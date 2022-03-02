Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Why BlackBerry Stock Dived 17% in February

Why BlackBerry Stock Dived 17% in February

The recent tech sector selloff continued to affect BlackBerry stock, erasing about 17% of its value in February.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
Man holding magnifying glass over a document

Image source: Getty Images.

What happened?

Shares of BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) fell by nearly 17% in February to $8.70 per share, marking its fourth consecutive month in the red territory. With this, BB stock is now trading with more than 25% year-to-date losses after touching its lowest level since November 2020 last week. By comparison, the TSX Composite Index slightly rose by 28 points last month.

So what?

There was no company-specific news that could be blamed for BlackBerry stock’s sharp losses last month. Instead, the recent tech sector-wide selloff and Russia-Ukraine conflict-driven broader market weakness could be the primary reasons for its downward movement.

As rising inflation raised the possibility of multiple interest rate hikes in the near term, investors started trimming their positions in risky assets in December, including tech stocks. This drove most high-flying stocks from the technology sector down. Concerns about many growth stocks’ lofty valuations have further accelerated the tech meltdown in the last couple of months. These factors have badly affected BlackBerry’s stock price movement lately.

However, BlackBerry stock is not the only victim of the recent tech meltdown. In fact, it continues to outperform many of its tech sector peers from its home market like Shopify, Lightspeed Commerce, and Nuvei. To give you an idea, BlackBerry stock has seen about 24% value erosion in the last three months. During the same period, shares of Shopify, Lightspeed, and Nuvei have tanked by 54%, 46%, and 44%, respectively.

Now what?

Clearly, the recent tech sector crash has been the main reason for BlackBerry stock’s recent losses. But we should note that, unlike many other tech companies, BB wasn’t trading with lofty valuation multiples prior to this selloff. That’s why its recent big losses have made this already cheap tech stock look even more attractive.

On the fundamental front, its long-term growth outlook is improving, as the demand for its cybersecurity software solutions continues to increase. In January, BlackBerry entered a patent sale agreement with Delaware-based Catapult IP Innovations “to sell substantially all of its non-core patent assets to Catapult for total consideration of $600 million.” Its negotiations for the sale of its patent business assets have affected its revenue growth in the last few quarters. After this agreement, you could expect BB’s revenue growth trend to improve in the coming quarters.

In addition, BlackBerry’s focus on emerging automotive industry trends has increased lately. The company is developing advanced technological solutions for futuristic and smart vehicles. Its tech solutions are likely to enhance the functionality of vehicles and allow automakers to securely access vehicle sensor data. That’s why I expect the demand for its automotive offerings to grow exponentially in the coming years and drive sharp growth in its financials. These are some of the key factors that make the BlackBerry stock worth buying — especially after the recent selloff.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nuvei Corporation and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Woman has an idea
Energy Stocks

Stocks for Beginners: 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

After seeing massive volatility in the last few weeks, it is all right to feel wary. But such markets bring …

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

3 Top Growth Stocks to Load Up on in March 2022

| Chris MacDonald

Investing in stocks always presents the risk of serious loss. Capital preservation is of utmost importance to most conservative investors. …

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Tech Stocks

3 Small-Cap Stocks Worth Holding in Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Small caps are generally referred to stocks that are valued under $2 billion. These stocks are highly sought after by …

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

2 Top Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy for March 2022

| Adam Othman

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has reached soaring new heights year after year for some time now, with an impressive performance in …

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap, High-Growth Stocks to Buy in March

| Sneha Nahata

Now is the time to add several high-growth stocks to your portfolio to create a significant amount of wealth in …

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Why Lightspeed Commerce Stock Fell by 19% in February

| Jitendra Parashar

What happened? Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) continued to dive for the sixth month in a row in February, as it saw …

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in March

| Jed Lloren

Growth stocks have struggled so far this year. Many of the most popular growth stocks still trade more than 20% …

Read more »

Maxar Technologies
Tech Stocks

Why Maxar Technologies Stock Broke out Recently

| Vineet Kulkarni

What happened? Only a few weeks back, Maxar Technologies (TSX:MAXR)(NYSE:MAXR) stock was tumbling big. It fell to 52-week lows before …

Read more »