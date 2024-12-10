Member Login
2 Canadian AI Stocks Poised for Significant Gains

Here are two top AI stocks long-term investors may want to consider before the end of the year.

Chris MacDonald
Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries, making AI-related stocks a hot buy this year. Despite the rally in these stocks, their long-term outlook looks promising, making them attractive investment options.

Since the momentum of AI stocks shows no signs of slowing, here are two top Canadian AI growth stocks that you can invest in now for massive gains.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is a strategic investment for those looking to capitalize on the growing demand for AI-driven supply chain solutions. The company is a global leader in supply chain management and operations planning software. Thus, Kinaxis is well-positioned to thrive as companies seek to increase supply chain efficiency and resilience. 

The company’s flagship platform, RapidResponse, integrates machine learning and AI to deliver real-time supply chain insights. This platform enables businesses to predict demand, manage inventory and respond to disruptions effectively. Moreover, Kinaxis’s incorporation of AI into its platform provides a significant competitive edge in forecasting demand and optimizing supply chain operations, reducing costs and improving clients’ efficiency. The company continues to invest heavily in research and development to enhance its AI capabilities, ensuring its solutions remain cutting-edge.

Kinaxis has demonstrated steady revenue and earnings growth, supported by a strong pipeline of new customers and contract renewals. Its software solutions are essential for businesses, making its revenue streams relatively insulated from economic downturns.

Docebo

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) offers a unique opportunity to benefit from the rapid digital transformation of corporate learning and development. As a leading provider of AI-powered learning management systems (LMS), Docebo is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for innovative, scalable training solutions.

Docebo leverages AI to revolutionize corporate training through personalization, automation, and actionable insights. Its AI tailors content to individual learners, improving engagement and learning outcomes. Moreover, the platform automates administrative tasks, such as enrollment and performance tracking, enhancing organizations’ efficiency.

Docebo’s analytics tools provide employers with detailed reports on training effectiveness, driving better decision-making. In addition, Docebo’s consistent revenue growth, improving margins, and expanding customer base underscore its financial strength. The company has posted double-digit growth, supported by its scalable business model. As Docebo grows, it moves closer to sustained profitability, enhancing its appeal to long-term investors.

