Home » Personal Finance » This Trick Could Help You Get Ten Times More Credit Card Rewards

This Trick Could Help You Get Ten Times More Credit Card Rewards

If your card gives you cash back, here’s how you can make it grow larger.

Posted by Steven Porrello Published
online shopping

Image source: Getty Images

Cash back is one of the most versatile rewards you can earn on a credit card. With a cash back credit card, you can redeem your rewards for gift cards, statement credits, cheques, or even deposits into your bank account.

But for those who want to take on some risk, there is one redemption that could help you grow your cash back: invest it.

You can invest your credit card rewards?

Yes, many credit card providers give you the option of depositing your earnings into a brokerage account. Depending on the provider, you might even be able to deposit your cash back into a TFSA or RRSP, especially if your provider is a bank with whom you have these retirement accounts.

Even if your credit card provider doesn’t offer the option of depositing directly into a brokerage account, you can still do it yourself. Just redeem your cash back for a cheque or a direct deposit into your bank account. Then transfer the money to your broker and voila—you’ll have some money to invest.

What should you invest in?

Your investment choices ultimately depend on your risk tolerance. But if your risk tolerance is high, you might want to invest your earnings in small-caps and growth stocks. Depending on the companies you choose, these stocks could help you get the most value from your rewards. Imagine, for instance, that you invest in a small-cap company at $20 per share. With $100 in credit card earnings, you buy five shares. Let’s also say that, in five years, that stock grows to $200, bringing your total holding to $1,000. If this was the case, you would get ten times more out of your credit card rewards, simply by investing in the right company.

Of course, picking companies that grow ten times larger isn’t easy to do. For those investors who would rather not handpick their own companies, you could buy shares in an ETF. An ETF is simply a basket of stocks: when you buy a share, you buy small pieces of numerous companies. In this way, your ETF comes pre-diversified, which could help you during market downturns.

You could even use your credit card rewards to invest in cryptocurrency. Just transfer your credit card rewards to your crypto platform (or redeem them for cash and fund your account) and start trading.

Is investing your credit card rewards a smart idea?

It’s certainly not a terrible idea. But you should exercise caution. Every investment comes with risks, not the least of which is market risk, meaning you could lose money in market downturns. If your risk tolerance is low, you might want to stick to traditional cash back redemptions, such as statement credits or cash.

That said, investing your credit card rewards can be a savvy idea, especially if you choose great stocks and ETFs that have the potential to grow. To get started, be sure you have an active brokerage account. Of course, you’ll also want a cash back credit card, especially one that earns you the most cash back.

For best results, be sure to combine a low-fee brokerage account with a high-earning cash back card: you’ll pay less money to trade stocks, while also earning the maximum for your everyday spending.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Personal Finance

consider the options
Personal Finance

5 Reasons Everyone Should Stop Hating On the Canadian Tire Mastercard

| Steven Porrello

Look, I get it: when compared with some of Canada’s finest rewards and cash-back credit cards, the Canadian Tire Triangle …

Read more »

A house being constructed in the countryside
Personal Finance

Bank of Canada’s “Hidden” Message on Interest Rates: This Is Your Last Warning

| Steven Porrello

Last week, the Bank of Canada made its first interest rate announcement of the year. Much to the surprise of …

Read more »

Community homes
Personal Finance

The Average Home Price Is almost $750K: What Does the Mortgage Look Like for That?

| Steven Porrello

In a normal housing market, the winter months are arguably the best time to buy a home. Competition among buyers …

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Personal Finance

Want to Save $1,000 in March? 5 Easy Ways to Save More

| Steven Porrello

If you’ve been finding it hard to save money in 2022, you’re not alone. Higher costs of living, fueled by …

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Personal Finance

4.5 Things You Should Never Buy With Your CIBC Costco Mastercard

| Steven Porrello

The new CIBC Costco Mastercard has some exciting perks: 3% back at restaurants, 3% back on Costco Gas, and 2% …

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Personal Finance

How to Dominate the Bidding War and Win a House You Actually Want to Buy

| Steven Porrello

Piñatas. What kid doesn’t like a piñata, right? It’s a colourfully decorated papier-mache object that you bludgeon with a bat …

Read more »

work from home
Personal Finance

Canadians Who Work From Home: You Can Get up to $500 Back on Your Taxes

| Steven Porrello

Ah, working from home. There’s nothing quite like it, right? There’s no traffic to stress over, more flexibility in your …

Read more »

retirees and finances
Personal Finance

These Money Habits Are Stopping You From Retiring a Millionaire

| Steven Porrello

Ah, the seven-figure retirement fund. Sounds dreamy, doesn’t it? With a million in the bank, you can live the retirement …

Read more »