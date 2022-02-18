Home » Personal Finance » Young Investors: Follow These 5 Steps To Start Building Wealth

Young Investors: Follow These 5 Steps To Start Building Wealth

Confused on how to start growing your net worth? This roadmap should help.

Posted by Tony Dong Published

My biggest regret today at age 26 was not finding a clear-cut, defined path to building wealth and growing my net worth as a new investor. I made a lot of mistakes when I was 20 (weed stocks, penny stocks, expensive mutual funds, etc) that set me back a bit.

Fortunately, I had time on my side and was able to recover by age 22 back on the path to financial freedom. However, I still would have loved some sort of a short, clear guide on how to get there. Today, I’ll be writing that guide, so you can follow it and start investing today.

Step 1: Build an emergency fund

You should only invest what you can afford to have locked up and unable to spend for a long time. This means you should have six months’ worth of cash tucked away for a rainy day. Doing so will prevent you from taking on high-interest debt or cashing out investments to stay afloat during a crisis.

Step 2: Pay off high interest debt

It makes no sense to invest when the return on your investments hardly pays off the interest rate on your debt. Things like credit card debt can have annual interest rates of 19.99% or more. When the average stock market return is only 10%, it becomes absolutely important to eliminate this debt before you invest.

Step 3: Pick a broker and open a TFSA

Canada has a variety of self-serve online brokerages. Compare them side-by-side, taking note of their fees and features. When you’ve found the right one, open up a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Depending on the year you turned 18, you’ll probably have a decent amount of contribution room. Max it out!

Step 4: Choose your asset allocation

Your asset allocation defines the ratio of stocks vs bonds in your portfolio. As a general rule, stocks return more, but bonds are less volatile and drop less during a crash. The proportion will depend on your desired return, time horizon, and risk tolerance. Common allocations include 90/10, 80/20, and 60/40 stocks vs bonds.

Step 5: Choose your assets

For most DIY investors, I recommend using exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track a broad stock or bond index. Stock picking is time-consuming, exhausting, and prone to under-performing passive investing over a long time. Most people cannot consistently beat the market. So pick a globally diversified, low-fee ETF portfolio and call it a day!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Personal Finance

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Personal Finance

10 Clever Ways to Get Paid to Exercise in 2022

| Steven Porrello

Burn off your pandemic weight and earn money for every pound you lose: unless you’re a fitness trainer (or construction …

Read more »

Personal Finance

3 Devastating Mistakes To Avoid When Starting A New Side Hustle

| Tony Dong

There’s no better feeling than being your own boss, setting your own hours, and charging the rate you deserve. That …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Personal Finance

The Top 3 Canadian Stocks on Wealthsimple Trade This Week

| Tony Dong

As of writing, there are over 2,000 stocks listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) that trade every day. However, …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Personal Finance

This One Debt Trick Can Help Lower Your Tax Bill and Increase Your Refund

| Steven Porrello

Every year, from January 1 to March 1, Canadians have one last chance to contribute the maximum to their RRSP …

Read more »

Path to retirement
Personal Finance

3 Steps to Take Before Jumping Into Early Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Early retirement may seem like a dream these days. Especially during the pandemic. In fact, many might call it a …

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Personal Finance

The Easiest Way to Bring in Passive Income This Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income is something every Canadian wants in their lives. But not everyone has the cash on hand to get …

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Personal Finance

Give Small Business Owners a Break: Why 2022 Needs to Be the Year We Lower This Credit Card Fee

| Steven Porrello

It’s been a tough season for small businesses. Supply shortages, coupled with rising prices, have forced many small businesses to …

Read more »

clock time
Personal Finance

Surprise! One CIBC Costco Mastercard Perk That’s Easy to Overlook

| Steven Porrello

It’s easy to get dazzled by the new CIBC Costco Mastercard. With no annual fee, three bonus earn rates (3% …

Read more »