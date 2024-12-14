Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Outlook for Cenovus Energy Stock in 2025

Outlook for Cenovus Energy Stock in 2025

A large-cap energy stock and TSX30 winner is a screaming buy for its bright business outlook and visible growth potential.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices

Oil & gas is one of the most prolific industries, investment-wise, despite the cyclical nature of the business, volatility, and uncertainty. The evidence is the representation of these resource companies in the flagship program of Canada’s top growth stocks. From 2022 to 2024, oil & gas stocks account for at least half, if not more than half, of the TSX30 winners.

Many of the winners in the last three years were small-cap energy stocks. However, this year, a top integrated oil & gas company made the list. Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE), ranked 23rd among 30 Canadian domestic stocks. The Calgary-based firm is an expert in extracting oil from oil sands and is known for utilizing innovative technologies to maximize production efficiency.

Stock performance

On the day of the announcement on September 10, 2024, CVE’s three-year dividend-adjusted share price performance is +141%. The $39.33 billion company operates in Western Canada, where its assets and conventional oil and natural gas operations provide short-cycle development opportunities and boast high-return potential.

According to management, oil sands development is the perfect complement. It is long-term and serves as an economic hedge for natural gas at the oil sands and refining operations. Cenovus Energy operates natural gas facilities in west-central Alberta, producing natural gas and liquids offshore in China and Indonesia.

Earn two ways

Besides the capital gains from price appreciation, prospective investors can earn passive income. If you invest today, the large-cap energy stock trades at $21.42 per share and pays a 3.34% dividend. The uninterrupted dividend track record is 13 years and counting. 

Given the low 38.94% payout ratio, the quarterly payouts should be safe and sustainable and can compensate for price drops. CVE also carries a “buy” to “strong buy” rating from market analysts. Their 12-month average price target is $31.53, a 47.2% potential upside. Its 52-week high is $29.96.

The integrated portfolio and geographic diversification are competitive advantages because they provide diverse cash flow streams. It allows management to allocate 100% of excess free funds flow to shareholder returns. The annual base dividend could also grow by double-digit by 2028 ($2 billion growth capacity).

Financial performance

For the first three quarters of 2024 (nine months ending September 30, 2024, net earnings declined 11% year over year to $2.99 billion due to lower sales volume and operating margin. However, Cenovus reduced its net debt by 29.8% to $4.2 billion from a year ago.

In the third quarter (Q3) 2024, net earnings dropped 56% to $820 million versus Q3 2023. Still, Cenovus president and chief executive officer Jon Mckenzie said it was a solid operating quarter despite significant volatility, declining crude oil prices, and higher maintenance costs. More importantly, Cenovus returned $329 million in base dividends to shareholders and repurchased $732 million worth of shares.

Business outlook

Cenovus Energy is a screaming buy today for its relatively low price and temporary weakness. Expect the TSX30 winner to rise because of a strong balance sheet and low-risk debt maturity profile. “With planned upstream and downstream maintenance activities behind us, we’re well positioned to deliver strong operations for the balance of the year and into 2025,” said McKenzie.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Is Baytex Energy Stock a Good Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Baytex just hit a 12-month low. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is South Bow Stock a Buy After its Split From TC Energy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Let’s see if South Bow stock's current valuation makes sense.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Good Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up 24% in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Energy Stocks

1 Top High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield ETF with North America’s energy giants as top holdings pay monthly dividends.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

1 Energy ETF to Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This Hamilton energy ETF is diversified across North America and pays a 10% yield.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for Big Total Returns

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Fortis (TSX:FTS) remains a top utility stock long-term investors may want to consider right now.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Energy Stocks

The Smartest Energy Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great growth and income stocks. Here's a look at two of the smartest energy stocks…

Read more »

Top TSX Stocks

A 6 Percent Dividend Yield Today! But Here’s Why I’m Buying This TSX Stock for the Long Term

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want a great stock to buy? You will regret not buying this TSX stock and its decades of growth and…

Read more »