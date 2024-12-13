Got $10,000? Buy This Dividend Stock for $4,992.40 in Total Passive Income

Want almost $5,000 in annual passive income? Then you need a company bound for even more growth, with a dividend that’s as stable as ever.

Investing a $10,000 windfall in dividend stocks can be a transformative financial decision. Unlike speculative or high-risk investments, dividend-paying stocks offer a balanced blend of growth potential and steady income, making them ideal for those looking to build long-term wealth.

Why dividend stocks

Dividend stocks are typically issued by well-established companies with a history of profitability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders. This approach can provide a sense of financial security while still allowing your investment to grow over time.

One of the greatest benefits of dividend stocks is the steady income they generate. Whether you’re reinvesting those dividends to benefit from compounding or using them as a source of passive income. This feature adds a level of predictability to your portfolio. Over time, reinvesting dividends can have a profound impact on the value of your investment. Compounding works by reinvesting your payouts into more shares, which then generate even more dividends. This cycle creates exponential growth that can turn a modest investment into a substantial nest egg.

Dividend stocks also tend to perform well during periods of market volatility. Companies that pay regular dividends are often financially stable and have strong cash flow. This can help mitigate the ups and downs of the stock market. This is especially beneficial for windfall investors who may be cautious about putting all their money into riskier growth stocks. Dividends provide a buffer, ensuring that even during market dips, you’re still earning a return.

IAG stock

When discussing specific dividend stocks, iA Financial Corporation (TSX:IAG) is a standout option. iA Financial is one of Canada’s largest insurance and wealth management companies, and it has demonstrated impressive financial performance over the years. In the most recent quarter, iA Financial reported a 17% increase in core diluted earnings per common share (EPS), reaching $2.93. This marks a significant year-over-year improvement and underscores the dividend stock’s operational strength.

The dividend stock has been on an upward trajectory, with shares up significantly over the past year. Its 52-week range of $80.95 to $138.01 illustrates substantial growth potential. This performance, paired with a solid dividend payout, makes it an appealing choice for dividend-focused investors. The dividend stock recently announced a 10% increase in its annual dividend, now at $3.60 per share, providing a forward dividend yield of approximately 2.7%.

The company’s dividend payout ratio of 32.6% is conservative, indicating that it retains a significant portion of its earnings for reinvestment and growth. This balance between rewarding shareholders and reinvesting in the business suggests that iA Financial is well-positioned for future success. Additionally, its strong solvency ratio of 140% highlights its financial stability and ability to weather economic uncertainties.

What investors gain

Looking at iA Financial’s future outlook, the dividend stock is focused on profitable growth and leveraging its strong sales momentum. Its strategic initiatives in insurance and wealth management continue to attract new customers, driving revenue and earnings higher. With a robust balance sheet, including over $2.5 billion in cash, the dividend stock is well-prepared to capitalize on future opportunities and maintain its impressive dividend payouts.

The broader appeal of iA Financial lies in its ability to provide both income and capital appreciation. For investors using a $10,000 windfall, this combination is especially compelling. Not only do you get the immediate benefit of dividend income, but you also have the potential for your investment to grow significantly over time. This dual advantage makes iA Financial a strong candidate for those seeking a balanced and rewarding investment option. So how much could you earn if returns and dividends continue as they have in the last year?

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT IAG – now $135.50 74 $3.60 $266.40 quarterly $10,000 IAG – 47% $199 74 $3.60 $266.40 quarterly $14,726

Bottom line

Investing in IAG stock could get you $4,726 in returns and $266.40 in dividends, for passive income at $4,992.40! So, dividend stocks like iA Financial Corporation offer a smart, reliable way to put a windfall to work. By investing in a company with a proven track record, strong financial performance, and a positive outlook, you can maximize the value of your windfall while minimizing risk.