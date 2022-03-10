Home » Investing » Worried About a Market Pullback? Hedge Your Stock Portfolio With This U.S. Treasury ETF

Worried About a Market Pullback? Hedge Your Stock Portfolio With This U.S. Treasury ETF

When it comes to safety during a pullback, the negative correlation and volatility of long-term U.S. treasury bonds is what you want.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
Illustration of bull and bear

Image source: Getty Images.

The March 2020 COVID crash and brief bear market was a sobering reminder for many investors about the need for a bond allocation, even for the most aggressive portfolios. While stocks fell by over 30%, government bonds rose, with U.S. long-term treasuries (LTTs) up some 20% at the peak of the crash.

This behaviour isn’t unique to that crash. LTTs have acted as a “parachute” during numerous market crashes, including the Dot-Com Bubble, 911, and the Great Financial Crisis. Despite the rising-rate environment, I think LTTs are still one of the best available options for hedging against equity risk.

Why do we want bonds?

We want LTTs in particular because they have a low to negative correlation with stocks. To put it simply, when stocks fall, LTTs tend to rise, and by a lot, due to their high volatility. This is called the “flight to quality,” caused by investors panic selling stocks and buying government bonds en masse.

Unlike other hedges, like put options or VIX futures, bonds have a positive expected return over time. Moreover, during a bear market, governments tend to drop interest rates, which sends yields lower, sharply raising the price of LTTs (more on how interest rates affect LTTs later).

Investors who have a good allocation to LTTs can reap the benefits of re-balancing. At the start of every quarter, sell the high-performing assets (usually stocks) and buy the lower-performing assets (usually bonds) until you hit your target asset allocation (e.g., 60/40 stocks/bonds).

Rebalancing ensures you sell high and buy low. In the event of a market crash, you can also tactically rebalance, as your LTTs will likely have increased in price, allowing you to sell for a profit and buy cheap stocks at a deep discount. This will enhance your long-term gains.

Why long-term U.S. treasuries?

With bonds, our main risks come from defaults and interest rates. With LTTs, default risk is moot. U.S. government debt is regarded as risk free. This is why we don’t want to use corporate bonds as a hedge, because they tend to drop with equities during times of crisis. However, interest rate risk is a bit different.

Bond prices are inversely related to interest rates. When rates go up, bond prices fall, and their yield increases. Duration measures how sensitive of bond prices are to interest rate movements. A bond with a duration of two years would fall about 2% if interest rates rose 1% and vice versa if rates fell.

We want LTTs, because they are more volatile than short-term bonds, have no default risk compared to corporate bonds, and have the highest negative correlation with the stock market. Therefore, they can act as a reliable “counterweight” when stocks crash and interest rates drop.

Which ETF should I use?

Your best bet here is iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:TLT). TLT tracks the performance of U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The fund has an effective duration of 19.06 years, with a weighted average coupon of 2.50%, and management expense ratio of 0.15%.

From 2003 to present, with all dividends reinvested and quarterly rebalancing, a 60/40 portfolio of the S&P 500 and TLT significantly outperformed the S&P 500 alone in terms of higher risk-adjusted returns and lower max drawdowns during various crashes.

It is important to note that this period was time of falling interest rates, which boosted the returns of bonds. A period of rising interest rates (like right now) may cause the correlation between LTTs and equities to become more positive, which would hurt their protective ability. A small allocation to gold might help here.

The Foolish takeaway

I still expect LTTs to do their job during a crash. Remember, we’re not talking about holding LTTs in isolation, which is a bad idea in a rising-rate environment. We’re talking about them in terms of their contributions to a portfolio.

Recently, LTTs prices spiked again as a result of investor fear and uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This is a good sign that LTTs are still seen as the safe-haven asset to buy when stocks are in a free fall.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Bullish on Bitcoin? Why This Might Be the Best Crypto Stock to Buy

| Daniel Da Costa

Whether you're bullish on Bitcoin or not, this is one of the best crypto stocks to buy if you're looking…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Stocks for Beginners

How Top Canadian Companies Are Responding to the Russia-Ukraine Crisis

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how the top Canadian companies are showing solidarity with Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

Silver Prices Are on the Rise: Buy These 2 ETFs to Get in on the Action

| Tony Dong

Silver is both a store of value and a valuable commodity used worldwide. Here's how to invest in it.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

While shares of these companies are attractively priced, they have strong growth potential and will likely deliver stellar returns.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Rebounds as Biden Backs a Digital Dollar

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

President Joe Biden signed an executive order that starts the process of protecting cryptocurrency and creating a digital dollar.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Lock in 7% Yield at a Safe Payout Ratio With These 3 Stocks

| Adam Othman

High yield and a safe payout ratio is a coveted combination that you can hold in your portfolio for years.

Read more »

stocks rising
Investing

These 2 Stocks Climbed More Than 10% on Wednesday: Should You Buy Them?

| Jed Lloren

Investors should jump on any opportunity to buy stocks that show an ability to bounce back in the current market.…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Stocks for Beginners

Why Now (Yes, Now!) Is the Best Time to Invest

| Kay Ng

The stock market will go up and down. Here's why you should invest immediately to help secure your financial future!

Read more »