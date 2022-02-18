Home » Personal Finance » 10 Clever Ways to Get Paid to Exercise in 2022

10 Clever Ways to Get Paid to Exercise in 2022

These apps give you cold, hard cash for walking, losing weight, and completing fitness challenges.

Burn off your pandemic weight and earn money for every pound you lose: unless you’re a fitness trainer (or construction worker), it seems too good to be true, right? Well, believe it or not, there are numerous apps — yes, apps — that will pay you to exercise. Let’s take a quick look at the most clever ways to get paid to exercise in 2022.

1. Sweatcoin

Sweatcoin pays you to walk — literally. For every 1,000 steps you take, you’ll get 0.95 Sweatcoin, which you can then redeem for rewards (gift cards or fitness products) or cash back. Under the free plan, you can earn up to 10 Sweatcoins per day and 300 per month. Like credit card rewards, the value of your Sweatcoin depends on how you redeem it, though the most common valuation is, one Sweatcoin equals about US$.01.

2. Achievement

Like Sweatcoin, Achievement will give you points for walking. But unlike the former app, you can also get points for other healthy activities, such as meditating, logging meals, and swimming. You can redeem points for cash via PayPal or gift cards. Every 10,000 points equals about US$10, and you have to redeem points in increments of 10,000.

3. HealthyWage

HealthyWage is an app that allows you to place bets against your own weight loss goals. Yes, all you have to do is set a weight loss goal, make a bet, and HealthyWage will pay you money if you lose the weight. Oh and get this — the top prize is $10,000.

4. Optimity

Similar to Sweatcoin and Achievement, Optimity pays you for walking. You’ll accumulate gems for completing activities, and you can redeem your gems late for gift cards or merchandise. Optimity also allows you to challenge your friends — and win gems if you beat them.

5. Stepbet

Stepbet is another betting app that allows you to place bets on your own steps. You join a game with other players, everyone bets a certain amount (usually a minimum of $40), and whoever wins their bet gets a portion of the prize. And if you’re the only winner that week, you get the entire pot.

6. FitPotato

Similar to Stepbet, FitPotato allows you to place bets with other players on challenges like going to the gym, doing yoga, running, or walking. Bets typically last only 24 hours, and whoever completes the challenge gets at least their bet money back. If fewer people win the challenge, you’ll get more money.

7. Lifecoin

Lifecoin is another app that allows you to earn coins for walking. For every 1,000 steps you take per day, you’ll earn 11 Lifecoins. You can then redeem your Lifecoins for merchandize and gift cards.

8. Lympo

Another app with a coin-based system, Lympo will pay you for doing both indoor and outdoor activities. You’ll earn LYM tokens, which you can then redeem for merchandize or gift cards. Unlike the other apps on this list, Lympo doesn’t have a cash payout, but because you can earn tokens indoors, Lympo gives you more potential to earn more.

9. Gigwalk

Gigwalk is an app that pays you for completing certain challenges, called “gigs.” The challenges can be as time-consuming or as quick as you want, though the longer the challenge the more money that’s at stake.

10. Charity Miles

Instead of earning money for you, your walking could earn money for a charity. Like other fitness apps, Charity Miles tracks your steps and gives you a certain amount for every step your take. When you’ve accumulated enough, you can donate your earnings to a charity of your choice.

