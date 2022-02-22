Home » Personal Finance » Don’t Buy From Canadian Tire Yet: You Could Earn 40 Times More if You Wait Until This Day

Don’t Buy From Canadian Tire Yet: You Could Earn 40 Times More if You Wait Until This Day

Stack this offer with other offers to earn even more CT money.

Posted by Steven Porrello Published
young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office

Image source: Getty Images

Get ready, Canadian Tire shoppers. Canadian Tire is about to give you a chance to earn big money.

On Saturday, March 7, Canadian Tire will give Triangle credit cardholders 40 times the CT money when they buy online or in store. As long as you have a Triangle credit card (such as the Canadian Tire Triangle Mastercard), you’ll earn the full 40 times. Those without the card can still earn 20 times back, so long as they use their Triangle Rewards card.

That’s a stellar deal. But it can get better: stack this offer with other offers to earn even more CT money.

How to get more than 40 times your CT money

When you stack rewards at Canadian Tire, you basically use two or more offers to earn extra Canadian Tire money on the same purchase.

For instance, Canadian Tire might send you a personal offer. For example, Canadian Tire may notice that you buy the same brand of oil every three months. They’ll send you a personal offer to earn more CT money when you buy your preferred brand of oil.

On top of that, Canadian Tire could offer a storewide discount to all Triangle Rewards members. And finally, Canadian Tire might give you more CT money for hitting a spending threshold, such as spending $80 in a single transaction. Combine all three of these offers, and voila — you stack them.

In the days and weeks leading up to those days, pay attention to personal offers sent to your email. Pay attention to other offers, too, such as store-wide discounts on certain products.

Finally, a caveat: this bonus day shouldn’t tempt you to spend. Just because Canadian Tire is giving you 40 times the CT money doesn’t mean you absolutely have to buy something. In fact, if you’re trying to save money, it might be best to ignore the temptation to spend money you don’t have.

Should you get a Canadian Tire Mastercard?

If you’re a frequent shopper at Canadian Tire, then, yes, you should absolutely have a Canadian Tire Triangle Mastercard.

On the contrary, if you rarely shop at Canadian Tire, I would take a look at some of Canada’s best rewards cards or cash-back cards. Choose a card that will reward you more points or cash back for your spending as well as give you favourable options to redeem them.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Steven Porrello has no position in the companies mentioned.

More on Personal Finance

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Personal Finance

Want to Retire Early? Do This and You Could Retire 10 Years Before Your Parents Did

| Steven Porrello

You don’t need a six-figure income to retire early. Shoot, you don’t even need an inheritance or generational wealth. While …

Read more »

Personal Finance

New Investors: Avoid These 3 Common Investment Scams

| Tony Dong

There are tonnes of ways to lose money investing. Poor stock picks, panic selling, or having an options trade go …

Read more »

online shopping
Personal Finance

Costco’s New Rewards Card Might Just Be the Best Card to Fight Inflation

| Steven Porrello

Well, Canada; it’s official: for the 10th consecutive month, the inflation rate has gone upward, most recently soaring to a …

Read more »

Community homes
Personal Finance

Mortgage Rates: How High Could the Bank of Canada Hike Rates in March?

| Steven Porrello

Well, the cat’s out of the bag. After inflation hit a 30-year high of 5.1% in January, the Bank of …

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Personal Finance

The Best Alternatives to an Emergency Fund When You Have Zero Savings

| Steven Porrello

Let’s face it: most of us don’t have an enormous wad of cash sitting in a “rainy day” fund. Even …

Read more »

Personal Finance

Young Investors: Follow These 5 Steps To Start Building Wealth

| Tony Dong

My biggest regret today at age 26 was not finding a clear-cut, defined path to building wealth and growing my …

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Personal Finance

10 Clever Ways to Get Paid to Exercise in 2022

| Steven Porrello

Burn off your pandemic weight and earn money for every pound you lose: unless you’re a fitness trainer (or construction …

Read more »

Personal Finance

3 Devastating Mistakes To Avoid When Starting A New Side Hustle

| Tony Dong

There’s no better feeling than being your own boss, setting your own hours, and charging the rate you deserve. That …

Read more »