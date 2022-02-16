Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 16

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 16

Several economic and corporate events are likely to keep TSX stock volatile today.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
TSX Today

The Canadian stock market roller coaster continued, as the TSX Composite Index turned positive again on Tuesday after declining in the previous session. Benchmark rose by 150 points, or 0.7%, in the last session to settle at 21,503. Correcting crude oil, gold, and silver prices kept shares of energy and precious metals mining companies subdued. On the flip side, a sharp rally in sectors like healthcare, technology, and industrials took the broader market gauge higher. With this, the main Canadian market index is now trading with 1.9% month-to-date gains.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP)(NASDAQ:BLDP) stock popped by nearly 11% in the last session to $13.08 per share. The Canadian renewable energy-focused company announced March 14 as the date for its Q4 2021 earnings event yesterday. While there was no other company-specific news, its sharp rally in the last session could be a result of investors’ high expectations from its upcoming earnings. On a year-to-date basis, Ballard Power stock is still trading with nearly 18% losses.

Lightspeed Commerce, Lithium Americas, Aurora Cannabis, and Hut 8 Mining were also among the top-performing Canadian stocks, as they rose by at least 7% each on February 15.

In contrast, precious metals mining shares Capstone Mining, K92 Mining, and OceanaGold fell by a minimum of 3% each, making them the worst-performing TSX Composite components.

Based on their daily trade volume, Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Suncor Energy, and Cenovus Energy were the four most active stocks. About 23.4 million shares of Manulife Financial changed hands on the exchange yesterday.

TSX today

Strengthening commodity prices across the board are likely to help most TSX stocks open on a bullish note on Wednesday morning. While the ongoing corporate earnings remain in focus, Canadian investors could also watch the domestic consumer price data for January closely this morning, reflecting the latest inflationary trends. Also, some important releases from the U.S. market, including retail sales data, FOMC meeting minutes, and weekly crude oil inventories, are likely to give further direction to stocks today.

Large Canadian companies like Shopify, Barrick Gold, Kinross Gold, Keyera, and goeasy are expected to announce their latest quarterly results on February 16.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, KEYERA CORP, and Lightspeed Commerce. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Could Canadian Energy Stocks Keep Smashing in 2022?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Although geopolitical tensions look somewhat eased this week, crude oil continues to linger around US$95 levels. Oil is up almost …

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock: Is it Still a Top RRSP Stock After Recent Downgrades?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) has been a Dividend King for many decades. This has made it an ideal stock to turn to …

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: Top Energy TSX Stocks to Buy This Year

| Vineet Kulkarni

Many investors still skip the energy sector musing over their vertical drop in 2014 and in subsequent years. However, oil …

Read more »

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Energy Stocks

What Canadian Investors Should Know About the Ukraine-Russia Conflict

| Puja Tayal

You must have heard about the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. This conflict has impacted global stock markets, and …

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Income Stocks With 6% Yield for Your $6,000 TFSA Limit

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Oil and sugar don’t mix but it’s a perfect combination in a Tax-Free Income Savings Account (TFSA). Canadians planning to …

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

1 High-Growth TSX Stock Every Canadian Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The S&P/TSX Composite Index continues to be a volatile place for Motley Fool investors. Many don’t know where to turn …

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Energy Stocks With Monster Yields

| Andrew Button

If you’re looking for high yields, you can do much worse than Canadian Energy stocks. Because their stock prices have …

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks for the 30:30:30:10 Rule of Comfortable Retirement

| Puja Tayal

Retirement planning starts when you are young and continues for your entire lifetime. When you have active income, you build …

Read more »