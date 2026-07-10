A $7,000 TFSA contribution may not seem life-changing today, but the right TSX stocks could turn it into a much larger investment over time.

A Smart Strategy to Use Your TFSA to Effectively Double Your $7,000 Contribution

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A TFSA could do much more than hold your savings when you own the right stocks for the long run.

Many Canadians treat the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) as a place to stash money and forget about it. There is nothing wrong with that, but it also means many investors miss what could be its biggest advantage. A TFSA is not just a savings account. It can be one of the most powerful wealth-building tools you have when you fill it with businesses that keep growing year after year. That is how a single $7,000 contribution can grow into much more over time.

To achieve that goal, you don’t need to chase hot growth stocks and try to double your money overnight. It’s about letting strong companies do the heavy lifting while time works in your favour, exactly the way the Foolish Investing Philosophy encourages investors to think.

In this article, I’ll highlight two top TSX stocks that could help turn a simple TFSA contribution into a much larger nest egg over the long run.

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Constellation Software stock

The first stock I’d consider when trying to turn a $7,000 TFSA contribution into something much larger is Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). This tech firm has built its reputation by acquiring, managing, and growing vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions across more than 100 industries worldwide.

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The Toronto-headquartered company currently trades at around $2,735 per share with a market capitalization of $58 billion. While its annualized dividend yield is a modest 0.2%, long-term investors have historically looked to this stock more for capital appreciation than income.

CSU stock has fallen about 17% so far in 2026 and remains nearly 46% below its 52-week high, making it look undervalued based on its long-term outlook. Also, the recent weakness hasn’t changed the company’s long-term growth strategy.

In the first quarter, Constellation’s revenue climbed nearly 20% year-over-year (YoY) to US$3.2 billion, helped by acquisitions and organic growth. Its adjusted net profit jumped 136% YoY to US$810 million, while cash flow from operations rose 9%. Adding to the optimism, the company’s free cash flow available to shareholders also surged 44% YoY, giving it even greater financial flexibility to pursue future opportunities.

Constellation completed acquisitions with total consideration of about US$809 million during the first quarter. Soon after, it also completed the acquisition of DerbySoft through its Juniper Group, further expanding its portfolio of software businesses.

With recurring revenue, a disciplined acquisition strategy, and a long history of reinvesting capital into new businesses, Constellation Software remains an attractive stock for TFSA investors focused on long-term wealth creation.

Brookfield stock

The other stock that fits the goal of growing a TFSA contribution over time is Brookfield (TSX:BN). It gives investors exposure to a globally diversified investment business with operations spanning asset management, wealth solutions, renewable power, infrastructure, private equity, and real estate.

BN stock currently trades at $61.02 per share with a market cap of $149.6 billion. It also pays a quarterly dividend that yields roughly 0.6% annually.

The company delivered another solid set of first-quarter results in 2026, as its total net income crossed the US$1 billion mark, while distributable earnings before realizations increased 7% YoY to US$1.4 billion. This growth came from higher fee-related earnings in its asset management business, continued expansion of its wealth solutions platform, and stable cash flows from its operating businesses. Its fee-bearing capital also rose 12% YoY to US$614 billion as fundraising remained strong.

Brookfield is also taking steps to strengthen its future growth potential. The company recently received board approval to simplify its corporate structure by combining Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Wealth Solutions into a single publicly traded company.

Combined with US$188 billion of deployable capital and continued investment across global markets, Brookfield looks well-positioned to keep creating value for patient TFSA investors.