Home » Investing » 2 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Today

2 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Today

Oil prices are spiking and may not come down soon. Here are two renewable energy stocks that could post a strong rebound.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
green power renewable energy

Image source: Getty Images

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has resulted in a significant disruption in global markets. Russia is the third-largest oil-producing nation worldwide. Its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, has prompted European and NATO nations to impose substantial sanctions on the country. Oil prices are rapidly rising amid all the uncertainty, and it remains to be seen when the situation will get better.

The oil industry is not the only major segment making up the energy sector today. Renewable energy has come a long way over the last few decades. Governments worldwide are working toward phasing out fossil fuel reliance.

Renewable energy boasts strong long-term growth potential. Plenty of high-growth stocks in the sector are trading at attractive valuations due to inexplicably poor performance on the stock market last year. Today, we will discuss two renewable energy stocks you could invest in if you have a long investment horizon and are looking for assets that can provide you with substantial wealth growth through capital gains.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) is a $13.41 billion market capitalization giant in the renewable energy industry. The company owns and operates an extensive portfolio of diversified renewable power assets located worldwide. It is not just a leader in Canada’s renewable energy industry. It is one of the leading companies in the sector globally.

The sector has had a strong start to the year, and the uptick in its share price reflects the positive momentum for the industry. At writing, Brookfield Renewable stock trades for $48.75 per share, up by 9.33% year to date, and it boasts a 3.34% dividend yield. Its share price is up by 137% in the last five years.

Despite the most recent surge, Brookfield Renewable stock trades for a 22.25% discount from its all-time high in January 2021. It could be an attractive buy for investors seeking reliable long-term wealth growth between capital gains and shareholder dividends.

Northland Power

Northland Power Inc. (TSX:NPI) is a $9.36 billion market capitalization power producer that develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green energy infrastructure worldwide. The Toronto-based renewable energy company might not be as large as Brookfield Renewable Partners, but it boasts an extensive and growing international presence.

At writing, Northland Power stock trades for $41.07 per share, and it boasts a 2.92% dividend yield. Its share price is up by 66.55% in the last five years. The company’s performance on the stock market might not be as terrific as Brookfield Renewable stock. Still, it is a market-beating performer on the stock market. The S&P/TSX Composite Index has posted 37.39% gains in the same period.

Down by 19.23% from its all-time high and boasting strong long-term growth potential, Northland Power stock could be an excellent investment at current levels.

Foolish takeaway

The demand for renewable energy will only rise in the coming years. 2021 was a strange year of underperformance across the industry. It was a natural response as it cooled off after a tremendous year in 2020. Renewable energy boasts strong long-term growth potential. Brookfield Renewable stock and Northland Power stock are two assets well-positioned to deliver substantial shareholder returns in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

3 TSX Pipeline Giants Are Top Picks in the Current Crisis

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s pipeline giants are the top picks for income investors today as their dividend payouts should be uninterrupted despite the…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 of the Top Canadian Oil Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

With the energy industry seeing a significant tailwind these days, here are two of the top Canadian oil stocks to…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Canadians: 2 Oil & Gas ETFs for Passive Income

| Andrew Button

If you're looking to bet on oil prices, consider Horizons Crude Oil Energy ETF (TSX:HUC).

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Monthly-Paying Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks could boost your passive income, given their stable cash flows and high dividend yields.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

2 of the Best Energy Stocks on the TSX Today

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to find high-quality energy stocks to buy on the TSX today, these are some of the best.

Read more »

Clean energy
Energy Stocks

Why Right Now Is the Time to Buy Clean Energy Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Ukraine crisis has put a lot of pressure on oil and gas companies, with some seeing clean energy stocks…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons it May Be Time to Take Profits on TSX Energy Stocks

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) has been a top momentum stock on the TSX this year, but is it time to…

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

Why Now Is the Time to Buy Lithium Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the Ukraine crisis continuing, sanctions on oil and gas sent prices soaring. That's why lithium stocks seem like a…

Read more »