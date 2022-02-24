Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Cheap High-Yield Stocks for Hardcore TFSA Investors

3 Cheap High-Yield Stocks for Hardcore TFSA Investors

Yield-thirsty TFSA investors can equally allocate their 2022 contribution limits to three cheap, high-yield dividend stocks to generate higher tax-free income.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

The annual Tax-Free Savings Account (TSFA) limit hasn’t changed since 2019. Users who have used up their contribution rooms have a fresh $6,000 limit in 2022. With inflation rising at a faster past, Canadians will turn to their TFSAs to create a financial cushion or passive income.

For hardcore TFSA investors, Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI), American Hotel Income Properties (TSX:HOT.UN), or AHIP, and Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV) are the best options. You won’t spend more than $6 per share on the three price-friendly stocks to partake of the generous yields.

Recession resistant

Rogers Sugar is a consumer staple stock, so the business will stay afloat in inflationary and deflationary periods. In Q1 fiscal 2022, the $606.83 million sugar and maple producer experienced lower sales volume from market volatility. Management reported 5.5% and 17.5% declines, respectively, in sugar and maple syrup volumes versus Q1 2021.

However, due to improved pricing during the quarter, gross margins increased. Total revenue grew 3.1%, while net earnings climbed 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Notwithstanding the greater volatility in customer demand in Q4 2021, Rogers Sugar maintains a positive financial outlook for 2022.

The recession-resistant stock hardly displays wild price swings. At $5.85 per share, Rogers Sugar pays a fantastic 6.15% dividend.

Recovery mode

AHIP was a dividend beast until the global pandemic crippled the hotel industry. The real estate investment trust (REIT) had to cut costs and suspend payouts to shareholders after Q1 2020 to conserve cash. Interestingly, the real estate stock outperforms the TSX year to date at +17.77% versus -1.01%.

This $349.17 million REIT owns and operates premium-branded, select-service hotels in the secondary metropolitan markets in the United States. AHIP is in recovery mode, as evidenced by the impressive results in Q3 fiscal 2021. Total revenue and net operating income (NOI) increased 47.7% and 80.8%, respectively, versus Q3 fiscal 2020.

Net income reached $15.7 million compared to the $12.7 million net loss in the same quarter in fiscal 2020. The 68.8% occupancy rate from 57.1% was also a bright spot. AHIP’s CEO, Jonathan Korol, said the board has approved the reinstatement of distributions.

Korol added, “The return of our monthly distribution is appropriate and possible due to the financial resiliency of our portfolio.” At $4.44 per share, AHIP offers a 5.16% dividend.

Cheapest cash cow

Diversified Royalty is the cheapest cash cow you can find on the TSX. The share price is only $3.08, but the dividend yield is an ultra-high 7.14%. The $376.53 million multi-royalty corporation owns the trademark to Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Sutton, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres.

Based on the preliminary Q4 and full-year 2021 data, the six royalty partners are slowly recovering or working their way through the ongoing impacts of COVID-19. Mr. Lube in particular is thriving, and the business is back to pre-pandemic levels. Once things return to normal, expect the royalty corporation to increase cash flow per share through accretive royalty purchases and growth of bought royalties.

Higher tax-free income

The average dividend yield of Roger Sugar, AHIP, and Diversified Royalty is 6.15%. TFSA investors can generate $369 in tax-free income by allocating $2,000 in each of the stocks from their $6,000 contribution limits. However, be sure you understand the inherent risks in the respective businesses.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Passive-Income Streams You Can Start With $10,000

| Adam Othman

Before we look into the different passive-income streams that can be started with as little as $10,000 in income, note …

Read more »

Choose a path
Dividend Stocks

Forget Solana: Buy This Top Stock Instead

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

I would say that for the average investor, cryptocurrencies like Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) can be a fun but dangerous game. It’s …

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stock Heavyweight Bout: Should You Buy Suncor or TD Bank?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The S&P/TSX Composite Index suffered a triple-digit retreat during yesterday’s trading session. Fortunately, energy and financials finished the day in …

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks for Investors Seeking Income and Growth

| Demetris Afxentiou

Dividend income and long-term growth: new investors frequently set out to find both for their portfolios but are often forced …

Read more »

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’m Buying Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Dividend stocks come in all different shapes and sizes. There are high-growth companies with lower dividend yields but faster growth …

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks for RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

Canadian savers are searching for good stocks to buy for their self-directed RRSPs. Owning quality dividend stocks and using the …

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued and Discounted Stocks to Buy Before March

| Adam Othman

At any given time, there is a healthy number of discounted stocks on the market. Even if you discard sector-wide …

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks With Ultra-Safe Dividends

| Jitendra Parashar

Are you looking for some high-quality dividend stocks in Canada that continue to reward their investors with high dividends, even …

Read more »