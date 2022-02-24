Home » Investing » Cryptocurrency » Could Ethereum Hit $10,000 in 2022?

Could Ethereum Hit $10,000 in 2022?

Is now the time to buy Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), as this token declines considerably on Russia-Ukraine tensions?

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
Question marks in a pile

Image source: Getty Images

Ether, the main token of the Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) blockchain, was the leader in the sector’s recovery from the January flash crash. This major digital token saw impressive price gains relative to its large-cap peers in recent weeks. However, the recent market turmoil tied to the Russia-Ukraine crisis has resulted in a plunge in valuations today. Currently, Ethereum has declined more than 10% on Thursday, as investors worry about the state of risk-on investments in this environment.

That said, there are still crypto bulls who believe that a $10,000 price target for Ethereum can still be hit in 2022 — or, at least, a new all-time high.

Given the stark sentiment shift in the markets today, perhaps such a view seems ridiculous right now. We have seen cryptocurrencies like Ethereum bounce back from crises in the past. However, this crisis is shaping up to be a daunting one for stocks and cryptocurrencies alike.

Let’s dive into whether the bull thesis on Ethereum still holds water right now.

Institutional interest grows

On the upside, interest in Ethereum from institutional investors remains robust. Capital flows into Ethereum-focused ETFs recently surged, driving overall ETF flows into positive territory for the past two weeks. That said, this recent price action is likely to reverse this trend for this week.

There are also a number of other corporate players looking to step into Ethereum and other top cryptocurrencies as diversification tools. That said, the price actions of these tokens certainly don’t bode well for a bullish diversification thesis right now.

Whether institutional interest continues to grow, or investors lose interest in Ethereum, remains to be seen. For now, ETH will be a top token that investors will be watching in the coming days and weeks.

This war could be a major downside catalyst for all high-risk investments

The reality is that Ethereum, like other cryptocurrencies, remain highly volatile risk assets. Ethereum and its crypto counterparts have shown increased correlation to higher-growth equities in recent years. Right now, that’s certainly not a good thing.

Geopolitical concerns may continue for some time, meaning these higher-correlation digital tokens could continue to see downside pressure. Thus, investors ought to really factor in increased volatility into their calculations before considering Ethereum right now.

Bottom line

For long-term investors, perhaps Ethereum may start to look attractive at these levels. Timing a market bottom is difficult, and many may want to take a position or build a position should this price action continue. However, given the risk profile of the crypto sector, doing so in a slow and steady fashion may be the best option.

That said, it’s also entirely possible the recent turmoil we’ve seen could continue for some time. Accordingly, Ethereum, or any cryptocurrency, ought to be viewed defensively right now, in my view.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald owns Ethereum. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Drags Bitcoin and Peer Cryptocurrencies Lower

| Aditya Raghunath

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is expectedly causing a negative impact across asset classes. Equity markets all over …

Read more »

Cryptocurrency

Ethereum Price: Is This the Bottom and the Time to Buy?

| Daniel Da Costa

For nearly three months now, the entire cryptocurrency industry has faced several headwinds and lost tonnes of value. Even high-quality …

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Cryptocurrency

Bull Rally? Ripple (CRYPTO:XRP) Could Climb 42.2% to US$1 Soon

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Things are looking up for the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the world. The lawsuit filed by the U.S. SEC in December …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Algorand: A Top Crypto Project to Buy on This Dip

| Chris MacDonald

There’s certainly a growing opinion that the crypto market may have outsized potential for years to come. Indeed, after what …

Read more »

thinking
Cryptocurrency

ETH vs. XRP: Should Cryptocurrency Investors Buy Ethereum or Ripple Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Unlike equities, it’s difficult to value cryptocurrencies, as these digital tokens don’t have any tangible business. However, you can evaluate …

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Cryptocurrency

Ripple Lawsuit: Victory Within Sight!

| Andrew Button

Ripple Labs’s SEC lawsuit is looking likely to end with victory for the XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) developer. After a number of …

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Recovery: 2 Crypto Assets to Buy Before They Become Too Expensive

| Adam Othman

The crypto market is currently going through a recovery phase, led by the big two (Bitcoin and Ethereum), which have grown …

Read more »

Big Bitcoin logo.
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin: Can Anything Stop the Crash?

| Andrew Button

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has spent much of this year in a pronounced crash. As of this writing, it was down 22% …

Read more »