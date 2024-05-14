Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

These three high-yielding dividend stocks offer passive income, but also a long-term investment strategy for those wanting to park their cash.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Every Canadian could use extra cash. The rising cost of items at every single store in the country has certainly made sure of that. Soaring inflation is likely why dividend stocks have become so popular once again. Yet when it comes to these high-yielding dividend stocks, you’re not just gaining exposure to high passive income. You’re also gaining access to a long-term hold.

With that in mind, today we’re going to look at three high-yield dividend stocks that continue to fit the bill.

CIBC

If you’re looking for safety and passive income, then Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) belongs on your list. CIBC stock continues to be a strong dividend stock with a current dividend yield at 5.33% as of writing.

What’s more, CIBC stock has been seeing improvements in its earnings. After earnings that barely scraped by estimates, or missed them entirely, the first quarter soared past estimates. This put the company in a strong position, with its Canadian clients continuing to remain loyal to the brand.

Furthermore, CIBC stock continues to look like a deal when digging into its fundamentals. It trades at just 10.3 times earnings over the past year, demonstrating that the stock continues to trade under its intrinsic value – especially when adding that it trades at 1.3 times book value, even with shares up 18% in the last year! So I would certainly consider this high-yielding dividend stock while it continues to offer a yield higher than its five-year average of 5.28%.

TC Energy

Another company offering an ultra-high dividend yield while also providing long-term income is TC Energy (TSX:TRP). This energy provider has also been a huge dividend stock provider, holding a yield at 7.28% as of writing.

Now, TRP stock has long been a pipeline company. And that was great in the past. But the company is now slowly but surely transitioning over to renewables as well. This provides investors with a long-term investment opportunity. Right now, you can still gain from the long-term contracts providing stable cash flow. However, you also don’t have to worry about a fall in the future, given that it’s investing in renewables as well.

Meanwhile, TRP stock currently trades at 20.2 times earnings, which is still lower than its five-year average of 25.6 times earnings. It also trades at just 2 times book value, with shares down 6% in the last year. Yet after a massive fall in April, the stock is up 8.3% and climbing back to 52-week highs. So again, I would grab this dividend stock while it still offers a dividend that’s far higher than its five-year average of 5.75%.

Canadian Utilities

Now if you’re really looking for solid long-term income from a dividend stock, then Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) has likely already come to your attention. With a dividend yield at 5.69%, CU stock is a strong option. And one you can look forward to growing year after year.

As with TRP stock, the company is an energy provider. Yet while this involves some gas production, it’s also invested in other types of energy production. All to power the utilities we use on a daily basis. And the company has managed to be such a strong cash flow generator that it was the very first Dividend King on the TSX. This means it’s been increasing its dividend each year for the last 50 years!

So with shares trading at just 14.9 times earnings, and down 19% in the last year, it looks like a strong time to buy. Especially while trading at 1.6 times book value, and its earnings are lower than its five-year average of 19.4 times earnings. Shares have started to climb once more, so I would certainly consider this dividend stock as well for high-yield income for life.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

goeasy stock: Is it a Buy, Hold, or Sell After Q1 2024?

| Kay Ng

No investment comes without risk. goeasy is a great growth stock, but investors must be prepared for risk-taking.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Credits All Canadians Should be Using

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Many tax credits are available to Canadians. The accumulated amount would be sufficient seed capital for dividend investing.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Can Help You to Get Richer in 2025

| Adam Othman

Consistent and reliable growth stocks can serve as trustworthy wealth builders for short-term and long-term wealth goals.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Should You Load Up on BCE Stock?

| Puja Tayal

BCE stock is trading near its 10-year low and showed some signs of recovery. Is it time to load up…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Top 3 TSX Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts in May 2024

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Following a strong bout of inflation, dividend bumps could cushion income investors’ purchasing power. Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) stock, CT…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You for Life

| Daniel Da Costa

Each of these Canadian dividend aristocrats is reliable and offers attractive dividend growth, making them three of the best stocks…

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Deals: 2 Top TSX Stocks That Still Look Undervalued

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look cheap.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy in 2024?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge stock has stalled in the last five years, but strong and growing demand should make 2024 a solid year.

Read more »