Canadian Tire Mastercard Users: Don’t Miss Your Chance to Earn 30 Times Back

Do you have a Canadian Tire Mastercard? Well, get ready to mark your calendar. On March 16 and March 17, Canadian Tire credit cardholders can collect 30 times the Canadian tire money on select purchases when they shop online. Yes, that’s 30 times the CT money, plus the 4% your card already earns.

While that’s a great offer — excellent, in fact — you can make it even better by doing a few things. Here’s how to prepare yourself for these bonus days.

How can you best use this offer?

First off, I would save any large purchases you plan to make until March 16 and March 17. That’s because the larger your purchase on those days, the more CT money you’ll ultimately earn.

Then I would look for ways to stack.

When you stack rewards at Canadian Tire, you basically use two or more offers to earn extra Canadian Tire money on the same purchase.

For instance, Canadian Tire might send you a personalized offer. On top of that, it could offer a storewide discount to all Triangle Rewards members. And finally, Canadian Tire might give you more CT money for hitting a spending threshold. Combine all three of these offers, and voila — you stack them.

In the days and weeks leading up to those days, pay attention to personalized offers sent to your email. If you find one that interests you, save it. Also pay attention to other offers, too, such as store-wide discounts on certain products.

Finally, a caveat: the bonus days shouldn’t tempt you to overspend. Just because Canadian Tire is giving you 30 times in CT money doesn’t mean you absolutely have to buy something on March 16 and 17. In fact, if you’re trying to save money, it might be best to ignore the temptation to spend money you don’t have.

How can you start stacking Canadian Tire rewards?

First, you’ll need to sign up for Canadian Tire’s rewards program. There’s no fee involved — you just need to provide your email, and you can become a member. Over time, Canadian Tire will start to recognize your everyday purchases. When that happens, it’ll send you personalized rewards, which is when the fun can start.

But if you want to participate in the Canadian Tire bonus days, you’ll need to get a Canadian Tire Mastercard. If you’re a regular shopper at Canadian Tire, this card should probably already be in your arsenal. If you’re not, well, take a look at some of Canada’s top rewards cards to find one that better suits you.

Should you get a Canadian Tire Mastercard?

Frequent shoppers at Canadian Tire could definitely benefit from a Canadian Tire Mastercard. On the contrary, if you rarely shop at Canadian Tire, I would take a look at some of Canada’s best rewards cards or cash-back cards. Choose a card that will reward you more points or cash back for your spending as well as gives you favourable options to redeem them.