Home » Investing » Bitcoin Is Worth Buying Today, but This Cryptocurrency Might Be Better

Bitcoin Is Worth Buying Today, but This Cryptocurrency Might Be Better

Bitcoin is a top cryptocurrency to buy today. But after the recent volatility, if you’re investing for the long run, this crypto offers far more potential.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin

Image source: Getty Images

If you’ve seen the massive rallies in cryptocurrencies over the last few years, you’ve likely thought about investing some money. The industry is well-known for being extremely volatile, making some investors avoid it completely. But for those who have money they can afford to play with or are willing to invest for years, there is value in finding high-quality cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) to buy.

The issue is that cryptocurrencies can have a steep learning curve. Learning about how they work and why they provide value or even have value can be complicated. In addition, even the whole process to start buying cryptocurrencies and transferring them to a wallet where you truly own them can be difficult and time-consuming.

This is why several ETFs and crypto stocks have launched over the last few years. These funds offer investors a simple way to gain exposure to high-quality cryptocurrencies.

Therefore, if you’re an investor just looking to get basic exposure to the massive growth potential of cryptocurrencies, I’d strongly consider an ETF.

Which cryptocurrency ETF should you buy?

Naturally, the most popular cryptocurrency is Bitcoin, so many investors will consider a Bitcoin ETF first. Bitcoin is certainly an excellent investment you can make. While the industry is volatile, Bitcoin is actually less volatile than other altcoins.

Furthermore, because of its first-mover advantage and name recognition, it continues to act as a bell-weather for the entire industry.

However, while Bitcoin and an ETF like the CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF could be great investments, there are other cryptocurrencies that might even offer more growth potential.

For example, the second-most popular cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), has several advantages over Bitcoin.

Why Ethereum might be a better investment than Bitcoin

In my view, investors should consider an investment in both Bitcoin and Ethereum since the two cryptocurrencies have differences and don’t necessarily compete with one another. With that being said, though, Ethereum looks like it has more potential to grow.

The key difference is that Ethereum can run smart contracts. This gives it potential as several sub-sectors in the cryptocurrency industry grow, something Bitcoin doesn’t necessarily have.

So while Bitcoin certainly has the potential to grow as a financial payment network, Ethereum has the potential to grow from decentralized finance, the use of NFTs, the popularity of the metaverse, and much more. Plus, many of the opportunities that could attract users on Ethereum’s blockchain may have not even been invented yet.

It’s worth noting, though, that at the moment, Ethereum does have several drawbacks that limit its ability to scale. However, several upgrades are being worked on and the network is due to see these later this year. In addition, there are several smaller blockchains that are compatible with Ethereum where developers and users can go in the meantime while still staying in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Bottom line

Gaining exposure to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and others certainly offers a tonne of potential. And the best way to do so is to find high-potential assets and commit to them for the long run.

So over the years, while Bitcoin should continue to gain popularity and grow in price, a blockchain like Ethereum, with so much potential to expand, offers even more opportunities for investors today. Therefore, if you’re looking for the best crypto stocks to buy, I’d certainly look for ones with exposure to Ethereum.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

1 Crypto Coin That Could Grow Faster Than Bitcoin

| Adam Othman

The stock market is full of opportunities for investors who can find those diamonds in the rough. Investing in technology might …

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Cryptocurrency

XRP: Why the Upcoming Week Is Extremely Crucial for Ripple Investors!

| Aditya Raghunath

Back in December 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, sued Ripple (CRYPTO:XRP) and alleged that the XRP token …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Will Bill C-249 Boost Crypto Investments in Canada?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada appears to be the most bullish country on cryptocurrencies. Oil-rich Alberta wants to diversify its economy and become the …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Better Buy: Bitcoin or Bitcoin Miners?

| Chris MacDonald

What is a better investment: Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) or Bitcoin miners? Well, that’s certainly an interesting question to consider. As an investment, both …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Solana, Avalanche, Cardano: Which Is the Best Ethereum Competitor?

| Chris MacDonald

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) competitors, or “Ethereum Killers,” Solana (CRYPTO:SOL), Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX), and Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) are certainly making waves in the crypto market. Each of these …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

1 Tame “Doge” That Could Become a Powerful Wolf

| Adam Othman

“It’s a joke is taken too far.” Few events in human history fit that definition, as Dogecoin (CRYTPO:DOGE) does. It …

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

Why Crypto Miners Could Be Big Winners for the Rest of 2022

| Chris MacDonald

The internet is flooded with tales of cryptocurrencies turning investors into millionaires. But with more than 8,000 crypto tokens circulating …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Can Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) Repeat Its 11,178% Gain from 2021?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A cryptocurrency, not Bitcoin, delivered an out-of-this-world return in 2021. Had you invested US$1,000 in Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) on year-end 2020, …

Read more »