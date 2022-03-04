15 Ways Canadians Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now

How can Canadians help Ukrainians? Here are 15 unique organizations you can donate to.

30 years after the Cold War thawed out, Russia and the West have entered a frightening new phase in history. Whatever the outcome of the Russo-Ukrainian war, one thing is clear: Ukraine can use all the help it can gather. For Canadians who have been inspired by the courage and valour of Ukraine, long an ally to Canada, here are 15 organizations that are accepting donations in support of Ukraine.

1. Razom for Ukraine

Razom for Ukraine is a Ukrainian humanitarian group that seeks democracy and growth for Ukraine. The organization emerged after Ukraine’s Revolution of Dignity in 2014, and it gained a fierce momentum after Russia annexed Crimea. Razom for Ukraine has a number of donations built into their website, including donations for the Ukrainian army, hospitals, and civilians affected by the war.

2. Canada-Ukraine Foundation

The Canada-Ukraine Foundation is raising $5 million to send to the Ukrainian government. Donation money will help “meet the needs of the Ukrainian people,” which means providing food packages, medicine, and shelter. As of writing this, the foundation has collected over $4 million in less than a week, which puts them over 80% to their goal.

3. Doctors Without Borders

Before the war, Doctors Without Borders had a strong presence in Ukraine, especially in those regions impacted by the Russo-Ukrainian War of 2014. Given the current situation, they’ve halted all programs and are now providing immediate relief to Ukrainians fleeing the country. Your donations will help get necessary supplies to refugees in neighbouring nations, including Romania, Poland, Moldova, Slovakia, and Hungary.

You can also donate Aeroplan points to Doctors Without Borders, which might help the organization fly medical supplies to affected regions. Just log in to your Aeroplan account, navigate to the “donate” page, and find Doctors Without Borders under the list of charities.

4. UNICEF

When the first Russian boots touched Ukrainian soil, the organization UNICEF didn’t hesitate to ramp up efforts to help children in the country. Now, they’re accepting donations to bring safe drinking water and hygienic supplies to families fleeing and communities entrenched in war.

5. Keep Ukraine’s media going

The war in Ukraine isn’t just a war between armies. It’s a war of disinformation, too. False news has spread widely, and Ukrainian journalists, much like their military, have shown great courage in squashing falsehoods and reporting the truth. To keep Ukraine’s media going, you can donate to their GoFundMe page here.

6. Ukraine Humanitarian Fund

The United Nations have a number of relief funds that provide immediate aid to countries affected by weather disasters, crises, and, yes, invasions. The Ukraine Humanitarian Fund is one of these funds. Your donations will go to NGOs and U.N. agencies who will provide basic humanitarian supplies to the most vulnerable communities in Ukraine.

7. Save the Children

Much like Canada, Ukraine is freezing right now. To help the 7.5 million children, many of whom are migrating to neighbouring countries with their families, Save the Children is raising money to send winter kits and cash vouchers.

8. GlobalMedic

GlobalMedic is raising money to help refugees fleeing into neighbouring countries. Your money will help provide food packages, hygiene kits, water purification tables, and first aid kits to Ukrainians stranded on borders.

9. Canadian Red Cross and Red Crescent

The Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is collecting donations to provide immediate and ongoing relief to Ukrainians displaced by war. So far, they’ve already raised $10 million from Canadians! And get this: the Canadian government is going to match that $10 million.

10. Sunflower of Peace

Sunflower of Peace is a charity that packages backpacks with medical supplies and sends them to paramedics and doctors on the frontlines. Each backpack has enough supplies to save up to ten lives and includes first aid supplies such as bandages, medical instruments, and medicine. You can donate through their Facebook page here.

11. Revived Soldiers Ukraine

Revived Soldiers Ukraine is a non-profit that provides aid to both wounded Ukrainian soldiers and their families. Their website is full of touching and heart-breaking stories, fraught with the courage and vigour that has come to characterize Ukrainians these last few days. Donations will help rehabilitate Ukrainians wounded in the war as well as provide for families who lost a loved one in battle.

12. Help Us Help

The Canadian based organization, Help Us Help, has provided charitable aid to Ukraine for over 25 years. Now, they’re seeking donations to help evaluate and relocate children, scholars, and the families of veterans, as well as provide humanitarian aid and medical assistance to those impacted by the war.

13. United Help Ukraine

Based in the United States, United Help Ukraine is raising money to provide humanitarian aid and medical supplies to those injured in the war.

14. UNHCR

The UNHCR, or U.N. Refugee Agency, is the world’s primary organization helping families flee homes due to conflicts, disasters, and crises. UNHCR Canada is accepting donations to help Ukrainians reach neighboring countries safely as well as receive adequate aid once they’ve arrived.

15. Sweatcoin

If you don’t have money to give, you could “walk” for Ukraine through the app Sweatcoin.

Sweatcoin is an app that gives you tokens (“Sweatcoins”) for walking. You get one Sweatcoin for every thousand steps you take, and you can donate your accumulated tokens to the British Red Cross. They’ll use your tokens (converted into real money, of course) to buy food, water, first aid, medicine, shelter, and warm clothes for Ukrainians.