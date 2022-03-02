Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 3 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy in March

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy in March

Shares of these high-growth stocks are priced reasonably at current levels, providing an excellent opportunity for buying.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Due to the selling in equities, many TSX stocks have fallen quite a lot, providing investors a solid opportunity to buy them cheap. So, if you’ve got some extra cash, it makes sense to add a few top-quality stocks to your portfolio while they are trading at a significant discount. Here are three such undervalued stocks that look attractive now.

Absolute Software

Difficult year-over-year comparisons and moderation in growth led to a selloff in Absolute Software (TSX:ABST)(NASDAQ:ABST) stock. It’s worth noting that Absolute Software stock has declined by about 43% from the 52-week high. Thanks to the pullback, ABST stock is looking attractive at current price levels. It is trading at a forward EV-to-sales multiple of 3.2, which compares favourably to its historical average and peer group average. 

Though the company is up against difficult comparisons, its organic sales continue to grow rapidly, which is encouraging. Its ARR (annual recurring revenues) continue to grow at a double-digit rate. Furthermore, expansion of product suite, increasing customer base, and high retention rate provide a solid foundation for growth. Also, geographic expansion and opportunistic acquisitions are likely to expand its addressable market and support its growth. 

Overall, Absolute Software’s multiple growth catalysts, profitable business, and low valuation support my outlook. 

Lightspeed Commerce  

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) is a high-growth company, shares of which are available at a reasonable price. Notably, concerns over its organic growth rate, short-seller report, CEO transition, and high valuation led to a significant selling in its stock. Due to the recent selling, Lightspeed stock has corrected by about 78% in six months, representing an excellent buying opportunity for long-term investors. 

Lightspeed stock trades at a forward EV-to-sales ratio of 4.3, which is considerably lower than its historical average. Meanwhile, it delivered solid organic sales during the last reported quarter, which is positive. 

Its subscription revenues are likely to benefit from the growing customer base and increased adoption of multiple modules by existing customers. Further, the higher penetration of its payments offerings could continue to drive transaction-based revenues in the coming years. 

Lightspeed remains well-positioned to capitalize on the shift in selling models towards omnichannel platforms. Its growing scale, expansion of payments solutions to newer geographies, strategic acquisitions, product innovation, and entry into high-growth verticals bode well for growth and will likely drive its stock price higher in the long term.  

Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) has corrected quite a lot from its peak and is well within investors’ reach. It’s worth noting that Dye & Durham stock has decreased about 35% this year and is trading at an EV-to-sales multiple of 5.2, significantly lower than its historical average. 

While shares of this software and technology solutions provider have corrected, it continues to grow its revenues and adjusted EBITDA rapidly. The strength in its base business and benefits from acquisitions led to an increase of 225% in its revenues during the last reported quarter. Further, its adjusted EBITDA increased by 267% during the same period. 

I am upbeat over DND’s prospects and expect it to benefit from strategic acquisitions and expansion into high-growth geographies. Further, it could continue to deliver strong revenues and margins, which is likely to offset the moderation in transaction volumes. Overall, Dye & Durham’s low valuation and high-growth business support my bullish view. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Absolute Software Corporation and Lightspeed Commerce.

More on Tech Stocks

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks Trading at a Discount, According to Wall Street

| Aditya Raghunath

In the last six months, market-wide support for richly valued securities has weakened considerably. As inflation is close to 40-year …

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

Why BlackBerry Stock Dived 17% in February

| Jitendra Parashar

What happened? Shares of BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) fell by nearly 17% in February to $8.70 per share, marking its fourth consecutive …

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Energy Stocks

Stocks for Beginners: 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

After seeing massive volatility in the last few weeks, it is all right to feel wary. But such markets bring …

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

3 Top Growth Stocks to Load Up on in March 2022

| Chris MacDonald

Investing in stocks always presents the risk of serious loss. Capital preservation is of utmost importance to most conservative investors. …

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Tech Stocks

3 Small-Cap Stocks Worth Holding in Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Small caps are generally referred to stocks that are valued under $2 billion. These stocks are highly sought after by …

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

2 Top Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy for March 2022

| Adam Othman

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has reached soaring new heights year after year for some time now, with an impressive performance in …

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap, High-Growth Stocks to Buy in March

| Sneha Nahata

Now is the time to add several high-growth stocks to your portfolio to create a significant amount of wealth in …

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Why Lightspeed Commerce Stock Fell by 19% in February

| Jitendra Parashar

What happened? Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) continued to dive for the sixth month in a row in February, as it saw …

Read more »