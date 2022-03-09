Home » Personal Finance » This 1 Threat to Credit Card Rewards Is Terrifying and Makes Me Want to Use Mine Today

This 1 Threat to Credit Card Rewards Is Terrifying and Makes Me Want to Use Mine Today

Credit card providers can devalue your points at any time. Here’s what you should know.

Posted by Steven Porrello Published
Caution, careful

Image source: Getty Images

If your rewards points are worth $200 today, then they’ll be worth $200 tomorrow, right?

Think again.

Contrary to what you might think, your credit card provider doesn’t have to preserve the value of your rewards. In other words, what might be worth $200 today could be worth $190 tomorrow.

How does that work? It’s called devaluation. And if you’re the kind of credit card user who hoards their rewards, it might just be the biggest threat to your earnings.

Let’s take a look at two different kinds of devaluation: indirect devaluations and direct ones.

Providers can devalue points directly

Perhaps the most obvious way credit card providers can devalue points is to change the structure of their rewards program. The outcome of these changes could very well result in points having less value than before.

Typically, a credit card company will overhaul the entire rewards program, introducing new perks or benefits to conceal the devaluations. This happened, for instance, with the revamped Aeroplan program. Many Aeroplan members found that the new program, which uses multiple flight charts instead of one, required more miles to fly to locations.

Providers can devalue points indirectly

Credit card providers devalue rewards indirectly by increasing the number of points or miles you need to redeem for certain awards. In this way, your points are worth less, even though the rewards program itself hasn’t changed.

For example, let’s say you’ve earned 20,000 miles. Normally, you could buy a $200 domestic ticket for 20,000 miles, which would come out to $.01 per mile. But let’s say your card provider now requires 25,000 miles for the same ticket. Now, your miles are no longer worth $0.01. They’re worth less than a cent, around $0.008 each.

Indirect devaluation often happens alongside inflation. As things get more expensive, your credit card issuer may ask you to spend more points for certain rewards.

How can you stop point devaluations?

Unfortunately, credit card providers don’t have to warn you about point devaluations (though, as a courtesy, they often do). That said, you can still protect your points by using them frequently, or what some call “earn and burn.”

When you earn and burn, you spend rewards almost as soon as you get them. In this way, you don’t give credit card providers a chance to erode their value.

Another option is to get a cash-back credit card. Cash-back cards earn cash, not points, so it would be unusual for your provider to devalue your earnings. Of course, you still have inflation to contend with. But at least with cash back you can apply your earnings to your statement balance, which makes it easier to use your rewards more frequently.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Personal Finance

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Personal Finance

3 Major Ways the War in Ukraine Could Become a Threat to Your Retirement Savings

| Steven Porrello

As the war continues to shock the world markets, I can think of three ways it could threaten your ability…

Read more »

consider the options
Personal Finance

If the Canadian Government Can Freeze Bank Accounts, Should You Keep Your Money There?

| Steven Porrello

Should you trust a bank with your money? Yes. Here's why.

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Personal Finance

4 Warning Signs Your Credit Card Is Horrible and You Need a New One (Like, Today)

| Steven Porrello

Should you get a new credit card this year? If your card has these four things, then yes.

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Personal Finance

Are You Part of the 76% of Canadians Who Feel Financially Secure? Here’s How to Make the Most of a Good Situation

| Steven Porrello

Here's what to do with your extra money.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Personal Finance

Should You Take Investment Advice From TikTok?

| Steven Porrello

Move over financial advisors. There's a new sheriff in town: TikTok.

Read more »

stock analysis
Personal Finance

Which Will Make You Wealthier: Betting on Sports or Stock Investing?

| Steven Porrello

Sports betting and stocks might seem similar, but one is far riskier than the other.

Read more »

edit CRA taxes
Personal Finance

Does it Ever Make Sense to Pay Your Income Taxes With a Rewards Credit Card?

| Steven Porrello

There are two instances when it might make sense to use a credit card to pay your income taxes.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Personal Finance

Warren Buffett Doesn’t Diversify His Stocks: Should You?

| Steven Porrello

"Diversification is a protection against ignorance," said Warren Buffett. Is that a bad thing?

Read more »