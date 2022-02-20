Home » Investing » Passive Income in Canada: Earn $8/Day Without Working

Passive Income in Canada: Earn $8/Day Without Working

Dividend stocks that offer relatively reliable and steady dividends can be the best source of hands-off passive income.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

There are a lot of ways to earn a passive income, but not all are financially or practically viable for most investors. For example, being a landlord is perhaps the world’s oldest form of passive income, but at current property prices, it’s too “out of league” for most retail investors.

However, there is one way to become a landlord and enjoy rental income (in a sense) that’s even more hands-off and significantly more financially viable than buying actual real estate: investing in REITs. And if you add dividend stocks in general to this passive income generation pool, then you get a lot more choices.

And if you want to earn a small, daily passive income without exhausting your fully-stocked TFSA and RRSP, there is a REIT and a capital market company that should be on your radar.

A REIT

Slate Office REIT (TSX:SOT.UN) stock has seen a steady decline since 2015, which pushed the stock down about 32% by its 2020 peak. It has come down further from that point (13%) and seems to have normalized around the current $5.10 per share price. And the discount is not just in the share price but value as well.

The REIT is currently trading at a price-to-earnings of just 8.7 and price-to-book of about 0.7, making it fundamentally and comparatively quite attractively undervalued. And the share price drop has contributed to the sizeable rise of its yield, which is currently 7.82%. And this yield is supported by a healthy payout ratio of 73.8%, which is the second-lowest since 2014.

At this yield, the REIT can offer you about $4.28 a day in dividends if you invest $20,000 in it, which is less than a fourth of a fully-funded TFSA.

A capital market company

Alaris Equity Partners (TSX:AD.UN), a company that invests in other businesses when they require capital but don’t want to give up control, is an investment worth considering. However, its performance so far has been far from compelling. The stock rose magnificently between 2009 and 2013, but after hitting its peak, the stock has mostly gone downward.

The stock has grown at a decent pace since the 2020 crash, and its value is already up by over 147% from its crashed price. And judging by the undervaluation, the stock may keep growing, albeit at a steady pace, since it has yet to even reach its pre-pandemic valuation.

But the capital appreciation potential might just be the cherry on top of the sundae that is its dividends. At its 7.1% yield, the stock can offer you about $3.89 a day with $20,000 invested.

Foolish takeaway

Together, the two dividend stocks could offer you over $8/day in passive income without requiring you to lift a finger. Slate Office already slashed its dividends once, and at its current payout ratio, another dividend cut seems unlikely. Alaris is highly likely to raise its payouts instead of slashing them.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust.

More on Dividend Stocks

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Real Deal to Manage Risk: A Basket of 27 Assets or 1 Big Bank Stock?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Volatility is ever-present in the stock market, although investors have ways to manage risks. An asset class that is slightly …

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

6.2% Home Price Growth: Invest in REITs Rather Than Purchase Real Estate

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Real estate investors beware when the Bank of Canada starts the rate-hike cycle, probably in March 2022. A report from …

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Become a Part-Time Passive Income Employee With This Cheap Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ever think that you might need a part-time job? How about just need some extra cash? Many Motley Fool investors …

Read more »

A person suffering
Dividend Stocks

Are 2 or 3 Rate Hikes Enough to Curb Inflation?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The inflation reading in Canada rose to an alarming 5.1% last month. It could force the Bank of Canada (BoC) …

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Millennials: Retire Early With This Dividend Stock

| Kay Ng

Although interest rates are expected to rise over the next few years, they are still at historically low levels. Millennial …

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Manulife Stock: A Buy Following Earnings?

| Chris MacDonald

Headquartered in Ontario, Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) is financial services and insurance provider. This company offers many services, including commercial mortgages, asset management, insurance …

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

The 4 Best Dividend Stocks to Own in Your Retirement Portfolio

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Before our lives were rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, I’d looked at one major retirement mistake to avoid going forward. …

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Earn Dividend Yields Over 5%

| Puja Tayal

The dividend yield is the annual dividend amount a company pays as a percentage of the current stock price. If …

Read more »