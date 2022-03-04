Home » Investing » These 3 Cryptocurrencies Are Down 35% But Could Move Higher Now

These 3 Cryptocurrencies Are Down 35% But Could Move Higher Now

Some of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polygon, are trading at massive discounts compared to their record highs.

Posted by Aditya Raghunath Published
| More on:
Businessman with his palm open containing a hologram saying 'Why Invest In Cryptocurrency?'

Image source: Getty Images.

Despite a good start to the month of March, most cryptocurrencies continue to trade below all-time highs. At the time of writing, the prices of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Polygon (CRYPTO:MATIC), and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) are all down over 35% from record highs.

Let’s see why each of these top cryptocurrencies should remain a part of your cryptocurrency portfolio.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin remains the world’s largest cryptocurrency and accounts for more than 40% of this highly disruptive market. Each time BTC prices have fallen in the past, the digital asset has experienced an astonishing rally to regain record highs. In fact, you would have not lost a single penny if you held the BTC token for a period of more than four years.

As the total number of BTC tokens is limited to 21 million coins, Bitcoin is viewed as a store of value and a hedge against inflation. The utility of the Bitcoin blockchain network pales in comparison to Ethereum and Polygon, but it continues to enjoy a first-mover advantage.

Several publicly listed companies hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, and it’s well poised to gain traction as the global cryptocurrency market continues to expand.

Ethereum

Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. While Bitcoin was the first-ever blockchain network, Ethereum’s platform was among the first to support smart contracts. Its blockchain now supports more than 3,000 decentralized applications, or dApps.

Right now, Ethereum is attracting developers rapidly, allowing it to easily monetize the ecosystem at an accelerated pace. Compared to Solana, Ethereum is slow and expensive. But the upcoming upgrade towards Ethereum 2.0 will allow it to resolve issues related to transaction costs and scalability. Basically, Ethereum is transitioning from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake mechanism.

Investors may want to watch out for other blockchain networks that may threaten Ethereum’s market leadership. But there are several tailwinds that should drive ETH prices to record highs in the upcoming months.

Polygon

Polygon is a layer-2 network built on the Ethereum blockchain making the latter feasible to developers. Its scaling solution makes Polygon faster and cheaper to work within the Ethereum blockchain, making the former extremely attractive to developers.

After gaining over 10,000% in 2021, the MATIC token is now the 16th-largest cryptocurrency in the world, valued at US$11.75 billion in terms of market cap.

Polygon works in parallel with Ethereum and can process ETH-based transactions, allowing for scalability. These transactions can also be processed faster on the sidechain at a lower cost, making it ideal for micro-transactions in the gaming and non-fungible token segments.

Polygon is also the eighth-largest crypto by total value locked, which is the total sum of assets deposited in DeFi (decentralized finance) protocols. Currently, Polygon has already onboarded over 200 protocols on its sidechain.

Polygon is host to several large DeFi protocols, such as Aave, SushiSwap, and Uniswap. Last year, Polygon also disclosed that the Mysterium network has launched its ecosystem of protocols on its network.

Investing a small portion of your savings in each of these digital assets should allow investors to benefit from compounded gains in the upcoming decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Aave, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and SushiSwap.

More on Cryptocurrency

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

4 Top DeFi Apps Operating on the Ethereum Blockchain

| Aditya Raghunath

Let's look at the top DeFi protocols operating on the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to earn passive income.

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

2 Top Cryptocurrencies Long-Term Investors Can Buy Today

| Aditya Raghunath

The popular blockchain networks of Ethereum and Solana support the development of smart contracts, making them top bets in 2022.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Why Ethereum Is Crashing in 2022

| Andrew Button

Ether (CRYPTO:ETH) is crashing in 2022. Here's what's really going on.

Read more »

thinking
Cryptocurrency

How High Could Shiba Inu Go in 2022?

| Chris MacDonald

Is Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) a meme token that investors should consider, given the momentum in this space or another token…

Read more »

edit U-turn
Cryptocurrency

Top 2 Tech Stocks That Could Rebound in 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Tech stocks like Bitfarms (TSXV:BITF)(NASDAQ:BITF) could rebound in 2022.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Cryptocurrency

Value Is Tanking: Crypto ETFs Could Lose 50% Like Bitcoin

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Crypto-focused ETFs rose to their peaks when Bitcoin hit its all-time high, but their values could also drop if the…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Why Bitcoin Soared Over 15% This Week

| Tony Dong

Bitcoin is surging again after a bearish start to 2022. Here's why.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Cryptocurrency

Here’s Why it’s Impossible for Shiba Inu to Touch $1

| Aditya Raghunath

Shiba Inu has generated massive returns to investors in 2021. Here's why the meme token will find it difficult to…

Read more »