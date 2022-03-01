3 Altcoins Crypto Investors Should Consider Right Now

Here are three top altcoins long-term crypto investors may want to keep an eye on right now amid a tremendous amount of volatility.

The crypto market is one that’s been on quite the journey over the past few months. And the market surging and falling trillions of dollars in the span of half a year is a wild ride. Much of this volatility has been driven by altcoins, which have surged and fallen in many cases to a greater degree than large-cap cryptocurrencies of late.

Now, the altcoin space, being so volatile, is a difficult one to invest in. However, I think there is some great value to be had in this environment right now.

Here’s why I think Solana (CRYPTO:SOL), Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX), and Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) are top altcoins investors should consider right now.

Top altcoins: Solana

Investors with a two- or three-year time horizon are likely to do well holding Solana. This top token has been beaten down from its recent peak. However, there’s still a tremendous amount of value being created in the Solana ecosystem that should not go unnoticed.

This top-10 cryptocurrency by market capitalization is one of the top smart contract-enabled blockchains out there. The speed and cost advantage Solana has over its peers is also notable. Via sharding and a unique proof-of-history validation model, Solana is able to process an incredible number of transactions per second and at a fee of a fraction of a penny. For those looking to do small transactions, this is the network of choice.

Additionally, Solana Pay and Solana’s NFT marketplace are surging with activity. Those who like these long-term trends will want to consider this top network.

Avalanche

Similar to Solana, Avalanche is a top layer-1 Ethereum alternative. This token has been on a similarly volatile ride, with recent volatility being mostly to the upside in recent days.

In terms of total value locked (TVL), Avalanche is the fourth-largest crypto network. Approximately $11 billion of value is held within Avalanche’s ecosystem. And that number is growing.

Additionally, institutional acceptance is growing within Avalanche’s network. This blockchain platform is seeing meaningful traction in the DeFi space. For those bullish on developer growth, Ava Labs is something to consider. As more developers flock to Avalanche, this network’s value, and that of the AVAX token, should appreciate as well.

Terra

Last, but certainly not least, we have Terra.

Terra is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies in the market. In fact, Terra’s LUNA token recently breached the top 10 list in terms of market capitalization, passing Solana. Indeed, there’s a tremendous amount of interest around this algorithmic stablecoins player.

This network benefits from stablecoin usage. As usage increases for the network’s UST token, LUNA is burned to keep UST pegged to $1. More stablecoin usage means more LUNA is burned, which is bullish for LUNA.

Over time, I think there are strong catalysts underpinning Terra’s LUNA token. Indeed, this is a top cryptocurrency I think investors should keep on the radar right now.