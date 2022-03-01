Home » Investing » Is Solana Still a Buy in 2022?

Is Solana Still a Buy in 2022?

Solana has gained an incredible 9,461% since inception. Here’s why it’s not too late to buy.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
crypto, chart, stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Forget Bitcoin and Ethereum. The true cryptocurrency star of 2021 was Solana (CRYPTO:SOL), a flexible crypto-computing platform for running decentralized apps (dApps).

Using a consensus mechanism called “proof of history,” to obtain improve high transaction speeds without sacrificing decentralization, Solana has become popular among developers and traders alike.

Thanks to these features, Solana has rallied over 546% over the last year, dwarfing the price movements of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Since inception, the price is up over 9,461%, hitting all-time highs of $260 in November 2021.

The current outlook

Solana is currently down around 8% this last week as traders sold risky assets due to the current uncertain geopolitical climate caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This comes after a broad decline at the start of 2022 due to high inflation, a sell-off in tech stocks, and threats of multiple central bank interest rate hikes.

Despite the current environment of fear and uncertainty, Solana utilization remains high. When it comes to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the number of launches on Solana has increased significantly, with more transactions on Solana based NFT marketplaces compared to Ethereum or Polygon.

Overall, the current outlook for Solana remains bearish. Currently trading at around $86, it has fallen over 50% YTD from a high of $173. Solana continues to test the $79.40 support level, and a failure here could spark another sell-off. Currently, Solana is trading below its 20 SMA of $92.30, which could indicate further bearish movements.

The future outlook

Despite the short-term volatility and losses, Solana’s long-term use cases remain strong. With a rank of #8 in terms of market cap, Solana has in its short term established a firm hold among its peers. Strong support from exchanges and fast transaction speeds have helped its adoption in the DeFi ecosystem.

Increasing institutional interest, continued high developer activity, and ongoing interest in NFTs will solidify Solana’s niche. When the economic and geopolitical environment improves, it is plausible that investors will flock back to risk assets, potentially causing a large rally in Solana’s price.

With 260 million Solana tokens released in circulation out of a total 489 million, the deflationary aspects of this cryptocurrency will play a large role in accelerating price increases in the future. Investors seeking out platforms with faster and cheaper transactions or better staking rewards will likely gravitate toward Solana.

The Foolish takeaway

Solana’s investors include some of the most prominent venture capital firms involved in the cryptocurrency space today: Coinfund, Parafi Capital, and Coinshares. The involvement of “smart money” points to a high degree of public conviction with respect to Solana’s future.

Investors looking to run smart contracts or mint NFTs will also enjoy Solana for its speed of 65,000 transactions per second, compared to Bitcoin’s seven and Ethereum’s 15, not to mention much lower gas fees.

Despite the large price run up of 2021, it is not too late for investors to buy Solana. The reversal of the last few months may have established a good entry point for new investors, whether for speculation or staking.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

3 Proof-of-Stake Cryptocurrencies You Should Buy in March

| Aditya Raghunath

The last 24-hour period has seen several cryptocurrencies stage an impressive turnaround. The prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum have surged …

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

Is Cryptocurrency Staking Better Than Investing in Dividend Stocks?

| Aditya Raghunath

Most people are always on the lookout for ways to create alternate revenue streams. Equity investors can do so by …

Read more »

thinking
Cryptocurrency

Can Ethereum Hit All-Time Highs Again in 2022?

| Tony Dong

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) had a rough start to 2022. In the face of high inflation, …

Read more »

New virtual money concept, Gold Bitcoins
Cryptocurrency

Could Bitcoin Hit All-Time Highs Again in 2022?

| Tony Dong

The largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) had a rough start to 2022. In the face of high inflation, …

Read more »

A brown bear sitting on a rock
Cryptocurrency

Solana Price: Bears Take Control!

| Andrew Button

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) has been in a pronounced downtrend lately. Starting off the year at US$173, it is all the way …

Read more »

Caution, careful
Cryptocurrency

3 Reasons the Crypto Leader Is Riskier Than Ever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Valentine month has been brutal to the leader of the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is likely to end February …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Is Crypto Really a Safe-Haven Asset?

| Chris MacDonald

Safe-haven assets are ones which investors can expect to see low-correlation or negative-correlation moves relative to the overall market. In …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Prediction: These 3 Top Cryptocurrencies Will Lead the Digital Asset Market in 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cryptocurrencies is ideal for those with a high-risk profile. While cryptocurrencies have created astonishing wealth in the past …

Read more »