Home » Investing » Is it Time to Buy the TSX’s 3 Worst-Performing Canadian Stocks?

Is it Time to Buy the TSX’s 3 Worst-Performing Canadian Stocks?

Canadian stocks like Yellow Pages Limited (TSX:Y) have been throttled over the past year, but investors shouldn’t necessarily look past them.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 75 points on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Some of the top-performing sectors included energy, utilities, and battery metals. Today, I want to focus on three of the worst-performing equities to close out 2023. Are these reeling TSX Canadian stocks worth snatching up on the dip? Let’s dive in.

This TSX gold stock has been hit hard as the yellow metal flounders

NovaGold Resources (TSX:NG) is a Vancouver-based company that explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Shares of this gold exploration and mining stock have plunged 21% month over month as of close on January 25. The stock is now down 53% in the year-over-year period. NovaGold stock is now trading a smidgen over its 52-week low at the time of this writing.

The company released its fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year fiscal 2023 earnings on January 24. NovaGold announced the completion of its 2023 fieldwork, particularly the continuous work at Donlin Gold, which it said “enhances the project’s value and visibility.” Meanwhile, the company’s treasury remains strong, with $126 million in cash and deposits as of November 30, 2023.

NovaGold is currently unprofitable and has generated substantial revenue growth. Indeed, earnings have suffered a deterioration over the past five years. The stock could positively benefit from momentum in the spot price of gold, but there are better gold miners to target for that purpose.

Does Aptose Biosciences still have a future worth betting on?

Aptose Biosciences (TSX:APS) is a Toronto-based clinical-stage biotechnology company; it discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology primarily in the United States. This Canadian stock has plunged 24% month over month as of close on January 25. Its shares have plummeted 82% compared to the previous year. Aptose is trading just $0.02 off its 52-week low.

Investors can expect to see this company’s last batch of 2023 earnings in late March. In Q3 of fiscal 2023, the company reported operating expenses of $11.6 million — up from $10.0 million in Q3 fiscal 2022. Its net loss also deepened to ($11.4 million) compared to ($9.77 million). Meanwhile, in the year-to-date period, Aptose Biosciences’s net loss was ($39.2 million) — down from a net loss of ($31.8 million).

This company has also struggled to generate revenue in its hunt for prospects. It does boast a strong balance sheet, but it appears to have a severely limited upside right now.

One more struggling Canadian stock to zero in on right now

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX:Y) is a Montreal-based company that provides digital and print media and marketing solutions in Canada. Shares of Yellow Pages have dipped 1.8% over the past month. The stock has fallen 25% over the past year. Its shares are now trading at its 52-week low of $10.55.

This company is set to unveil its Q4 2023 earnings by the middle of February. In Q3 2023, Yellow Pages delivered revenues of $58.0 million — down from $66.3 million. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization; the measure aims to give a clearer picture of a company’s profitability. The company’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $17.9 million — down from $26.3 million.

Shares of this Canadian stock currently possess a very favourable price-to-earnings ratio of 2.9. Yellow Pages also boasts an immaculate balance sheet. This stock appears to have the most promise of the three we have covered today, considering its value and cash position.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Yellow Pages. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why BCE Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a telecom stock that can provide a healthy income for decades? BCE (TSX:BCE) might be the no-brainer dividend…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy in February 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued TSX energy stocks such as Whitecap Resources are trading at discounts to analyst price estimates right now.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Is it Too Late to Buy BCE Stock?

| Andrew Walker

BCE is up 10% from the 2023 low. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

| Kay Ng

Investors can identify solid dividend stocks they can keep forever to create an ever-increasing income stream!

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons Why TC Energy Is the Best Discounted Energy Stock Right Now

| Adam Othman

A discounted stock in a mostly bullish sector may seem risky at first glance. But if you look below the…

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

Better Buy: Lululemon Stock vs. Gildan Activewear

| Joey Frenette

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) and another clothing play may be worth a shot in 2024.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 11% to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are some great opportunities on the market right now. Here's one dividend stock down over 10% in the past…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Need Cash? Try This Monthly Dividend Stock Yielding 4.3%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down, but that provides a solid opportunity for investors looking to create a bit of…

Read more »