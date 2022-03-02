Home » Investing » Worried About the Conflict in Europe? Here’s How You Could Invest

Worried About the Conflict in Europe? Here’s How You Could Invest

The conflict in Russia and Ukraine will certainly impact the stock market. Here’s how you can navigate this current event.

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
A person suffering

Image source: Getty Images

As you may have heard, Russia invaded Ukraine last Thursday. This has caused investors to wonder what could happen to their portfolios. Fortunately, institutional investors have given their thoughts on what could happen and how investors should approach this event. Specifically, Mark Mobius stated that investors should invest in Chinese equities, emerging market stocks, and gold. In this article, I’ll discuss how you can add exposure to these assets.

Chinese equities

Over the past year, many investors have been hesitant to invest in Chinese stocks. This is largely due to the political climate in China. However, the fact of the matter remains that China is one of the most important countries in the world in terms of global production. As a result, it’s important to take note of how it plans to approach major events.

Mobius believes that China will refuse to take either side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and remain in the middle ground. He goes on to state that China could continue to produce and grow, despite the ongoing crisis in Europe. As a result, Chinese equities would be an excellent place to store capital in the meantime. Canadians can gain exposure to this region by investing in the iShares China Index ETF. This gives you exposure to companies like Tencent, Alibaba, Meituan, and JD.com.

Emerging market stocks

Mobius also stated that emerging markets would be a great place to find growth. He listed several Asian countries including the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, among others, as first places to start looking for opportunities. Mobius also mentioned that India or South American countries like Brazil shouldn’t be overlooked either. All told, investors could look at stocks from several different countries and find great opportunities.

Canadians can gain exposure to emerging markets via several different ETFs. One example would be iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF. This will give investors exposure to companies like Samsung and Vale. It’s important to note that many of these emerging market ETFs also include Chinese companies. So, if you’ve already picked up a Chinese equities ETF, then the companies held in the two funds may be overrepresented. If that’s an issue for you, then look for emerging market ETFs that exclude Chinese companies.

Gold

Finally, Mobius states that gold is an important asset to hold. This event could result in a devaluation of currency. That would result in inflation. Historically, gold has been a widely used as a hedge against inflation.

Like the other asset types given in this article, investors can gain exposure to gold by investing in ETFs. Going back to the same well, investors should consider iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF. This will give investors exposure to many different producers of gold and related products around the world. Companies held in this ETF include Barrick Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines, and Wheaton Precious Metals, among others.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends JD.com and Tencent Holdings.

More on Investing

calculate and analyze stock
Coronavirus

Why Canfor Pulp Stock Dropped 10% on Wednesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canfor Pulp Products (TSX:CFX) shares dropped 10% on Wednesday after the lumber company announced its earnings results that fell below …

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks Trading at a Discount, According to Wall Street

| Aditya Raghunath

In the last six months, market-wide support for richly valued securities has weakened considerably. As inflation is close to 40-year …

Read more »

retirees and finances
Bank Stocks

56% of Canadians to Push Back Retirement Dates

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Financial stability has always been the concern of future retirees. However, given the current situation, in which inflation is rising …

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

Why BlackBerry Stock Dived 17% in February

| Jitendra Parashar

What happened? Shares of BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) fell by nearly 17% in February to $8.70 per share, marking its fourth consecutive …

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Energy Stocks

Stocks for Beginners: 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

After seeing massive volatility in the last few weeks, it is all right to feel wary. But such markets bring …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

The market is finally giving investors focused on passive income a chance to buy some top dividend stocks at very …

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Coronavirus

Why Aecon Stock Fell 11% on Wednesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) shares fell 11% on Wednesday after the company reported weak results for its fourth-quarter. Analysts quickly weighed …

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Stocks I’d Buy as the Ukraine-Russia Crisis Escalates

| Joey Frenette

Broader stock markets ended last week with a huge sigh of relief, even as geopolitical tensions escalated. Undoubtedly, the Ukraine-Russia …

Read more »