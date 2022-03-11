Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Own Forever

RRSP Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Own Forever

Top dividend stocks like Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) and Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) are perfect for an RRSP.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
Piggy bank next to a financial report

Image source: Getty Images.

Canadians were broadly unprepared for retirement coming into the new decade. Unfortunately, recent events have also exacerbated those issues. A massive disruption to work life led to a shift in retirement plans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Worse, Canadians have been forced to wrestle with a new reality that has seen soaring home prices and inflation rates not seen in decades. In this climate, investors need to be disciplined about saving and investing in their Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). Today, I want to look at three dividend stocks that you can trust for decades to come in your RRSP.

Here’s why this top telecom stock belongs in your RRSP

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is a Montreal-based telecommunications company. Shares of this dividend stock have climbed 6.5% in 2022 as of late-morning trading on March 11. The stock is up 22% in the year-over-year period.

The company unveiled its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings on February 3, 2022. In Q4 2021, adjusted net earnings were reported at $692 million, or $0.76 on a per-share basis — down 6.2% from the previous year. Meanwhile, cash flows from operating activities jumped 6.9% to $1.74 billion. Bell Media delivered digital media growth of 36%.

Shares of this dividend stock possess a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23. BCE offers a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share, which represents a strong 5.2% yield. This stock is perfect for a long-term RRSP.

This dividend stock is chasing a crown this decade

Back in December 2021, I’d discussed why Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) was an ideal dividend stock for an RRSP. This St. John’s-based utility holding company is one of the most dependable dividend stocks on the TSX. Shares of Fortis have dropped marginally so far this year. The stock has increased 15% year over year at the time of this writing.

This company released its final batch of 2021 earnings on March 11. Adjusted net earnings per share rose $0.02 from the prior year to $2.59. More importantly, Fortis increased its five-year capital plan to $20.0 billion for 2022 through 2026. The company projects that this will grow its rate base from $31.1 billion in 2021 to $41.6 billion in 2026. Fortis also expects that this will support annual dividend-growth of approximately 6% through to the end of the projected period.

Fortis has delivered 47 consecutive years of dividend growth. It will become a Dividend King if it can hike dividends for three more years. This dividend stock last paid out a quarterly distribution of $0.535 per share, representing a 3.5% yield. RRSP investors should also be attracted to its very solid P/E ratio of 23.

RRSP investors: One more high-yield dividend stock to buy now

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is the third dividend stock I’d look to add to an RRSP today. RRSP investors will be able to own the largest energy infrastructure company in North America. Shares of this dividend stock have increased 14% in 2022 as of early afternoon trading on March 11. Enbridge is up 24% from the prior year.

Oil and gas stocks have been a terrific hold over the past year. Prices have erupted in the face of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This dividend stock possesses an attractive P/E ratio of 19. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share, which represents a tasty 6% yield. Enbridge offers dependability and mouth-watering income in your RRSP.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and FORTIS INC.

More on Investing

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

2 Incredible Growth Stocks Primed for Takeoff Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and Open Text (TSX:OTEX)(NASDAQ:OTEX) are two top growth stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks to Buy Now Before a Rebound

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These tech stocks have been hammered by the market, providing a solid opportunity for long-term investors to buy them up…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Picks for Long-Term Investors to Buy Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) and Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) are two top long-term stocks to buy now.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

3 TSX Pipeline Giants Are Top Picks in the Current Crisis

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s pipeline giants are the top picks for income investors today as their dividend payouts should be uninterrupted despite the…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Alert: 3 Stocks to Save Your Portfolio From Stagflation

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Stagflation could lead stocks lower. Investors should seek safe havens in Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR).

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

My Top 3 ETFs for March 2022

| Puja Tayal

In times of crisis, index ETFs are a good option. They give you exposure to large-cap stocks that have withstood…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Is Down 40% From its Highs

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Bitcoin remains a very speculative investment due to its volatility and randomness. Consider Ballard Power stock instead.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

| Jed Lloren

Growth stocks continue to trade downward. Here are two stocks to buy before a big rally!

Read more »