Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Dividends Every 30 Days

These TSX stocks offer monthly dividends and attractive yields of more than 7%, making them top stocks for passive income.

Monthly dividend stocks are a solid investment option for investors seeking a passive income stream. By focusing on TSX stocks that are monthly dividend leaders, investors can align their income with regular financial commitments. Moreover, one can reinvest these dividends every 30 days, which will likely boost overall returns in the long run.

Against this backdrop, here are three fundamentally strong TSX stocks that pay dividends every 30 days.

Monthly dividend stock #1

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a top TSX stock offering monthly dividends. This REIT is known for its resilient payouts and high yield. Notably, SmartCentres owns and manages a well-diversified and defensive portfolio of real estate targeting retail shopping centres and mixed-use properties. These assets witness high occupancy and lease demand, resulting in rental growth, higher cash collections, and solid same-property net operating income (NOI).

Thanks to its solid financials and strong portfolio, SmartCentres rewards its shareholders with a monthly dividend of $0.154 per share, reflecting a high yield of over 7%.

SmartCentres’ occupancy rate stood at 98.5% in Q3, and it is likely to remain high in the coming years, led by tenant demand for more locations. The strong performance of its core retail business, improved occupancy, and continued contribution from its mixed-use development portfolio will continue to generate high-quality income across all provinces and support its future monthly dividend payments.

Monthly dividend stock #2

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:FC) is a compelling TSX stock offering cash every 30 days. First Capital is a non-bank lender specializing in short-term real estate mortgage loans targeting residential and commercial customers. It is also engaged in other real estate-related debt investments.

The company’s diversified portfolio, strong underwriting capabilities, and solid risk management practices position it well to generate steady earnings across all market conditions, supporting its monthly dividend payments. Firm Capital’s monthly dividend stands at $0.078 per share, reflecting an attractive yield of over 7.7%.

Firm Capital is targeting high-growth sectors with minimal competition. It is focusing on mortgage lending, a sector that has historically weathered market corrections well and retained the intrinsic value of its real estate-backed assets. This strategy will likely reduce loan loss risks and generate consistent growth.

The company’s diversified investment portfolio will also lead to higher interest, fees, and investment income, supporting its future dividend distributions.

Monthly dividend stock #3

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) is another attractive TSX stock that generates monthly cash. The company operates and franchises a network of quick-service restaurants. Notably, Pizza Pizza distributes all of its available cash to shareholders after retaining necessary reserves, underscoring its commitment to rewarding investors. Currently, the company offers a monthly dividend of $0.077 per share, delivering an impressive yield exceeding 7%.

The company’s growth strategy hinges on increasing same-store sales by driving guest traffic and boosting the average customer cheque. These initiatives are key to sustaining and potentially enhancing its robust dividend payouts.

Pizza Pizza Royalty is well-positioned to grow its top line through its diversified revenue base, including royalty income, and food and beverage sales. Moreover, the expansion of its restaurant network and strategic menu pricing initiatives further enhance its revenue outlook. The company’s ongoing investments in food quality and operational efficiency are expected to bolster its cash flows.

In addition, Pizza Pizza’s in-store pickup channel continues to gain traction, while the company’s use of third-party food delivery platforms allows it to reach a broader customer base. These channels, combined with its focus on convenience and innovation, are likely to contribute significantly to its future growth and drive its payouts.