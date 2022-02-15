Home » Personal Finance » Canadian Tire Mastercard Users: Don’t Miss Your Chance to Earn 30 Times Back

Canadian Tire Mastercard Users: Don’t Miss Your Chance to Earn 30 Times Back

Mark your calendars. On March 16 and 17, you can earn 30 times more Canadian Tire money.

Posted by Steven Porrello Published
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

Do you have a Canadian Tire Mastercard? Well, get ready to mark your calendar. On March 16 and March 17, Canadian Tire credit cardholders can collect 30 times the Canadian tire money on select purchases when they shop online. Yes, that’s 30 times the CT money, plus the 4% your card already earns.

While that’s a great offer — excellent, in fact — you can make it even better by doing a few things. Here’s how to prepare yourself for these bonus days.

How can you best use this offer?

First off, I would save any large purchases you plan to make until March 16 and March 17. That’s because the larger your purchase on those days, the more CT money you’ll ultimately earn.

Then I would look for ways to stack.

When you stack rewards at Canadian Tire, you basically use two or more offers to earn extra Canadian Tire money on the same purchase.

For instance, Canadian Tire might send you a personalized offer. On top of that, it could offer a storewide discount to all Triangle Rewards members. And finally, Canadian Tire might give you more CT money for hitting a spending threshold. Combine all three of these offers, and voila — you stack them.

In the days and weeks leading up to those days, pay attention to personalized offers sent to your email. If you find one that interests you, save it. Also pay attention to other offers, too, such as store-wide discounts on certain products.

Finally, a caveat: the bonus days shouldn’t tempt you to overspend. Just because Canadian Tire is giving you 30 times in CT money doesn’t mean you absolutely have to buy something on March 16 and 17. In fact, if you’re trying to save money, it might be best to ignore the temptation to spend money you don’t have.

How can you start stacking Canadian Tire rewards?

First, you’ll need to sign up for Canadian Tire’s rewards program. There’s no fee involved — you just need to provide your email, and you can become a member. Over time, Canadian Tire will start to recognize your everyday purchases. When that happens, it’ll send you personalized rewards, which is when the fun can start.

But if you want to participate in the Canadian Tire bonus days, you’ll need to get a Canadian Tire Mastercard. If you’re a regular shopper at Canadian Tire, this card should probably already be in your arsenal. If you’re not, well, take a look at some of Canada’s top rewards cards to find one that better suits you.

Should you get a Canadian Tire Mastercard?

Frequent shoppers at Canadian Tire could definitely benefit from a Canadian Tire Mastercard. On the contrary, if you rarely shop at Canadian Tire, I would take a look at some of Canada’s best rewards cards or cash-back cards. Choose a card that will reward you more points or cash back for your spending as well as gives you favourable options to redeem them.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Mastercard. Fool contributor Steven Porrello has no position in the companies mentioned. 

More on Personal Finance

thinking
Personal Finance

Could the Bank of Canada Raise Interest Rates in February?

| Steven Porrello

The Bank of Canada has left us with a cliffhanger: by not raising interest rates at their last meeting in …

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Personal Finance

Can You Really Become Wealthy From TikTok?

| Steven Porrello

Yes, you can absolutely get wealthy from TikTok. Just look at the Amelio sisters, who raked in around US$27.5 million …

Read more »

Community homes
Personal Finance

These Are the Most Costly Mistakes Homebuyers Are Making in a Sellers’ Market

| Steven Porrello

With the Bank of Canada on the verge of hiking interest rates, homebuyers are feeling the pressure to rush through …

Read more »

Chalk outline of two arrows pointing in opposite directions
Personal Finance

Yes, the Stock Market Might Look Scary in 2022: Here’s Why You Should Invest in Stocks Anyway

| Steven Porrello

It’s hard not to watch the stock market these days. From a January’s market downturn to a mild rebound in …

Read more »

Economic Turbulence
Personal Finance

This Is the Worst Place to Hold Your Money Right Now (Hint: It’s Not a Savings Account)

| Steven Porrello

One of the most pleasant surprises of the pandemic (perhaps the only one) was the fact that many of us …

Read more »

retirees and finances
Personal Finance

Should You Still Retire in 2022? 3 Things to Consider Before You Do

| Steven Porrello

Between consecutive waves of COVID-19 and an economy battered by a short supply chain, many older Canadians are feeling overworked …

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Personal Finance

These Credit Card Perks Are Completely Overrated (And Might Cost You, Too)

| Steven Porrello

We all love our rewards credit card perks, right? Sign-up bonuses, free insurance, cash back, free flights, rewards: who doesn’t …

Read more »

Personal Finance

New Investors: Avoid These 3 Harmful Cognitive Biases For Success

| Tony Dong

An investing bias is an irrational preference that affects one’s investment decisions and outcomes. We unconsciously know what we’re doing …

Read more »