Home » Investing » 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy That Increased Their Dividends Recently!

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy That Increased Their Dividends Recently!

If you’re a Canadian investor looking for a top dividend growth stock to buy this week, here are three of the best to consider.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

When companies decide to increase their dividends, it’s a well-thought-out process that takes several future factors into consideration. The last thing a company wants to do is decrease its dividend, especially soon after increasing it. So if you’re looking for a top Canadian dividend stock to buy, some of the best to consider are ones that are currently increasing their dividend payments.

In addition to the fact that buying a stock that will grow its distributions to investors is attractive, when stocks increase their dividends it’s usually a great sign because they expect their business to continue to grow and believe they can afford to pay more cash back to investors.

So if you’re a dividend investor looking for top dividend stocks to buy today, here are three of the best to buy that recently increased their dividend payments.

A top Canadian dividend stock to buy and hold long term

One of the very best dividend stocks in Canada, that consistently increases its dividend each year, is BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE). BCE is an excellent company because it’s a massive large-cap stock with robust operations. Telecommunications is an extremely defensive industry.

In addition, much of the assets it owns are long-life assets, making BCE a major cash cow. So, in addition to spending billions on growth, expanding its 5G technology and fibre-to-the-home infrastructure, BCE is also consistently increasing its dividend.

Just last week, BCE reported earnings and increased its dividend once again. So the stock now yields an attractive 5.5%, making it one of the top Canadian dividend stocks to buy now.

A high-quality energy stock

Many energy stocks have had strong recoveries over the last year, but one of the top Canadian stocks to buy, especially if you’re looking for a hefty dividend, is Peyto Exploration and Development (TSX:PEY).

Peyto is an excellent energy stock to buy and hold long term. It’s a natural gas stock, a fossil fuel that will undoubtedly see more demand over the coming years as we cut out coal and oil, which are much dirtier fossil fuels. And because Peyto’s a low-cost producer, it’s a company you can have confidence owning over the long haul.

Another feature of Peyto is that the company is always doing what’s best for shareholders in the long term. So while the pandemic was impacting operations, the dividend was trimmed quite significantly. Now that the economy and environment for energy stocks have recovered, though, and management sees a brighter future ahead, Peyto went ahead and increased its annual dividend by a whopping 15 times last fall.

So the Canadian energy stock now pays a monthly dividend and offers a yield of more than 6%, making it one of the best investments to buy now.

One of the top Canadian stocks to buy and hold for years

Last on the list is another stock that just increased its dividend last week, much like BCE. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP) is another excellent Canadian stock that offers great long-term growth potential while simultaneously being highly defensive.

The stock is well-known to be a great investment for passive income seekers. Brookfield’s investment objective is to grow investors’ capital by up to 15% annually over the long run but also increase the distribution each year by 5% to 9%.

That’s not the only reason Brookfield is one of the top Canadian dividend stocks to buy, though. The stock is one of the most unique investments you can make, offering exposure to some of the highest quality infrastructure assets worldwide. In addition, Brookfield is well-positioned to not just get through these periods of higher inflation but also potentially benefit from it.

So if you’re looking for a high-quality Canadian dividend stock to buy now, Brookfield is certainly one of the top investments to consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns BCE INC. and Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units.

More on Dividend Stocks

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Deal-Busters: 3 ETF Flaws Investors Must Know

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Many investors, old and new, see the benefits of investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The key takeaway is instant diversification …

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Add for High-Yield Exposure Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

The stock market has seen growth dominate for most of the past decade. Indeed, income investors in high-quality dividend stocks …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Big-Dividend ETFs Yielding More Than 7%

| Kay Ng

The following exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide big dividend yields — boosted by covered-call strategies. Investors should at least have a …

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

Wherever the Market Goes, I’m Buying These Top TSX Stocks

| Vineet Kulkarni

The recent market volatility has been quite brutal. Some tech stocks even halved in value, while some of the other …

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

2 ETFs to Double Your Capital in Less Than a Decade

| Adam Othman

Having realistic expectations for the assets you are investing in is crucial. While you can expect the volatile Bitcoin to …

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Capital Growers Worth Buying Despite Overvaluation

| Adam Othman

Many investors think that the goal of value investing is to find undervalued assets. But that’s only part of the …

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks for the 30:30:30:10 Rule of Comfortable Retirement

| Puja Tayal

Retirement planning starts when you are young and continues for your entire lifetime. When you have active income, you build …

Read more »

hand using ATM
Bank Stocks

Rate-Hike Fallout? A Big 6 Bank Stock to Own Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s financial stocks, led by Canada’s Big Six banks, continue to perform below par in 2022. Although the sector …

Read more »