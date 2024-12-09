1 Marvellous Canadian Dividend Stock Down 17% to Buy and Hold Forever

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is in an intriguing position for investors right now. The bank, a staple of Canadian finance and one of the “Big Five” banks in the country, has seen its stock decline by about 17% this year as of writing. Yet for long-term investors, this downturn could be the perfect time to dive in and capitalize on a solid dividend payer with strong fundamentals and a proven ability to weather financial storms.

What happened?

The most recent earnings report was a mixed bag, showcasing the challenges TD stock is currently navigating. TD stock reported a profit of $3.64 billion for the fourth quarter, a significant drop from expectations of $4 billion. This miss was primarily due to a substantial US$3 billion penalty related to anti-money laundering (AML) compliance issues in the U.S. This penalty, while a setback, is part of TD stock’s ongoing effort to resolve regulatory concerns and strengthen its compliance framework.

The U.S. retail banking segment, a critical part of TD stock’s operations, took a hit, with earnings down 32% in the quarter. This performance reflects the broader challenges in the banking industry, including stricter regulatory environments and higher provisions for credit losses. However, TD stock has historically demonstrated its ability to adapt to adversity. Its diversified operations across Canada and the U.S. remain a strength, providing a balanced revenue stream that reduces over-reliance on any single market.

What to watch

Looking ahead, TD stock’s management has taken proactive measures to address current challenges. The bank announced a suspension of its medium-term financial growth targets to focus on a comprehensive review of its business operations. This decision reflects a commitment to rebuilding investor trust and fortifying the bank’s risk management and compliance frameworks. While such moves can cause short-term uncertainty, they often lead to long-term resilience.

From a valuation perspective, TD stock’s current stock price reflects the impact of these recent challenges, trading near its 52-week low as of writing. The decline in stock price makes it significantly undervalued compared to its peers — particularly given its trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.13 and forward P/E ratio of 9.17. For dividend investors, this undervaluation, combined with TD stock’s 5.12% forward annual dividend yield, creates an attractive entry point. The bank has a long history of maintaining and even increasing its dividend, which underscores its commitment to rewarding shareholders through thick and thin.

The dividend itself is another major reason investors may want to consider TD stock for the long haul. The payout ratio currently sits at 93.06%, which, while high, reflects the bank’s confidence in its ability to generate steady income. Over the past five years, TD stock delivered a 4.34% average dividend yield, showcasing its consistency as a reliable income generator. For investors looking to grow wealth steadily while benefiting from compounding returns, TD stock’s dividend is an appealing feature.

Future outlook

Despite the current hurdles, TD stock’s long-term outlook remains robust. The bank’s focus on enhancing its AML framework and addressing regulatory requirements will ultimately strengthen its reputation and operational capabilities. It’s also worth noting TD’s impressive balance sheet. With total cash of $552.44 billion as of the most recent quarter, the bank is well-capitalized to address short-term liabilities and invest in future growth.

Market conditions, while turbulent, present an opportunity for long-term investors who can weather short-term fluctuations. The banking sector has faced headwinds globally due to higher interest rates and stricter regulations. Yet these factors also create a stronger foundation for financial institutions over time.

Bottom line

TD stock is not without its challenges. Yet, for investors with a long-term perspective, the current downturn could be an opportunity to buy into a dividend powerhouse at an attractive valuation. With a strong history of resilience, a commitment to regulatory improvements, and an enviable dividend yield, TD stock remains a compelling choice for those seeking a blend of income and growth. As always, be sure to align your investment choices with your financial goals and risk tolerance. TD’s current trajectory might just make it one of the more rewarding investments in your portfolio over the next decade.