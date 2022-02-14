3 Growth Stocks to Fall in Love With Today

Canadian investors should look for love in the form of growth stocks like Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) this Valentine’s Day.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Foolish readers! It is hard to believe, but this is now the second Valentine’s Day that is under the shadow of a global pandemic. Human contact has essentially been pathologized over the past two years in the name of public safety. But hey, restrictions are slowly being chipped away. Investors probably have a lot of love to give after being cooped up for so long. Love may still be elusive this Valentine’s Day, but I have the next best thing: stocks! Today, I want to look at three growth stocks that will warm your heart today. Let’s jump in.

Why this growth stock is perfect for your portfolio in 2022

TFI International (TSX:TFII)(NYSE:TFII) is a Montreal-based company that provides transportation and logistics services in North America. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen the continent struggle with ongoing supply chain issues. This has led to setbacks for businesses reliant on the free flow of products. Shares of this growth stock have dropped 2.6% in 2022 as of close on February 11. However, the stock is still up 46% from the previous year.

The company unveiled its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on February 7. Total revenue rose to $2.14 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 — up from $1.12 billion in the previous year. For the full year, revenues rose to $7.22 billion over $3.78 billion in fiscal 2020. Better yet, adjusted EBITDA climbed to $1.07 billion in 2021 compared to $699 million in the prior year.

This growth stock possesses a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14. It also offers a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, which represents a 1% yield.

Here’s why Kinaxis is also a worthy target as we consider current events

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is another growth stock that is worth targeting, as North America looks to correct its supply chain crisis. I’d suggested that investors should scoop up this tech stock on the dip back in November 2021. This Ottawa-based company provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in Canada, the United States, and around the world.

Shares of this growth stock have dropped 6.5% in 2022. The stock is down 7.7% in the year-over-year period. Investors can expect to see its final batch of 2021 earnings on March 1. In Q3 2021, the company delivered adjusted EBITDA growth of 22% to $12.3 million. Meanwhile, cash from operating activities jumped 150% to $11.2 million.

This tech company boasts a flawless balance sheet, and it has delivered impressive contract wins in recent quarters. I’m looking to snatch up Kinaxis on the dip this Valentine’s Day.

One more growth stock I’d snatch up in the middle of February

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) is the third and final growth stock I’d look to snatch up on Valentine’s Day. This Oakville-based company owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the U.S., Chile, and Bermuda. Shares of this growth stock have dropped 19% in the year-over-year period.

Investors on the hunt for a long-term growth option should be eager to get in on green energy equities. This company is set to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on March 3. In Q3 2021, Algonquin posted revenue growth of 40% to $528 million. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA climbed 27% to $252 million.

This growth stock possesses an attractive P/E ratio of 14. It last paid out a quarterly dividend of $0.171 per share, which represents a solid 4.8% yield.