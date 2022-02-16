Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: 3 Steady Stocks to Anchor Your Retirement Portfolio

RRSP Investors: 3 Steady Stocks to Anchor Your Retirement Portfolio

Steady stocks can offer more than just capital preservation, a key requirement for a retirement portfolio. They can provide a decent dividend and growth-based return potential.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
A golden egg in a nest

Image source: Getty Images.

The retirement portfolio should be just as much about capital preservation as it is about capital appreciation, at least the closer you get to your retirement years. So even if you have a healthy risk tolerance, it’s a good idea to add some steady stocks to your portfolio, to help anchor it during harsh markets. And if you pick suitable securities, steadiness and stability will not be the only traits you will get.

A utility giant

Calling Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) the “poster stock” for stability is not too much of a stretch. It’s one of the easiest defensive and starter stocks on the TSX. But it doesn’t mean that the stock doesn’t have a place in the portfolios of investment veterans. The second-oldest dividend aristocrat in the country offers a healthy mix of growth and payouts to its investors.

Currently, it’s offering a decent 3.6% yield, which is a result of a healthy 14% growth in the last 12 months. And if you buy the dip, you can lock in a 4% yield at least. The 10-year CAGR of 9.8% is not just sustainable, it’s also fast enough to double your capital over a decade or so steadily. The value is quite attractive right now as well.

So buying this utility stock with its 3.4 million customers (both electricity and utility) adds a reasonable amount of growth, decent dividends, and a lot of stability to your portfolio.

A consumer staples giant

Metro (TSX:MRU) sells two things that people don’t stop buying, even in harsh economic conditions: groceries and medicine. With its 950 grocery stores and over 650 pharmacies, the company has an impressive network in the country. Its local reach, along with its business model, gives it a lot of stability, but that’s not all that it offers.

Even though Metro is a well-established dividend aristocrat with over 26 years of growing dividends under its belt, its current 1.6% yield is not reason enough to add it to your RRSP. However, what does make the stock worthwhile is its capital appreciation potential, which with a 10-year CAGR of 16.4%, is significantly more potent than Fortis.

The banking giant

While Fortis and Metro are giants in their respective fields, they are not the top “brass.” But the third stock on this list has that honour. The Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) is the largest banking stock in Canada (by market cap) and the heaviest security currently trading on the TSX. It’s also the largest lender in Canada.

The bank offers stability, not just thanks to the virtue of its position but because of the conservative nature of the banking sector as a whole, which allows it to handle market headwinds without sustaining irreversible losses. It also offers reasonably high growth potential and healthy dividends, which it has been raising almost every year for the past 10 years.

Foolish takeaway

It’s important to note that your retirement portfolio doesn’t have to be RRSP-only. If you can max out both, you can create a comprehensive retirement portfolio using your TFSA and your RRSP. But even if you can’t, it’s a good idea to keep a healthy portion of your retirement savings in the TFSA, so you have enough tax-free capital to meet your financial needs in retirement without raising your tax bill.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Why You Should Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you added Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) to your portfolio? If you’ve already bought Enbridge, great. If you’re still on the fence …

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Make $10/Day in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Are you investing to earn regular income or build wealth in the long term? You can have both, but then …

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Although the easing of tension between Russia and Ukraine has brought much-needed relief to the equity markets, I expect the …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Aristocrats vs High Dividend ETFs: Which One Is Better for Canadians?

| Tony Dong

Canadians love dividend stocks, and I totally understand why. Our stock market is filled with great banking, insurance, energy, utilities, …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Unbelievable: 3 ETFs With Double-Digit Dividends!

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Passive-income investors in Canada have plenty of options. The dividends from energy, banking, and telecommunications are robust enough to live …

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

2 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for a Powerful Yield

| Adam Othman

The market cap is not a number people realistically consider when looking for good dividend stocks. Yield usually takes priority …

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: How to Quickly Build a Growing Passive-Income Stream

| Daniel Da Costa

Over the past few years, the rise in Canadians looking to build a passive-income stream or start a side hustle …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Easily Earn $250/Month in Your TFSA

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for passive income to re-invest and compound, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is likely your best …

Read more »