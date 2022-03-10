Home » Investing » How Top Canadian Companies Are Responding to the Russia-Ukraine Crisis

How Top Canadian Companies Are Responding to the Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Here’s how the top Canadian companies are showing solidarity with Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept

Image source: Getty Images

The recent Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent shockwaves across the world, making the international community worried. The invasion is also keeping global investors on their toes due to uncertainties about its impact on the economic growth outlook. This is one of the main reasons why the TSX tech sector has seen a massive value erosion lately. Western nations, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, continue to impose economic sanctions against Russia. Recently, many top Canadian companies have also started taking steps to show solidarity with Ukraine and stand against Russian aggression. Let’s take a closer look.

Top Canadian companies show solidarity with Ukraine

On March 2, the Canadian gold miner Kinross Gold (TSX:K)(NYSE:KGC) expressed concerns “about the loss of life and destruction in Ukraine.” The company suspended all activities at its Udinsk development project in Russia. It was also in the process of suspending operations at its Kupol mine in Russia. Notably, the Kupol mine accounted for Kinross Gold’s 23% revenue in 2021.

Magna International (TSX:MG)(NYSE:MGA) is the world’s largest automotive supplier headquartered in Aurora. It has six manufacturing facilities with roughly around 2,500 employees in Russia. On March 3, the auto part manufacturer announced the idling of its Russian operations as it remains “deeply concerned with the very unfortunate situation in Ukraine.” This move comes in spite of Magna’s continued financial struggle due to the pandemic-triggered supply chain disruptions. Year to date, Magna stock has fallen by about 14%.

Earlier this week, on March 8, Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) also joined these top Canadian companies in showing solidarity with Ukraine. The e-commerce giant said it’s “temporarily suspending operations in Russia and Belarus” and will continue to monitor the situation. Shopify also added that it wouldn’t charge any fees from its Ukrainian merchants and partners for the foreseeable future and contribute funds to provide humanitarian aid in the country.

Apart from these top TSX-listed Canadian firms, other companies like Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Purpose Investments have also taken steps to express concerns about the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Why do these measures matter?

Most large nations are striving to find a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Western economic sanctions against Russia have failed to make any big difference in the ground reality so far. But the more big Canadian businesses join hands to stand against Russian aggression, the more economic and psychological pressure they could build on Russia to ease the conflict.

Overall, it’s also the duty of socially responsible corporate companies to stand against the escalating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine due to the unprecedented Russian aggression.

What should investors do?

The ongoing geopolitical tensions have certainly created an uncertain environment for stock investors. Recent supply concerns have sparked a massive rally in oil and jet fuel prices. These factors are likely to affect businesses across sectors and trim their bottom lines. While precious metals-related stocks tend to perform well during uncertain times, investors need to be careful in picking stocks, as it’s relatively safer to buy some fundamentally strong gold stocks with dividends in such a chaotic market environment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Magna Int’l. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Stocks for Beginners

Why Now (Yes, Now!) Is the Best Time to Invest

| Kay Ng

The stock market will go up and down. Here's why you should invest immediately to help secure your financial future!

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Buy TSX Stocks

| Robin Brown

Are you a new investor? Here's why buying top-quality TSX stocks in a bear market is one of the best…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Stocks for Beginners

Is Now the Best Time to Buy Stocks Since the Start of the Pandemic?

| Daniel Da Costa

With several high-quality Canadian stocks trading well off their 52-week highs, now is the time to buy the best Canadian…

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy to Help You Beat Inflation

| Daniel Da Costa

With inflation having a significant impact on our economy today, here are three of the best Canadian stocks to buy.

Read more »

edit CRA taxes
Stocks for Beginners

2 Horizons ETFs Every Canadian Investor Should Own

| Tony Dong

Horizon's lineup of Total Return (TR) ETFs are great for taxable accounts. Let's look at my top two picks.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

These 3 TSX Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio in the Long Run

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could carry your portfolio in the long run? Here are three top stocks!

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Borrow to Invest in a Market Correction?

| Kay Ng

A market crash is happening in parts of the stock market. Should you borrow to invest? Here are the pros…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Stocks for Beginners: 3 Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

New to investing but don't want too much risk? Here are three reliable dividend stocks to build a fortress-like investment…

Read more »