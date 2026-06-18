Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Dividend Giants to Buy With Rates on Hold

2 Canadian Dividend Giants to Buy With Rates on Hold

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and other major banks might be a great dividend buy as interest rates stay stuck longer.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • With interest rates on hold and market uncertainty high, dividend stocks like Bank of Nova Scotia and National Bank of Canada are positioned as strong long-term investments amidst volatile conditions.
  • Despite rate fluctuation concerns, Bank of Nova Scotia's stable yield and National Bank's growth potential make them attractive choices for investors seeking steady returns in a paused rate environment.
10 stocks we like better than Bank Of Nova Scotia

With rates on hold on both sides of the border (U.S. Fed chair Kevin Warsh hit the pause button on Wednesday’s wobbly session), investors might be wondering if they should change how they invest as we move closer to the second half (H2) of 2026. Indeed, rates are a pretty big deal for the stock market. The higher the costs of borrowing, the more pressure some of the CapEx-heavy firms stand to face. Either way, though, I think that there’s no sense in speculating where rates will go next, especially as central banks look to keep their ear to the data.

Of course, it’s easy to think that a rate hike or two is on the table just because of the oil spike due to the war in Iran. At the same time, with progress between the U.S. and Iran, things could end peacefully very suddenly. And for oil prices, that could mean a steep drop that might drastically reduce the odds of a rate hike. Any way you look at it, inflation is running hot.

With high food prices in Canada and America’s May inflation figure (the consumer price index) coming in at 4.2%, it can feel like the only path forward is hikes. But, in any case, I do think that given the market’s negative reaction to a hold, it’ll be a mystery as to what the next path will be. For investors, that’s not a bad thing. In my view, rate uncertainty is a volatility driver that can help you pick up stocks at discounts after an upsetting day like Wednesday.

As central banks stay on pause, at least for now, the following dividend giants, I think, stand out as great bets for the long term.

customer uses bank ATM

Source: Getty Images

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) shares gained close to 2% on Wednesday as the S&P 500 sagged following the U.S. FOMC meeting. As rates stay still in Canada and the U.S., the rate stability actually stands out as a major plus for a bank that seems to be completely fine with the current climate.

While the Big Six are more than capable of thriving if rates go 25 basis points (bps) higher or lower, I do think that Canada’s most international bank continues to be one of the market’s better buys if the “pause for longer” scenario with rates unfolds. Any way you look at it, BNS might be the last of the near-4% yielders in the Big Six. With a 3.8% yield and plenty of momentum behind the name, I’d look to hang in there, regardless of what the Bank of Canada or Fed are up to.

National Bank of Canada

No surprises here, another bank stock! National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) is an easy Big Six name to forget about, primarily because it’s a relative lightweight with a market cap just north of $48 billion. What it lacks in size, though, it makes up for in relative growth.

The stock’s up over 60% in a year, and the price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple is getting up there, now at 19.3 times trailing P/E. Despite this, though, I still consider the name to be a winner as rates stay still for a while longer. Hawkish hold or dovish pause, NA stock looks like a great bet, even at a premium.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

bank of canada governor tiff macklem
Bank Stocks

1 Top Canadian Stock I’d Buy Before the Next Bank of Canada Rate Move

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) looks pricier, but it might actually still be worth owning amid stabler rates.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

A 4.4% Yielding Monthly Income ETF That You Can Take to the Bank

| Aditya Raghunath

One simple ticker hands you a monthly paycheque from Canada's biggest banks and insurers. Here is why I think it…

Read more »

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces
Bank Stocks

My #1 TFSA Stock — and Why I’ll Never Let it Go

| Andrew Button

I will likely never completely exit TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Bank Stocks

Down Almost 82% From its All-time High, Is goeasy Stock Still a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

The subprime lender's stock has been crushed. I think patient investors are looking at a rare bargain. Let's dive deeper.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Bucking the Nvidia Trend, and Now This Stock Looks Ideal

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When even billionaires start trimming Nvidia after its massive AI run, it may be time to balance hype with a…

Read more »

Bank Stocks

TD Bank vs RBC: Which Dividend Stock Looks Better Right Now?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TD Bank stock presents as undervalued as it continues to see strong momentum as it recovers from the money-laundering scandal.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Bank Stocks

The Canadian Stocks I’d Consider If I Had $2,000 to Invest Today

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stands out as a stellar dividend stock as AI tailwinds pick up.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Bank Stocks

1 Reliable Dividend Stock Worth Buying Even If You Only Have $400 to Invest

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM) shares are still cheap and could be a great buy to pull ahead of inflation.

Read more »