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A 7.6% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

This TSX stock offers reliable monthly income with strong underlying fundamentals.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
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Key Points
  • BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:BTB.UN) offers a 7.65% yield with monthly payouts.
  • Strong leasing activity and rising rents are supporting its growth.
  • The company’s improving financials and portfolio upgrades strengthen its long-term outlook.

It’s always a wise decision to hold some quality dividend stocks in your portfolio as they may safeguard your money in uncertain times. While stock prices can swing wildly, a steady stream of income can bring a sense of stability to any portfolio. That’s exactly why monthly dividend stocks continue to attract investors in 2026.

But the real opportunity lies in finding dividend stocks that don’t just pay regularly, but also have the fundamentals to sustain and grow those payouts over time. In this article, I’ll take a closer look at one such Canadian stock that offers a reliable monthly income with potential to grow it further.

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate

Source: Getty Images

A diversified REIT built for steady income

The monthly dividend player you may want to consider right now is BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:BTB.UN), a Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) that mainly focuses on industrial, suburban office, and necessity-based retail properties. With a portfolio of 75 properties and around 6.1 million square feet of leasable area, it has built a diversified base across Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

BTB stock currently trades at $3.97 per share. Over the last year, it has climbed 22%, while offering an attractive annualized dividend yield of 7.6%, paid monthly. This combination of monthly income and price appreciation makes it really attractive for investors seeking both stock price appreciation and consistent cash flow.

Leasing strength driving recent momentum

A key reason behind BTB’s performance has been its strong leasing activity. In 2025, the REIT completed leasing for over 742,000 square feet, representing 12.4% of its total portfolio.

This included both renewals and new leases, showing continued demand for its properties. Even more encouraging was a 10.6% increase in its average rent on renewals, which highlighted the underlying strength of the REIT’s assets. Such leasing momentum not only supports its current income but also could help drive future revenue growth.

Solid financials support reliable payouts

Meanwhile, BTB’s financial performance remains stable as its rental revenue reached $130.1 million last year, while its cash net operating income (NOI) rose 2% YoY (year-over-year) to $78.5 million.

Its payout ratio also improved to 77.3%, which shows the REIT is not overstretching to maintain its dividend distributions. Although its net profit declined to $22.3 million due to non-cash property valuation adjustments, this doesn’t affect its ability to generate cash or pay dividends.

Why this monthly dividend stock stands out

BTB is actively reshaping its portfolio to support future growth. It recently acquired three industrial properties in Alberta, adding over 143,000 square feet of space in strategically important locations near major transportation routes.

At the same time, it sold a mixed-use property in Quebec City. This kind of capital recycling allows the REIT to focus on higher-quality assets while improving overall portfolio efficiency.

Overall, BTB REIT offers a great mix of high yield, consistent income, and gradual growth. Its strong leasing activity, improving financial metrics, and disciplined portfolio management all point toward a sustainable business model.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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