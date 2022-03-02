Home » Investing » 2 Cheap, High-Growth Stocks to Buy in Your TFSA Today

2 Cheap, High-Growth Stocks to Buy in Your TFSA Today

RRSP season is over, and it’s time to focus on TFSA contributions. Here are two top growth stocks to put on your watch list.

Tax-free withdrawals are what I’d consider being the main selling point of a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). While the flexibility of being able to withdraw funds at any time you’d like, completely tax-free, is great, it’s the tax-free compounded gains that really excite me. 

All capital gains and dividends earned within a TFSA are not taxed. Meaning investments can grow year after year without ever needing to pay any tax at all.

Investing in growth stocks in a TFSA

The annual TFSA contribution limit in 2022 is $6,000 but the total limit, dating back to 2009, is $81,500. Don’t worry if you’re behind on your TFSA savings; unused contributions can be carried over from year to year.

Let’s look at an example of how strong the power of compound interest can be. If a maxed-out TFSA of $81,500 were kept in a high-yielding savings account earning 1.5% a year, it would be worth close to $110,000 in 20 years. In 30 years, it would be near $130,000.

Now, let’s look at an example of a maxed-out TFSA that’s invested in stocks, earning an average annual return of 8%. Within 20 years, $81,500 would be worth close to $400,000. In 30 years, it would total more than $800,000.

If you’re looking to maximize your TFSA returns, now is as good a time as any to invest in the Canadian stock market. Volatility may be high, but there’s no shortage of market-leading growth stocks trading at a discount right now. Here are two top picks to put on your watch list this month. 

Canada’s most under-the-radar growth stock

goeasy (TSX:GSY) has quietly been one of the top-performing TSX stocks in recent years. Shares are up close to 400% over the past five years and more than 1,500% over the past decade.

The $2 billion company provides all kinds of loans to consumers across the country. Home and auto are two areas of focus for goeasy, but Canadians have access to a range of different loan options from the company. 

Rising interest rates may be one of the reasons why goeasy is trading at a discount right now. The growth stock is down more than 30% from 52-week highs. Interest rates are expected to rise in the coming year, which may slow the demand for personal loans. 

In the short term, rising interest rates may lead to a slowdown in growth for goeasy. But if you’re investing for the long term, I’d treat this as a rare buying opportunity. Canadians haven’t had many chances to invest in goeasy at a discount like this over the past decade.

Investing in telemedicine

Speaking of industries with slowing growth, most telemedicine stocks are trading far below all-time highs today. The pandemic initially created a surge in demand for telemedicine services, but growth has understandably slowed since 2020.

As a huge bull on the long-term growth potential of telemedicine, WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is near the top of my watch list today. 

The $1 billion company was a four-bagger in 2020 alone. Today, the growth stock is trading more than 50% below all-time highs. 

I wouldn’t expect 2020 -growth levels to return anytime soon for telemedicine stocks. But if you’re bullish on the rise of the virtual healthcare market and have a long-term time horizon to invest, now is an excellent time to put your cash to work.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

