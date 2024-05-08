Member Login
Home » Investing » Could Constellation Software Stock Reach $4,000?

Could Constellation Software Stock Reach $4,000?

Constellation Software stock has been growing steadily in the long term. Trading above $3,700, could it reach $4,000?

Puja Tayal
Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background

Image source: Getty Images

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is one of the priciest stocks trading on the TSX. The tech stock has surged 15% year to date and is hovering above $3,700 a share. That’s more than half of your 2024 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room. You can’t buy two CSU shares in your TFSA in 2024. Looking at the $3,700 price, you might wonder what made this stock so pricey. Doesn’t this price hamper its trading volume? Could the stock reach $4,000? 

What makes Constellation Software stock so pricey? 

Note that I used the term pricey and not expensive. Whether a stock is expensive depends on its value, measured using a company’s fundamentals like earnings per share (EPS) or sales per share. The more shares, the smaller the share in the company’s earnings and sales. It is like a pizza. The more the number of people, the smaller the slice each person gets. 

Constellation Software never did a stock split. It has only 21.9 million outstanding shares on a $79.5 billion market cap. If you compare Constellation with Shopify (TSX:SHOP), the latter has 1.2 billion outstanding shares (50 times more than Constellation) on a $136.5 billion market cap. And Shopify stock is trading at $106 a share (33 times more than Constellation). 

On the price front, you may think Constellation is expensive. But as I said before, a stock’s value depends on fundamentals. If we look at sales per share, Constellation stock is trading at 6.9 times its sales per share, while Shopify is trading at 14 times. Similarly, CSU is trading at 33 times its forward price-to-earnings ratio, while Shopify is at 77.5 times. 

Both ratios conclude that the $106 Shopify share is more expensive than the ~$3,700 Constellation share. It clarifies why Constellation stock is a buy even at $3,700 per share. 

Does the $3,700 price hurt the stock trading volume of Constellation Software? 

A pricey stock is difficult to trade. Not everyone can buy 10 to 20 shares of Constellation. Thus, its average trading volume is around 27,865, compared to Shopify’s 1.06 million. If you are looking for emergency funds or short-term returns, Constellation may not be an ideal choice. Its liquidity is limited by its stock price. However, this makes it a resilient growth stock giving a compounded average growth rate (CAGR) of 20% for the last 10-plus years. 

Could the stock reach $4,000? 

Constellation Software is categorized as a tech stock. However, it is a holding company of niche software companies that enjoy stable cash flows. Constellation keeps acquiring small companies and uses the acquired company’s cash flow to acquire new companies. The company is working on the principle of compounding. And this only keeps growing bigger and bigger. 

Constellation stock price crossed the $3,000 mark in November 2023, the $2,000 mark in August 2021, and the $1,000 mark in May 2018. As you can see, the gap between $1,000 in capital appreciation growth narrowed from three years to two. The stock could cross the $4,000 mark by November 2024, narrowing the gap to one year. 

Had you invested $6,000 to buy two Constellation shares at $2,000 each in August 2021, your investment would be worth $11,100, up 85% in less than three years. So stop delaying and buy now to avoid missing out on the future rally. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock vs. Alibaba: Should You Invest in Growth or Value?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify and Alibaba are two tech stocks investors can consider buying at the current valuation in May 2024.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

1 TSX Tech Stocks to Watch in May 2024

| Joey Frenette

Descartes Group (TSX:DSG) stock looks quite cheap relative to its long-term growth.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Stocks to Watch That Aren’t Nvidia

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors can diversify their AI portfolios by holding chip stocks such as Nvidia, AMD, and TSM right now.

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Buy in 2024?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock looks like a great contrarian pick-up for growth investor this May.

Read more »

A depiction of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Tech Stocks

This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

| Puja Tayal

The stock market is showing signs of revival. However, this growth stock has the potential to give you market-beating returns.

Read more »

5G chip
Tech Stocks

Forget the “Magnificent Seven”: 1 TSX Tech Stock to Buy Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The "Magnificent Seven" stocks are certainly impressive, but they're also pricey. Which is why this tech stock is a far…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Tech Stocks

Bitcoin Just Halved its Mining Reward: What Does That Mean for Crypto Stocks?

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why crypto mining stocks have trailed Bitcoin prices in 2024.

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks to Buy Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is looking way too cheap for long-term investors looking to grow their wealth in a TFSA or…

Read more »