Home » Investing » Can Shiba Inu Go on Another Run, or Is the Party Over?

Can Shiba Inu Go on Another Run, or Is the Party Over?

Here’s what’s behind the recent rally in meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB), and whether this rally can continue from here.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain

Image source: Getty Images

Digital currencies have seen their aggregate values skyrocket to incredible levels over the last few years. While most investors are focused on traditional cryptocurrencies, it’s meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) that’s presently catching investors’ eyes.

Shiba Inu rockets higher amid bullish crypto rebound

Shiba Inu was one of several meme coins that suffered the most amid the recently coined “crypto winter.” However, fortunately for speculators and meme token aficionados, Shiba Inu is back again making positive moves.

This past week, Shiba Inu surged more than 40% over the course of a couple days, on the back of very strong sentiment in the crypto world. Traders and speculators were back to buying derivatives contracts, betting on continued momentum-driven upside with this token. They were proven right.

Surprisingly, Shiba Inu has held onto most of its gains from last week, at the time of writing. Whether this recent momentum will turn into a 10 times return, as it did in late 2021, remains to be seen. Indeed, this is a volatile token that can swing in either direction violently. However, for now, momentum is pointing in the right direction again.

Positive catalysts could take this token higher

There are reasons beyond pure speculation as to why Shiba Inu is soaring. Institutional adoption and retail investor interest are two key drivers that most investors are watching. A few days back, it was reported that more than US$2.7 million in SHIB traded hands. As mostly bullish interest continues to grow among this token, momentum could continue to move in the right direction.

Additionally, Shiba Inu’s move off the Ethereum network and onto its own layer-2 network is one catalyst investors are watching closely. By doing so, Shiba Inu may be able to avoid the congestion and high fees of the Ethereum blockchain.

Additionally, speculation that Shiba Inu will be entering the metaverse has driven this token’s recent rally. The so-called Shiberse is still in the rumour stage, though the team behind Shiba Inu now appears to have reason to bring this project to life.

Bottom line

Shiba Inu remains a highly speculative token with questionable intrinsic value. Most investors know this.

However, as a trading tool, Shiba Inu has become ultra-popular among investors looking to play the directional momentum-driven moves in the crypto world. Whether it’s the outright tokens or leveraged derivatives products used to play this trade, it’s a popular one.

Personally, this token is too risky for my blood. I’m on the sidelines for the same reason most are. However, those looking at Shiba Inu as a potential upside bet have reason to be bullish right now. If and when that will change, however, is the big question right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald owns Ethereum. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

grow dividends
Cryptocurrency

Why Hive Stock Jumped 11% on Tuesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSXV:HIVE)(NASDAQ:HVBT) shares climbed 11% in early trading on Tuesday after Hive stock reported record earnings. What happened? …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Bump: Why Did It Increase 23.54% in the Last 20 Days?

| Adam Othman

The cryptocurrency industry did not start 2022 on a solid footing. The likes of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) seemed to have fallen …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Forget Ethereum: You Need to Watch These 4 Solana-Based Cryptocurrencies Right Now!

| Aditya Raghunath

While Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world in terms of market cap, there are more than 13,0000 …

Read more »

A depiction of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency

Canadian Firms Buying Up Bitcoin in 2022

| Andrew Button

2022 is shaping up to be a big year for Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) in Canada. Between asset managers like Purpose Investments, …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

1 Crypto Coin That Could Grow Faster Than Bitcoin

| Adam Othman

The stock market is full of opportunities for investors who can find those diamonds in the rough. Investing in technology might …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Is Worth Buying Today, but This Cryptocurrency Might Be Better

| Daniel Da Costa

If you’ve seen the massive rallies in cryptocurrencies over the last few years, you’ve likely thought about investing some money. …

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Cryptocurrency

XRP: Why the Upcoming Week Is Extremely Crucial for Ripple Investors!

| Aditya Raghunath

Back in December 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, sued Ripple (CRYPTO:XRP) and alleged that the XRP token …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Will Bill C-249 Boost Crypto Investments in Canada?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada appears to be the most bullish country on cryptocurrencies. Oil-rich Alberta wants to diversify its economy and become the …

Read more »