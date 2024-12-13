Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $10,000? Buy This Dividend Stock for $4,992.40 in Total Passive Income

Got $10,000? Buy This Dividend Stock for $4,992.40 in Total Passive Income

Want almost $5,000 in annual passive income? Then you need a company bound for even more growth, with a dividend that’s as stable as ever.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

Investing a $10,000 windfall in dividend stocks can be a transformative financial decision. Unlike speculative or high-risk investments, dividend-paying stocks offer a balanced blend of growth potential and steady income, making them ideal for those looking to build long-term wealth.

Why dividend stocks

Dividend stocks are typically issued by well-established companies with a history of profitability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders. This approach can provide a sense of financial security while still allowing your investment to grow over time.

One of the greatest benefits of dividend stocks is the steady income they generate. Whether you’re reinvesting those dividends to benefit from compounding or using them as a source of passive income. This feature adds a level of predictability to your portfolio. Over time, reinvesting dividends can have a profound impact on the value of your investment. Compounding works by reinvesting your payouts into more shares, which then generate even more dividends. This cycle creates exponential growth that can turn a modest investment into a substantial nest egg.

Dividend stocks also tend to perform well during periods of market volatility. Companies that pay regular dividends are often financially stable and have strong cash flow. This can help mitigate the ups and downs of the stock market. This is especially beneficial for windfall investors who may be cautious about putting all their money into riskier growth stocks. Dividends provide a buffer, ensuring that even during market dips, you’re still earning a return.

IAG stock

When discussing specific dividend stocks, iA Financial Corporation (TSX:IAG) is a standout option. iA Financial is one of Canada’s largest insurance and wealth management companies, and it has demonstrated impressive financial performance over the years. In the most recent quarter, iA Financial reported a 17% increase in core diluted earnings per common share (EPS), reaching $2.93. This marks a significant year-over-year improvement and underscores the dividend stock’s operational strength.

The dividend stock has been on an upward trajectory, with shares up significantly over the past year. Its 52-week range of $80.95 to $138.01 illustrates substantial growth potential. This performance, paired with a solid dividend payout, makes it an appealing choice for dividend-focused investors. The dividend stock recently announced a 10% increase in its annual dividend, now at $3.60 per share, providing a forward dividend yield of approximately 2.7%.

The company’s dividend payout ratio of 32.6% is conservative, indicating that it retains a significant portion of its earnings for reinvestment and growth. This balance between rewarding shareholders and reinvesting in the business suggests that iA Financial is well-positioned for future success. Additionally, its strong solvency ratio of 140% highlights its financial stability and ability to weather economic uncertainties.

What investors gain

Looking at iA Financial’s future outlook, the dividend stock is focused on profitable growth and leveraging its strong sales momentum. Its strategic initiatives in insurance and wealth management continue to attract new customers, driving revenue and earnings higher. With a robust balance sheet, including over $2.5 billion in cash, the dividend stock is well-prepared to capitalize on future opportunities and maintain its impressive dividend payouts.

The broader appeal of iA Financial lies in its ability to provide both income and capital appreciation. For investors using a $10,000 windfall, this combination is especially compelling. Not only do you get the immediate benefit of dividend income, but you also have the potential for your investment to grow significantly over time. This dual advantage makes iA Financial a strong candidate for those seeking a balanced and rewarding investment option. So how much could you earn if returns and dividends continue as they have in the last year?

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT
IAG – now$135.5074$3.60$266.40quarterly$10,000
IAG – 47%$19974$3.60$266.40quarterly$14,726

Bottom line

Investing in IAG stock could get you $4,726 in returns and $266.40 in dividends, for passive income at $4,992.40! So, dividend stocks like iA Financial Corporation offer a smart, reliable way to put a windfall to work. By investing in a company with a proven track record, strong financial performance, and a positive outlook, you can maximize the value of your windfall while minimizing risk.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Emerging Investment Trends to Watch for in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians must watch out for and be guided by emerging investment trends to ensure financial success in 2025.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

Watch Out! This is the Maximum Canadians Can Contribute to Their RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We often discuss the maximum TFSA amount, but did you know there's a max for the RRSP as well? Here's…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Fortis Stock in 2025

| Andrew Walker

Fortis stock is up 10% in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Dividend Stocks

3 Low-Volatility Stocks for Cautious Investors

| Daniel Da Costa

As uncertainty grips the market, here are three low-volatility stocks you can buy and hold with confidence.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Time to Buy! 1 Dividend Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock provides practically everything: a stable income stream, steady occupancy rates, and more growth to come.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and consistent dividend growth, these two dividend stocks are ideal additions to your portfolios.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Stability

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX defensive stocks offer capital protection and stability for risk-averse investors

Read more »

worker carries stack of pizza boxes for delivery
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Dividends Every 30 Days

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks offer monthly dividends and attractive yields of more than 7%, making them top stocks for passive income.

Read more »