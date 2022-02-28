Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Top 4 Canadian Bank Earnings to Watch This Week

Top 4 Canadian Bank Earnings to Watch This Week

These are the top four Canadian bank earnings to watch this week that could keep their stocks highly volatile.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian stocks remain highly volatile this year due to several macro factors such as high inflation and the possibilities of tightening monetary policy. The recent Russian invasion of Ukraine has heightened the broader market volatility further, as investors continue to assess the impact of the ongoing geopolitical tensions on the global economy.

Investors’ focus on bank earnings

Despite all these uncertainties, investors continue to carefully watch the latest corporate earnings — especially from the banking sector — to get an idea about upcoming economic growth trends. Four of the top Canadian banks Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS), Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO), Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) will release their latest quarterly results this week. Let’s find out what Street analysts are expecting from their latest earnings.

Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings

Scotiabank will release its results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday. Despite weakness in its top line in recent quarters, the bank posted solid earnings growth in 2021. For the fiscal year, Scotiabank’s adjusted earnings rose by 46.8% from a year ago to $7.87 per share — also exceeding its pre-pandemic earnings levels.

Analysts expect the bank to report $7.85 billion in revenue in the January quarter, which could help it post $2.05 earnings per share with about 9% YoY (year-over-year) growth. Its better-than-expected results could help Scotiabank stock inch up, as it currently trades with only 2.4% year-to-date gains.

Bank of Montreal’s earnings

Bank of Montreal will also announce its Q1 2022 results on March 1. In recent quarters, BMO has primarily focused on improving its operating leveraged and efficiency ratio with the help of a recovery in its U.S. market operations. These steps helped the bank register a strong 68.1% growth in its fiscal year 2021 to $12.96 per share.

In the quarter ended in January 2022, analysts expect its revenue to rise by nearly 3% YoY to US$ 6.64 billion. The ongoing economic recovery is also expected to help Bank of Montreal grow its earnings positively by more than 7% YoY in Q1 to around $3.28 per share. Year to date, BMO stock has risen by 6.7%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada’s earnings

Laurentian Bank of Canada is set to announce its first-quarter results on Wednesday morning. After COVID-19-related headwinds took its earnings down by more than 30% in its fiscal year 2020, the Montréal-based bank saw a sharp financial recovery in 2021, as its earnings for the year jumped by nearly 56%.

Street analysts expect the positive growth trend in Laurentian Bank’s top line to continue in Q1 2022. According to the latest estimates, the bank could report a nearly 3% YoY rise in its first-quarter total revenue to $254 million. Its continued focus on increasing cost discipline and structural cost optimization could also help Laurentian Bank register strong double-digit growth in its quarterly earnings to $1.20 per share. After rising by 29% last year, LB stock is now trading with 6.1% year-to-date gains.

Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings

On Thursday, March 3, one of the largest Canadian banks, Toronto-Dominion Bank, will announce its January quarter results. It was among the top-performing banking sector stocks in 2021, as it yielded solid 35% positive returns. TD Bank has been beating analysts’ earnings estimates for the last six quarters in a row, as the reopening economies led a sharp recovery in its financials in the last fiscal year.

Street analysts expect TD Bank’s total revenue in Q1 2022 to be around $10.84 billion without any notable YoY change. Nonetheless, its earnings for the quarter are expected to rise by around 12% YoY to $2.04 per share, as it might continue to benefit from improved credit conditions, higher volumes, and retail segment growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

Choose a path
Bank Stocks

Bank Stocks: 2 TSX Superstars to Buy

| Jared Seguin

Bank stocks have long been premier choices for investors focused on long-term gains. These TSX blue-chip stars typically offer not …

Read more »

clock time
Bank Stocks

2 Top Canadian ETFs to Beat Rising Inflation

| Adam Othman

Inflation rates are rising to increasingly worrisome levels worldwide. Inflation rates in the U.S. have soared to 7.5%, and it …

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Bank Stocks

Retirees: Do You Have Half of Your Money in Canadian Bank Stocks?

| Kay Ng

Apparently, some retirees have half of their money, or at least 50% of their stock portfolios, in Canadian bank stocks. …

Read more »

grow dividends
Bank Stocks

Rate Hikes Could Stall Dividend Growth of Big Banks in Fiscal 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s Big Six banks concluded 2021 with a dividend bonanza. Income investors welcomed the 15.5% average dividend hike and expect …

Read more »

stock market
Bank Stocks

TSX to Enter Bear Market if Index Drops 20% or More

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Geopolitical tension gripped global financial markets last week, sending shock waves to stock exchanges. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed lower …

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Real Deal to Manage Risk: A Basket of 27 Assets or 1 Big Bank Stock?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Volatility is ever-present in the stock market, although investors have ways to manage risks. An asset class that is slightly …

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Bank Stocks

Why Millennials Need an RRSP More Than a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Millennials visiting the Motley Fool today may already be investing, and are for sure already saving. And that’s great! Millennials …

Read more »

retirees and finances
Bank Stocks

25% of Canadians Fear Outliving Their Savings in Retirement

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians won’t retire flat-broke because they have retirement foundations in the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS). …

Read more »