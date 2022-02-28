Home » Investing » Cryptocurrency » Is Crypto Really a Safe-Haven Asset?

Is Crypto Really a Safe-Haven Asset?

Are Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and other cryptocurrencies the definition of a safe-haven asset or just another risk-on asset class to be avoided?

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
crypto blockchain

Image source: Getty Images

Safe-haven assets are ones which investors can expect to see low-correlation or negative-correlation moves relative to the overall market. In the case of crypto, whether or not this has actually been the case in recent years has come up for debate.

The world’s top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), had shown signs of this low-correlation status in the past. Over its historical lifetime, Bitcoin’s beta has hovered around zero, suggesting the movements of the market have essentially nothing to do with which direction this token goes.

However, of late, that correlation relationship has changed. Since the onset of the pandemic, Bitcoin and its cryptocurrency peers have moved in higher correlation to risk assets. Let’s dive into some factors investors are pricing in, as it relates to this correlation relationship.

Crypto winter deepens

In January, the cryptocurrency market saw a total valuation loss of more than $1 trillion. This has led to speculation that a crypto winter is, once again, underway.

Continued volatility this month has been driven by similar factors to those driving the equity markets. Macro factors such as the Russia-Ukraine situation caused a high-correlation plunge, then surge, in recent days. Similarly, as high-growth tech stocks sunk following recent inflation reads, expectations of higher interest rates and other factors many investors would not typically correlate with the crypto market are getting attention.

Does this mean cryptocurrencies are in for a prolonged crypto winter, alongside tech stocks? Time will tell. However, for now, the temperature in the crypto market is cold.

One of the potential catalysts for the crypto market could be increased use of cryptocurrencies by the Russian government. Absent SWIFT and other means of transferring money internationally, perhaps Bitcoin could turn out to be the safe-haven asset investors expected all along. We’ll have to keep our eye on this potential catalyst moving forward.

Bottom line

There are two lines of thought right now with respect to the recent volatility in the crypto world. On the one hand, crypto investors still have reason to remain hopeful about Bitcoin and other top tokens’ ability to provide a safe haven for investors. There’s a tremendous amount of uncertainty in the market — something that could push investors to diversify their portfolios.

However, given the direction the stock market is going, should cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin continue to trade closer to equities in the medium term, perhaps there’s more downside risk on the table. Investors looking at the crypto sector right now have a lot to digest. And I think the story hasn’t been fully written yet.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin.

More on Cryptocurrency

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Prediction: These 3 Top Cryptocurrencies Will Lead the Digital Asset Market in 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cryptocurrencies is ideal for those with a high-risk profile. While cryptocurrencies have created astonishing wealth in the past …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

How High Can the Price of Ethereum Get in 2022?

| Daniel Da Costa

Over the last three months, the price of Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has been selling off considerably. The second-most valuable cryptocurrency, which …

Read more »

thinking
Cryptocurrency

Which Crypto Stock Is the Best to Buy During This Dip?

| Daniel Da Costa

Throughout 2020 and 2021, the cryptocurrency industry rallied considerably. There was a slight pullback in the middle of 2021, however, …

Read more »

A depiction of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency

1st Bitcoin ETF: 1 Year Later, Here’s How it Performed

| Adam Othman

Friday, February 18, 2022, was the one-year anniversary of the world’s first exchange-traded fund (ETF) that is backed by physically settled …

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Cryptocurrency

XRP: Former SEC Lawyer Says Ripple Will Win Lawsuit!

| Andrew Button

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs is still ongoing. But it’s looking more and more likely …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Top Crypto Idea for March: Avalanche

| Chris MacDonald

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) is the planet’s fourth-largest DeFi chain with more than 171 protocols. It is a noteworthy asset in the cryptocurrency …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Should You Buy the Dip in Bitcoin Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

After touching record highs in November 2021, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) prices have plunged by almost 50% in fewer than four months. …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

The crypto market presently bears a valuation of more than $1.7 trillion. This comes after a stellar 2021. Due to …

Read more »