair, you’ll get a lower rate for these than a long-term GIC. But the rate will most likely be higher than a saving account, perhaps even higher than a high-interest saving account. The short term ensures your money isn’t locked in at an unfavourable rate for two or more years. And the fact that it’s redeemable and cashable gives you greater flexibility.

Before you take out a short-term GIC, however, consider the alternative: boosting your emergency fund. In uncertain times, such as these, it might be better to hold on to extra cash, rather than safeguarding in investments that will earn only a small amount.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. Fool contributor Steven Porrello has no position in the companies mentioned. 

More on Personal Finance

retirees and finances
Personal Finance

Should You Still Retire in 2022? 3 Things to Consider Before You Do

| Steven Porrello

Between consecutive waves of COVID-19 and an economy battered by a short supply chain, many older Canadians are feeling overworked …

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Personal Finance

These Credit Card Perks Are Completely Overrated (And Might Cost You, Too)

| Steven Porrello

We all love our rewards credit card perks, right? Sign-up bonuses, free insurance, cash back, free flights, rewards: who doesn’t …

Read more »

Personal Finance

New Investors: Avoid These 3 Harmful Cognitive Biases For Success

| Tony Dong

An investing bias is an irrational preference that affects one’s investment decisions and outcomes. We unconsciously know what we’re doing …

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Personal Finance

January Recap: The 5 Craziest Things Elon Musk Has Done, Said, or Tweeted So Far This Year

| Steven Porrello

Some know him as the wealthiest man in the world. Others know him as the face of the EV revolution. …

Read more »

Personal Finance

The Top 3 Canadian Stocks on Wealthsimple Trade This Week

| Tony Dong

As of writing, there are over 2,000 stocks listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) that trade every day. However, …

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Personal Finance

Warren Buffett Makes $2 Billion in January as World’s Wealthiest Lose Billions: How Does He Do it?

| Steven Porrello

He might be in his early 90s, but, as we’ve seen so far in 2022, Warren Buffett hasn’t lost his …

Read more »

think thought consider
Personal Finance

What if Inflation Never Drops in 2022? Learn These 10 Ways to Make Life Less Expensive

| Steven Porrello

Remember when we used to call our heavy inflationary period “transitory?” Well, it’s been almost a year since high inflation …

Read more »

crashing stocks
Personal Finance

New Investors: 2 Things to Never Do During a Bear Market

| Tony Dong

If you started investing post-2008, odds are that you’ve had a smooth time sailing. Aside from a minor bear market …

Read more »