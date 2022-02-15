Home » Investing » Restaurant Brands Climbs 5% After Global Digital Sales Hit $10 Billion

Restaurant Brands Climbs 5% After Global Digital Sales Hit $10 Billion

RSI (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) stock saw shares climb after reporting positive full-year 2021 results — finally almost near pre-pandemic levels.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall

Image source: Getty Images

Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) saw shares climb about 5% on Tuesday after the company reported a 13.8% increase in year-over-year revenue to $155 billion and beat earnings estimates.

  • System-wide sales grew 14% year over year for the quarter, with digital sales up 65%.
  • RSI stock added over 1,200 new restaurants, including on an international scale.
  • The company acquired Firehouse Subs and increased its target dividend for the year.

What happened in FY21 for RSI stock?

RSI stock reported earnings that beat out estimates for both the full year and fourth quarter of 2021. For full-year 2021, sales grew 13.8% year over year, with net restaurant growth up 4.5%. This came out to diluted earnings per share of $2.69 compared to $1.60 the year before. Adjusted EBITDA came to $2.248 billion, up 17.1% since 2020 levels.

These results showed that while RSI stock may still be below 2019 levels, it’s a significant improvement that shows the company managed to roll with the pandemic punches — so much so it was able to acquire Firehouse Subs near the end of last year. Furthermore, it declared a target dividend of $2.16 per share for 2022. This represents an increase of 2% from current levels.

What did RSI management say about FY21?

Chief Executive Officer José Cil was particularly impressed by the company’s digital sales and restaurant growth in 2021. Global digital sales reached $10 billion in 2021, which was a $4 billion increase from $6 billion in 2020. It now represents 30% of the company’s global system-wide sales.

“Our growth throughout 2021 resulted in strong free cash flow generation, allowing us to make important investments in our business while returning over $1.5 billion of capital to shareholders and acquiring a new restaurant brand in Firehouse Subs. I am excited for what lies ahead for our family of four iconic brands and am confident in the strength of our team, our franchisees and our strategies to drive long-term growth and value creation.”

CEO José Cil

What’s next for RSI stock?

After all this improvement, there are still some red flags for investors to watch in the near future. And, of course, the two biggest are inflation and supply-chain issues. Cil expects further price increases in 2022, though he wants to try and not get ahead of the consumer on pricing.

Still, RSI stock managed to see an improvement in part thanks to fewer COVID-19 restrictions. Many provinces and territories continue to drop vaccine passports, which could also certainly see a strong increase in sales for the next quarter as well.

While the company still has a little ways to go to reach pre-pandemic levels, it’s almost there. The introduction of new products and partnerships, such as the collaboration with pop star Justin Bieber, certainly don’t hurt as well. This collaboration alone became one of the most effective traffic-driving initiatives it’s seen in some time, according to Cil.

What investors will want to watch next is whether Tim Hortons manages to achieve the aggressive growth RSI stock plans in China. However, Ottawa-Beijing relations remain strained, so it’s unclear when or if this will go forward.

Shares of RSI stock are up 4% as of writing, up only slightly since the beginning of this year. Analysts currently give it a consensus potential target price of $97.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International Inc.

More on Coronavirus

movies, theatre, popcorn
Coronavirus

Cineplex Stock Price Falls Almost 5% on Q4/2021 Earnings

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The Cineplex stock price slumped 4.7% on Friday as revenue disappointed the market. The Q4 2021 continued to be impacted …

Read more »

Airport and plane
Energy Stocks

Don’t Buy Air Canada (TSX:AC), Buy This TSX Stock Instead

| Puja Tayal

The TSX Composite Index made a comeback toward the end of January after a month-long correction. That was a great …

Read more »

Coronavirus 2019-nCoV Blood Samples Medical Concept
Coronavirus

Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS) Stock Plummets More Than 15% as Omicron Weighs on Results

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Early this morning, Canada Goose Holdings (TSX:GOOS)(NYSE:GOOS) reported lower-than-expected results and lowered its full-year outlook. This came as a huge …

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Coronavirus

Bombardier Stock Flies Higher, Reporting US$238M Profit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) shares climbed higher on Feb. 10 after the business jet maker, which reports in U.S. dollars, reported a …

Read more »

Airport and plane
Coronavirus

Air Canada Stock Falls After Cancelling 2,755 Flights in January

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada (TSX:AC) saw shares dip early on Wednesday after a report came out stating Air Canada stock cancelled 2,755 …

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Coronavirus

Why WELL Health Stock Jumped 10% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) shares climbed 10% on Monday, as the company saw renewed interest in tech and healthcare stocks. …

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Coronavirus

Air Canada (TSX:AC): Is $22/Share Cheap or Expensive?

| Puja Tayal

The TSX Composite Index corrected 2.3% since December 30, 2021, as tech stocks saw a huge selloff over the anticipation …

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Coronavirus

Why Stelco Stock Jumped 14% on Thursday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stelco Holdings (TSX:STLC) saw shares jump as high as 14% in early trading on Thursday. It came after Stelco stock …

Read more »