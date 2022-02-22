Stack this offer with other offers to earn even more CT money.

Don’t Buy From Canadian Tire Yet: You Could Earn 40 Times More if You Wait Until This Day

Get ready, Canadian Tire shoppers. Canadian Tire is about to give you a chance to earn big money.

On Saturday, March 7, Canadian Tire will give Triangle credit cardholders 40 times the CT money when they buy online or in store. As long as you have a Triangle credit card (such as the Canadian Tire Triangle Mastercard), you’ll earn the full 40 times. Those without the card can still earn 20 times back, so long as they use their Triangle Rewards card.

That’s a stellar deal. But it can get better: stack this offer with other offers to earn even more CT money.

How to get more than 40 times your CT money

When you stack rewards at Canadian Tire, you basically use two or more offers to earn extra Canadian Tire money on the same purchase.

For instance, Canadian Tire might send you a personal offer. For example, Canadian Tire may notice that you buy the same brand of oil every three months. They’ll send you a personal offer to earn more CT money when you buy your preferred brand of oil.

On top of that, Canadian Tire could offer a storewide discount to all Triangle Rewards members. And finally, Canadian Tire might give you more CT money for hitting a spending threshold, such as spending $80 in a single transaction. Combine all three of these offers, and voila — you stack them.

In the days and weeks leading up to those days, pay attention to personal offers sent to your email. Pay attention to other offers, too, such as store-wide discounts on certain products.

Finally, a caveat: this bonus day shouldn’t tempt you to spend. Just because Canadian Tire is giving you 40 times the CT money doesn’t mean you absolutely have to buy something. In fact, if you’re trying to save money, it might be best to ignore the temptation to spend money you don’t have.

Should you get a Canadian Tire Mastercard?

If you’re a frequent shopper at Canadian Tire, then, yes, you should absolutely have a Canadian Tire Triangle Mastercard.

On the contrary, if you rarely shop at Canadian Tire, I would take a look at some of Canada’s best rewards cards or cash-back cards. Choose a card that will reward you more points or cash back for your spending as well as give you favourable options to redeem them.