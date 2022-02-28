Home » Personal Finance » Here’s How Canadians Can Help Stop High Inflation … Without the Bank of Canada’s Help

Here’s How Canadians Can Help Stop High Inflation … Without the Bank of Canada’s Help

We play a role in this, too.

Posted by Steven Porrello Published
investment research

Image source: Getty Images

So, I made a mistake.

I was sure — absolutely sure — that if the Bank of Canada began to hike rates, we would start to see a downward trend in high inflation. I didn’t expect a sudden trend but at least a few percentage points lower each month.

Now I’m second-guessing myself. The war in Ukraine will have ripple effects in our economy that, I believe, will only compound the factors affecting high inflation. While it’s too early to say if inflation will grow any higher, the path forward isn’t as certain as I once thought.

One thing is for certain, however: the Bank of Canada will raise their benchmark mark by a quarter of a percentage point this Wednesday, March 2. Will that help curb high inflation? It’s not likely. But at this point, the Bank of Canada has to do something.

And so do we. Sometimes we talk about inflation and the economy as if they were their own entities. They’re not. Our economy is a patchwork of supply and demand. It exists because we have wants, needs, and money. High inflation exists — at least in part — because we want things that are in short supply.

To be fair, some problems are beyond the individual consumer to fix. You won’t fix the supply crunch unless you have a brilliant logistics idea. And you won’t fix the worker shortage unless you’re a great motivational speaker.

Others are still in our hands. It would have to be a collective effort (not impossible), but if Canadians want to stop contributing to high inflation, they can do one thing: demand less of those products that are in short supply.

Less demand; More supply

Unlike other parts of the world, the pandemic left Canadians in great financial shape. By some estimates, Canadians saved around $300 billion from 2020 to the second quarter of 2021. That’s around 13% of Canada’s GDP.

Now, we’re living in the “Great Rebound.” Pent-up demand, along with massive amounts of savings, not to mention stimulus from the Bank of Canada, has led Canadians to spend money. While that’s good for the economy, it hasn’t necessarily been good for supply chains.

And supply chains haven’t been good for inflation.

To be sure, the economy is a massive, complex machine. To suggest that Canadians could stop inflation by spending less money would be inaccurate and a gross oversimplification. But when you look at the hundreds of price categories, only a handful are driving inflation: housing, energy, cars, and meat. And for these, we can certainly make compromises, though it might involve sacrifices.

Gas is a major sore spot. Prices have hit record highs across the country. The war in Ukraine hasn’t helped; neither has OPEC’s slow introduction of more barrels to the market to reach pre-pandemic levels.

Demand for gas is likely to rise in 2022: businesses are reopening, and workers are trickling back into the office. Some old solutions might help — like carpooling, taking public transportation, or riding a bicycle when it’s warm — but we’ll likely need to do this on a big scale in order to notice anything in the economy.

It’s not impossible, but, again, it would need to be collective.

In some cases, our demand hasn’t changed. It’s supply that’s changed. Consider meat, for instance. Canadians aren’t all of a sudden voracious carnivores. Meat prices have risen because agriculture has had a number of setbacks, like weather events, poor farming conditions, and supply crunches. In this case, it’s we who have to adjust, demanding less than we normally demand.

The same could be said for cars, which are affected by a low supply of semiconductors, as well as an industry push toward electric vehicles. But it can’t be said for housing, which is heavily impacted by our demand.

To be sure, we have to spend money to keep the economy running. But the more we demand goods that are in short supply, the more we’ll spend to buy those goods. As we await the Bank of Canada’s decision to raise interest rates, let’s not forget our own role in this. The economy isn’t some entity that operates outside of our behaviour. We are the economy. We might not be able to raise rates, but we can buy less stuff.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Personal Finance

think thought consider
Personal Finance

How to Invest in Stocks … Even if You Have No Idea Where to Begin

| Steven Porrello

Once reserved for the rich and well connected, stock investing is now easily the most common way for average Canadians …

Read more »

online shopping
Personal Finance

This Trick Could Help You Get Ten Times More Credit Card Rewards

| Steven Porrello

Cash back is one of the most versatile rewards you can earn on a credit card. With a cash back …

Read more »

consider the options
Personal Finance

5 Reasons Everyone Should Stop Hating On the Canadian Tire Mastercard

| Steven Porrello

Look, I get it: when compared with some of Canada’s finest rewards and cash-back credit cards, the Canadian Tire Triangle …

Read more »

A house being constructed in the countryside
Personal Finance

Bank of Canada’s “Hidden” Message on Interest Rates: This Is Your Last Warning

| Steven Porrello

Last week, the Bank of Canada made its first interest rate announcement of the year. Much to the surprise of …

Read more »

Community homes
Personal Finance

The Average Home Price Is almost $750K: What Does the Mortgage Look Like for That?

| Steven Porrello

In a normal housing market, the winter months are arguably the best time to buy a home. Competition among buyers …

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Personal Finance

Want to Save $1,000 in March? 5 Easy Ways to Save More

| Steven Porrello

If you’ve been finding it hard to save money in 2022, you’re not alone. Higher costs of living, fueled by …

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Personal Finance

4.5 Things You Should Never Buy With Your CIBC Costco Mastercard

| Steven Porrello

The new CIBC Costco Mastercard has some exciting perks: 3% back at restaurants, 3% back on Costco Gas, and 2% …

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Personal Finance

How to Dominate the Bidding War and Win a House You Actually Want to Buy

| Steven Porrello

Piñatas. What kid doesn’t like a piñata, right? It’s a colourfully decorated papier-mache object that you bludgeon with a bat …

Read more »